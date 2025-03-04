Sarah Todd covers the NBA and Utah Jazz for the Deseret News.
On Saturday night, Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy was frustrated with his team. The defensive effort was not nearly at a standard that he would find acceptable. But, the scheduling gods had a gift — a back-to-back game on Monday night, a chance for redemption.
Well, I’ve got some bad news. The Jazz were pretty awful on Monday and the Detroit Pistons strolled easily to a 134-106 win.
The Jazz once again didn’t have a great defensive night, allowing 68 points in the paint and 38 fast-break points. They watched the Pistons win a game by 28 points despite shooting just 26.8% from deep (shoutout to Malik Beasley who went 3 of 14 from deep).
But, offensively, the Jazz were sloppy, committing 18 first-half turnovers and 28 turnovers overall, which the Pistons converted
“It’s really hard to win if we can’t take care of the ball,” Hardy said, exasperated. “Why did we turn the ball over? There’s a variety of things that go into that. The first one is we did not do a good job fighting for our space. The second one is we did not do a good job playing straight lines. The last one is we did not do a good job of passing the ball early. Again, when I look at 28 turnovers, but 16 of them are live ball, you put yourself in a really, really bad spot.”
The greatest offender on Sunday was Brice Sensabaugh who went 0 of 5 from the field, had no assists, and committed five turnovers. But that’s not to say he was the only one having an off night, because nearly across the board the Jazz players struggled.
The lone bright spot was probably rookie Kyle Filipowski, who had a career-best 25 points while shooting 4 of 7 from deep. Even so, he committed four turnovers of his own.
The Jazz just finished a shockingly long home stand of nine straight games played at the Delta Center, and will now be on the road for a five-game trip. While playing at home gives players a sense of ease, comfort, and familiarity, it’s sometimes on the road when the most chemistry is built between players.
That’s not to say that anyone on the Jazz is expecting to come away from this roadtrip with a renewed identity, but the hope is that they can come together to at least put a better foot forward than they have the last couple of days.
And it’s not that the Jazz are even looking for wins, Hardy just wants to see the players, especially the younger players, take advantage of their opportunity and prove that they are deserving of more.
“We need to continue to tighten up the attention to detail, especially on the defensive side of the ball,” Hardy said. “But the the overall force that we do things with has to continue to go up. All the young players, everybody has to do 15-to-20% more in terms of the force that you’re trying to do everything with — that’s setting up to get a catch, that’s sprinting to screen, that’s changing ends of the floor. It’s things that anybody can do."