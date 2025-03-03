Utah Utes forward Caleb Lohner (11) spins on Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) as Utah and Kansas play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. Utah won 74-67.

Going into the final week of the regular season, the Utah men’s basketball season, now under the leadership of interim coach Josh Eilert, still has plenty to play for this season.

The Runnin’ Utes are tied for ninth in the Big 12 standings, and they’re in contention to earn a top eight seed, which would come with a first-round bye, at next week’s conference tournament in Kansas City.

Eilert continues to praise this group for its togetherness, even as the program wades through the aftermath of the school firing former Utah head coach Craig Smith last week.

That willingness to fight for each other was apparent in the Utes’ 26-point win over Arizona State last Saturday, when Utah battled through a tight first half before pulling away in the second.

It sets Utah up with the chance to win for the fourth time in six games when the Utes host West Virginia Tuesday (7 p.m. MST, ESPN+) on Senior Night at the Huntsman Center.

There will be six seniors honored Tuesday, a group that includes fourth-year Ute Gabe Madsen, the program’s all-time 3-point leader, as well as Lawson Lovering, Mason Madsen, Hunter Erickson, Caleb Lohner and Brandon Haddock.

“I think top to bottom, not only Gabe but everybody in our program, we’ve got great teammates. We’ve got guys that really lean on each other, build each other up,” Eilert said.

The interim coach has seen a toughness from his group, even amid the uncertain times.

“Right now I can’t wait to get on the practice floor today to mix it up with these guys, because I know I’m gonna get a great attitude out of them, and they’re fighting for something,” Eilert said.

Sophomore forward Keanu Dawes, one of the younger standouts on this Utah team who is coming off his first back-to-back double-doubles of the season, credited the leadership and positivity of this senior group for helping build that togetherness.

“You know, just the vibe that they bring into the locker room, to the game, to the weight room every day, just makes it fun,” Dawes said. “A lot of people get tired of doing the same thing over and over every single day, but when you’re around a group of guys like this, and you have five or six leaders, that’s your anchor to keep you going no matter what. It just makes it fun.”

Lohner, one of two seniors along with Mason Madsen who is a fifth-year transfer this season, certainly has had a unique journey to get to this point. He originally signed with Utah, was released from that Letter of Intent and played at BYU for two years, then two more at Baylor before transferring to Utah.

The move to Utah, though, included being on scholarship for the football team, scoring four touchdowns on four catches on the gridiron, then joining the basketball program as a walk-on in December.

It’s a path that the 6-foot-7 forward is appreciative to have been a part of.

“I’ve been grateful for every step. I think about it a lot, because it is so different, and I have so many connections and I’ve been in so many different great spots, but I’ve just been grateful to be kind of where my feet are now,” Lohner said.

“Super grateful to represent this university, whether it’s on the football field, basketball field, and here doing media. You know, I’m proud to be a Ute right now, and I’m just excited to finish strong. I want to finish my career and remember all the different stops in a positive way, this basketball part of it being one of them. I want to do it for these guys, too. I think the group we have is incredible, the camaraderie we have.”

The camaraderie will be tested when Utah hosts West Virginia.

While Utah has won three of its last five games, has won five straight at the Huntsman Center and is a slight favorite over the Mountaineers, West Virginia is considered an NCAA bubble team with work to do to make the tournament, giving them motivation coming into the Huntsman.

The Mountaineers beat the Utes three weeks ago in Morgantown, a game where Eilert said the team struggled playing connected in a 72-61 loss.

“I think the biggest challenge is their ball pressure. They’ve got a lot of guys that can really disrupt you defensively,” Eilert said.

“I certainly think we’re gonna play a heck of a lot more connected here in Salt Lake City and on our home floor. And we’re excited to compete with our seniors on Senior Night.”

Utes on the air West Virginia (17-12, 8-10) at Utah (16-13, 8-10) Tuesday, 7 p.m. MST Huntsman Center Stream: ESPN+ Radio: 700 AM

A Utah victory wouldn’t just extend the Utes’ home-court winning streak and move them within one game of .500 in conference play. It would also keep them in the race to earn a first-round bye in the Big 12 tournament going into their regular-season finale at BYU Saturday.

There are six teams in the middle of the Big 12 standings within two games of each other, from 9-9 to 7-11, going into the regular season’s final week.

Utah, at 8-10, is right in the middle of that mix, along with West Virginia.

The Utes are also playing some of their better ball in recent weeks. Though Utah lost at UCF and Arizona last week, the Utes have also beaten Kansas, Kansas State and Arizona State over the past 16 days.

It’s fair to say, especially at home, that Utah is playing some of its best ball of the year.

Can Utah keep that going?

“I think, honestly, we’re starting to incline at the right time and that’s something we talked about early on in the season,” Dawes said. “You want to be good or best as possible early in the season so you have that high standing, but towards the end of the season is when it really matters.

“If everybody, not only individually but together, can reach that peak at the same time, then you have a lot of momentum going into the conference tournament, so (we’re) just riding the high end we are right now.”