The 2025 high school boys volleyball season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 6A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 6A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are three new boys volleyball coaches in 6A this year: Shantell Fulton (Farmington), Bonnie Riley (Layton) and Ben Chamberlain (Bingham).

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Syracuse Titans

Head coach: Corrie Vigil (second year).

2024 record: 22-10 (first in Region 1 with a 10-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Pleasant Grove, 3-1, in the 6A semifinals.

Key players to watch:

Gabe Meredith, Sr., Opp

Chase Barrett, Jr., OH/L

Kayl Beutler, Sr, OH/M

Coach comment: “We are excited for this season and looking forward to seeing evidence of the hard work our athletes have put in since last season. We return some experience but we are a much different team than a year ago.”

2. Davis Darts

Head coach: McKay Barker (second year).

2024 record: 14-8 (third in Region 1 with a 6-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 3-1, in the 6A second round.

Key players to watch:

Luke McKnight, OH, Sr.

Chase Valentine, OH/MB, Sr.

Jackson Kuma, MB, Sr.

Jack Bennett, S/RS, Jr.

Coach comment: “We have a lot of talented student athletes that have worked hard over the offseason. We are excited to see how we match up against the best.”

3. Farmington Phoenix

Head coach: Fermin Soriano Bautista (second year).

2024 record: 17-12 (second in Region 1 with a 8-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 3-1, in the 6A second round.

Key players to watch:

Tavin Fulton, Setter, Sr.

Pearce Eliason, Outside Hitter, Jr.

Tucker Blackham, Middle, Sr.

Xander Crowley, Outside Hitter, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are ecstatic about this upcoming 2025 season. We have five incredibly talented and versatile returning seniors and many athletic underclassmen. We expect to rank high in both region and state finishes. Let’s go Phoenix.”

4. Fremont Silverwolves

Head coach: Analaine Mailoto (second year).

2024 record: 4-22 (tied for fifth in Region 1 with a 1-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Lehi, 3-0, in the 6A first round.

Key players to watch:

Carter Green, Sr.

Coach comment: “We have a fun group of boys that are excited to learn the game.”

5. Weber Warriors

Head coach: Derek Bowles (second year).

2024 record: 12-14 (fourth in Region 1 with a 4-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Westlake, 3-1, in the 6A second round.

Key players to watch:

Miles Erickson, Sr., OH

Jake Ahlmer, Sr., Setter

Coach comment: “Coming off of a senior heavy class, we are looking forward to giving our younger guys varsity experience. With a solid core of skill players, we are confident we will compete with the competition in our region and the state.”

6. Layton Lancers

Head coach: Bonnie Riley (first year).

2024 record: 1-14 (tied for fifth in Region 1 with a 1-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Weber, 3-0, in the 6A first round.

Key players to watch:

Bryce Gardner, Outside Hitter, Sr.

Sam Pizarro Guiral, Outside Hitter, Sr.

Isaac Thompson, Middle, So.

Andy Page, Libero, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are very excited about our upcoming season, where we’ll blend experienced players with new talent. Our athletes have a lot of heart and they are committed to taking our program to the next level.”

1. Herriman Mustangs

Head coach: Austin Linford (second year).

2024 record: 23-6 (first in Region 2 with a 9-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 3-1, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2. Corner Canyon Chargers

Head coach: Michael Burke (second year).

2024 record: 14-14 (fourth in Region 2 with a 4-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Syracuse, 3-0, in the 6A second round.

Key players to watch:

Cooper Varner, OH, Sr.

Archer Burke, S, Jr.

Phil Mayer, RS/M, So.

Coach comment: “Young team from last year with most of the impact players returning plus a couple of key newcomers.”

3. Bingham Miners

Head coach: Ben Chamberlain (first year).

2024 record: 12-13 (fifth in Region 2 with a 3-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Pleasant Grove, 3-0, in the 6A quarterfinals.

4. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

Head coach: David Johnston (second year).

2024 record: 23-7 (second in Region 2 with a 7-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 3-1, in the 6A quarterfinals.

Key players to watch:

Curtis Fowler, S, Sr.

Clark Fowler, OH, Jr.

Xander Colemere, L, OH, Sr.

Coach comment: “Return all but two players. Looking to improve on last year.”

5. Copper Hills Grizzlies

Head coach: Mariah Brown (second year).

2024 record: 12-18 (sixth in Region 2 with a 1-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Pleasant Grove, 3-2, in the 6A second round.

Key players to watch:

Ian Allgrunn, OH, Sr.

Fischer Jensen, OP, Sr.

Alpine Bowler, MB, Sr.

Agustin Paz, S, Sr.

Cody Hortin, S, So.

Coach comment: “With the growing excitement for boys volleyball in Utah, the competition will get exponentially better each year. We’ve seen this in our athletes at Copper Hills, and can’t wait for the 2025 season.”

6. Riverton Silverwolves

Head coach: Elaine Gibson (second year).

2024 record: 25-6 (third in Region 2 with a 6-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Bingham, 3-2, in the 6A second round.

Coach comment: “Our team is looking great! Very excited for the season.”

1. Westlake Thunder

Head coach: Whitney Randall (second year).

2024 record: 17-6 (tied for second in Region 3 with a 7-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Syracuse, 3-1, in the 6A quarterfinals.

Key players to watch:

Keagan Cundiff, S, Sr.

Talon Schank, L, Sr.

Kilika Tafa, OH, Jr.

Kyson Ririe, OH, Jr.

Coach comment: “With us returning all but two seniors, we have high goals moving into this season. A year of maturity will help us moving into this year’s tough Region 3 lineup. We have expanded our coaching staff and had awesome improvement in the offseason both on the court and in the gym. We are excited to see the growth of volleyball across the state for boys.”

2. Lone Peak Knights

Head coach: Cecil Read (second year).

2024 record: 24-7 (first in Region 3 with a 8-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Pleasant Grove, 3-1, in the 6A championship.

Key players to watch:

Brady Holt, OH, So.

Trevor Allen, OH, So.

Freddy Dayton, OH, Jr.

Will Dayton, Setter, Jr.

Max Hamblin, Middle, Sr.

Coach comment: “After winning Region 3 and finishing second in state, we feel like there is unfinished business that we need to take care of. We lost two first team all-state players but we have some unbelievable young talent that is ready for the challenge. This year everyone is better, Mt Ridge has great players in Curtis and Clark, Corner Canyon has great setting and Cooper is always dangerous, and Westlake and Lehi have great setting and two monsters on the outside.

“It didn’t get any easier with all the talent that moved on, everyone has someone that will hurt you. The boys are excited and ready and when the first serve goes, Utah High School Volleyball will be ready to bring it.”

3. Skyridge Falcons

Head coach: Kaipo Tagaloa (second year).

2024 record: 13-11 (fourth in Region 3 with a 4-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 3-1, in the 6A semifinals.

Key players to watch:

Marcus Reittinger, MB/Oppo, Sr.

Devin Willits, S, Sr.

Fihi Fainga, L, Jr.

Coach comment: “We have a good core group returning and they are looking to improve from last year.”

4. Lehi Pioneers

Head coach: Kolby Shewell (second year).

2024 record: 5-17 (tied for fifth in Region 3 with a 2-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Herriman, 3-1, in the 6A second round.

Key players to watch:

Ty Reynolds, Setter, So.

Ashton Shewell, Outside Hitter, So.

Dylan Avery, Middle, Sr.

Santiago Hernandez, Libero, Sr.

Coach comment: “We have a lot of experience coming back this year. We are excited for the season and expect to do better than last year. We are led by a young core with experienced Seniors ready to step up.”

5. American Fork Cavemen

Head coach: Shantell Shoell (second year).

2024 record: 11-13 (tied for fifth in Region 3 with a 2-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 3-1, in the 6A second round.

Key players to watch:

Evan Olmstead, L, Sr.

Max Hale, OH, Sr.

6. Pleasant Grove Vikings

Head coach: David Neeley (second year).

2024 record: 28-4 (tied for second in Region 3 with a 7-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Beat Lone Peak, 3-1, in the 6A championship.

Key players to watch:

Brayden Thomas, Pin Hitter, Sr.

Aki Malietoa, Pin Hitter, Sr.

Tyson Thomas, Setter, So.

Coach comment: “As we enter the second year of sanctioned high school boy’s volleyball, we’re already beginning to see so much talent throughout the state. With that talent becoming more and more polished by so many good coaches, the state of Utah will very quickly become a boys volleyball hotbed that will be recognized and respected throughout the nation.

“Here at Pleasant Grove, we are excited to begin our quest to defend the 2024 6A championship. For the second straight season, we will travel to California to participate in the Karch Kiraly Tournament of Champions in Santa Barbara, one of the premiere high school boys volleyball tournaments in the country.

“There will be a lot of really good volleyball teams in Utah, and we look forward to the opportunity to compete with and against those programs.

“Our 2025 roster will include some key returning players from our 2024 season, along with a bunch of really good newcomers to the varsity volleyball scene.

“Volleyball fans and general fans of sport in Utah should treat themselves to boy’s volleyball this upcoming season, wherever they may be spread throughout the state. Our sport is a fun one to watch and is rapidly getting better and stronger.”