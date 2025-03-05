Texas Tech's Jasmine Shavers, left, drives with the ball in a first-round matchup against Kansas during the Big 12 women’s basketball tournament at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

The postseason is here for the Utah women’s basketball team.

The Utes will kick off the Big 12 tournament on Thursday with a second-round matchup against Texas Tech at 7 p.m. MST (ESPN+) at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

The No. 14 seed Red Raiders edged No. 11 seed Kansas 57-53 in the final first-round game Wednesday night to advance.

Utah, meanwhile, earned a first-round bye as the No. 6 seed.

“I’m excited to play tomorrow night, get those first-game jitters out of the way,” Utah coach Gavin Petersen said during an ESPN+ interview at halftime of the Texas Tech-Kansas game.

Petersen’s group is one of the most veteran programs at the Big 12 tournament, with players like Gianna Kneepkens, Kennady McQueen, Jenna Johnson and Ines Vieira who have played four years together.

“I think we’re gonna have to lean on their experience, their big-game experience, and just kind of hopefully be able to push through,” Petersen said.

“... I want to coach this group as long as I can. We’re guaranteed two more games. I want to make that way more than two more.”

What happened when Utah and Texas Tech played earlier this year?

The Utes and Red Raiders played just once during the regular season, with Utah winning 70-64 in Lubbock, Texas.

Johnson scored a season-high 20 points and McQueen added 18 to pace the Utes to the road win in early February.

Mayè Tourè also had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, as Utah made the key plays down the stretch in a game that was tied with 6:30 to play.

Thursday’s Big 12 women’s tournament schedule

Second round