BYU players get physical during the first day of full pads during spring camp in Provo on Monday, March 3, 2025.

Kalani Sitake knows when his BYU football team puts on the pads, the risk of injury increases, but he told reporters this past week that that’s the price you pay to get better at the fundamentals of blocking, tackling and improving in a violent game.

The place this will be filmed and studied the most is in the trenches, where players are challenging for positions and competition is high. As coaches make demands, players are responding. On the offensive line, Bruce Mitchell is vying for the center spot with Isaiah Jatta at left tackle and Austin Leausa at right. At the guard spots, Kyle Sfarcioc (SUU transfer) and Sonny Makasini are getting hard looks as Michigan transfer Andrew Gentry is sitting out nursing an injury.

On the defensive line, we’ve seen Logan Lutui and Oregon State redshirt transfer Orion Maile-Kaufusi challenge Keanu Tanuvasa and John Taumoepeau. For those observing trench warfare, it is evident Utah transfer Tanuvasa is a huge addition to BYU’s front four; his physicality and size are impressive.

In basketball, BYU climbed to No. 23 in the AP poll after beating West Virginia.

Question of the week

In your opinion, will the receiver group or running back group make the biggest difference in leadership and performance this spring and fall?

Jay Drew: Although it is appearing more and more unlikely that Darius Lassiter will get his junior college year back and be able to play for the Cougars in 2025, I think BYU’s receivers group will lead the offense again this season.

Guys like Chase Roberts, Jojo Phillips and Keelan Marion will be up to the challenge, bolstered by Parker Kingston, Cody Hagen and Tei Nacua. BYU will get a little more out of the tight ends position as well, with Carsen Ryan coming over from Utah.

Roberts will emerge as the spiritual and physical leader of the group as he makes one last push to pave the way to an NFL career. Of course, he must recover from the shoulder injury that is keeping him out of spring camp. Marion will also take a step forward as a deep threat, in addition to retaining his status as one of the country’s top kick returners.

BYU is OK at running back, but I think coaches should have gotten one more experienced back out of the transfer portal. I know, I say that every year. But RB1 LJ Martin, outstanding when he is healthy, has proven to be a bit injury-prone. You can never have enough capable ball-carriers.

Dick Harmon: I do think the receivers group will be high drawer tools in Aaron Roderick’s offense, but many are forgetting about incoming freshman Lamason Waller, who could be better than Lassiter when all is said and done. Dominique McKenzie is also pushing for time. This group has great potential. Fesi Sitake has done a great job recruiting.

But I also believe many overlook how productive the run game can be with LJ Martin and Sione Moa as an effective one-two-punch. The worry is depth. We’ll need to see progress from Enoch Nawahine, Jovesa Damuni and Logan Payne, who stood out in the first day of padded drills. I think Pokaiaua Haunga will have a breakout sophomore season and incoming freshman Cale Breslin could surprise folks.

Chase Roberts will need a lot of time to heal before he is at the level he was this past season and hopefully it will be before September. I’m sure Fesi Sitake will limit his action in fall camp. Shoulder surgeries are extremely tough to heal because of the limited blood flow to that area and the multiple range of motion factors in the process of getting back to 100%.

Having said that, this is a perfect spring for a lot of talent to surface, including Nacua.

Cougar tales

BYU’s men and women finished in the top three at the Big 12 indoor track championships this past week.

The women’s basketball team has struggled this season, but if you haven’t watched freshman Delaney Gibb play, you’ve missed a lot of outstanding performances. She was recently named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week for the 10th time this season and just had a career high scoring performance in a last-second loss at Utah.

Fanalysts

Comments from Deseret News readers:

Great time to be a BYU fan. I have loved seeing the coaches and players grow and figure things out through some challenging times over the course of the season. Happy that we play ISU in Ames because win or lose that will prepare this team for the BIG12 tournament and March Madness.

— Periloustimes

Fousse is one of my fave players. The last time I saw a low post feed produce like that I was watching Kevin McHale.

Fousse’s footwork, head fakes, pivots are like a Fred Astaire lesson. It’s like regardless what the defense does, Fousse has 15 different ways to create a shot at the rim. And his free throws are way better than his freshman year.

— Mowgli54

