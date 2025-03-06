Olympus and Park City compete in the 5A girls lacrosse championship game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

The 2025 high school girls lacrosse season is scheduled to get underway this week for teams in Class 5A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 5A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are 10 new girls lacrosse coaches in 5A this year: Jason Wells (Box Elder), Chris Christiansen (Roy), Lauren Shoughro (East), Zoe Totland (Skyline), Cody Talbot (West), Emma Juneau (Maple Mountain), Em Hopkins (Spanish Fork), Kaitlin Pickett (Springville), Terry Brown (Timpview) and Casey Lewis (Wasatch).

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Woods Cross Wildcats

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kenzie Christiansen (2nd year).

2024 record: 15-2 (first in Region 5 with a 13-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Maple Mountain, 6-5, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 14.3 gpg (No. 3 in 5A)

2024 defense: 6.8 gpg (No. 3 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Rylee Linton Midfield, Sr.

Emmy Richards Midfield, Sr.

Opal Ouzts Goalie, Sr.

Hanley Thomas Attack, Jr.

Megan Madsen Defense/ Midfield, Jr.

Sophie Burden Defense, Jr.

Kate Schanz Defense, Jr.

Lilia Dunn Midfield, So.

Mikayla Monson Attack, So.

Savannah Carter Midfield/ Attack, So.

Hunter Thomas Attack, Fr.

Key newcomers:

Coach comment: This season, we are excited to see the hard work and dedication of our athletes pay off. While we will miss our talented 2024 seniors, our returning players and new additions have stepped up, pushing themselves in the weight room and on the field to build a competitive and united team. We have intentionally scheduled tough competition, knowing that the best way to grow is to challenge ourselves against top programs in Utah.

More than just wins and losses, our focus is on developing strong, resilient young women. Our philosophy this year is about problem-solving, teamwork, and work ethic — when we struggle in one area, we come together and excel in another. We are incredibly proud of our athletes for their commitment, both on and off the field, and we can’t wait to see what they accomplish this season.

2. Box Elder Bees

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jason Wells (1st year).

2024 record: 13-5 (tied for second in Region 5 with a 11-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 20-3, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 11.8 gpg (No. 11 in 5A)

2024 defense: 8.3 gpg (No. 7 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Ava Andreasen, Attack/Midfield, Sr.

Kayla Wells, Defense, Sr.

Grace Christoffersen, Attack, Jr.

Maylana Cox, Midfield, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Sadie Jeppsen, Attack, Jr.

Chloe Richards, Midfield, So.

Cambree Rose, Midfield, Sr.

Coach comment: Box Elder is very excited to get the 2025 season underway. We have a talented mix of veterans returning along with an athletic group of newcomers that will fill the holes left behind by last year’s seniors. We’re thrilled to compete against some top-notch programs during our pre-region schedule and prepare for the challenge of Region 5. The 2025 season looks to be very competitive, and we’re looking forward to being a part of it.

3. Clearfield Falcons

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jake Wood (3rd year).

2024 record: 6-12 (tied for fifth in Region 5 with a 5-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Bonneville, 8-7, in the 5A first round.

2024 offense: 7.9 gpg (No. 18 in 5A)

2024 defense: 8.1 gpg (No. 6 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Sadie Goble, G, Sr.

Maryann Kirkman, D, Sr.

Addie Merril, A, Sr.

Abby Hoffman, D, Jr.

Jenika Wagstaff, A, Jr.

Rachel Lee, M, Jr.

Kaylie Jensen, M, Jr.

Lorelai Peterson, M, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Sophia Miner, M, Jr.

Eve Welch, M, Jr.

Lucy Lloyd, A, Jr.

4. Viewmont Vikings

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Lauren Pescetti (3rd year).

2024 record: 13-4 (tied for second in Region 5 with a 11-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Highland, 12-8, in the 5A second round.

2024 offense: 13.9 gpg (No. 4 in 5A)

2024 defense: 9 gpg (No. 10 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Maddie Gaskill, M, Jr.

Brienna Wallis, A, Sr.

Caitlin Phelps, D, Sr.

Cecelia Walton, M, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Ashley Peterson, M, Fr.

Bridgette Lowe

Emery Perry, M, Fr.

Ella Kleeberger, D,G, Fr.

Coach comment: Excited to build upon our progress over the past two years. We have a ton of new girls and are able to add Viewmont’s first ever JV program! Looking forward to a season filled with learning, fun and getting better one day at a time.

5. Bountiful Redhawks

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Cassidy Stratton (2nd year).

2024 record: 11-7 (fourth in Region 5 with a 9-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 14-2, in the 5A second round.

2024 offense: 10.7 gpg (No. 12 in 5A)

2024 defense: 8.9 gpg (No. 9 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Ella Gillian, Attack/Midfield, Sr.

Claire Jensen, Attack, Jr.

Claire Dodds, Defense, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Kaylin Kerry, Goalie, So.

Brynna Castleton, Midfield, So.

Tessa Partridge, Midfield, Fr.

Coach comment: We are super excited for another season. We have a large group this year and there are quite a few new athletes who have joined the program this year. So many of our returning player have been involved in lacrosse during the off season which has really helped develop and increase the skill level of the team! I believe we have a great season ahead of us. We play some tough competitors this year, but I think that will only motivate the team to push themselves a bit more to reach the level of performance they hope to achieve.

6. Bonneville Lakers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Rich Combe (3rd year).

2024 record: 7-11 (tied for fifth in Region 5 with a 5-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 24-2, in the 5A second round.

2024 offense: 8.2 gpg (No. 17 in 5A)

2024 defense: 11.8 gpg (No. 17 in 5A)

Additional info not provided

7. Northridge Knights

2025 Schedule

Head coach: James Larsen (3rd year).

2024 record: 1-16 (tied for seventh in Region 5 with a 1-13 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Skyline, 19-5, in the 5A first round.

2024 offense: 4.6 gpg (No. 23 in 5A)

2024 defense: 14.4 gpg (No. 20 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Sarah Larsen, Attack, Jr.

Elia Ransom, Attack, Sr.

Emma Samaniego, Midfield, Sr.

Jaycee Borgstrom, Midfield, Sr.

Kinslie Schuyler, Midfield, Sr.

Paige Young, Defense, Jr.

Abby Wall, Defense, Sr.

Ashlee Read, Keeper, Jr.

Danika Munson, Defense, Sr.

Madi Smith, Midfield, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Lauren Cornelius, Midfield, Sr.

McKell King, Midfield, Fr.

Coach comment: Our program continues to grow and mature. We’re looking forward to playing different teams this year as we don’t have to play or region opponents twice.

8. Roy Royals

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Chris Christiansen (1st year).

2024 record: 1-16 (tied for seventh in Region 5 with a 1-13 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Highland, 22-10, in the 5A first round.

2024 offense: 4.9 gpg (No. 22 in 5A)

2024 defense: 13.9 gpg (No. 19 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Jaicey Hansen, Attack, Sr.

Anna Fisher, Middie, Sr.

Indi Nield, Attack & Def, Sr.

Lilionoe Peiler, Def, Sr.

Kiya Jensen, Goalie, Sr.

Kyrie Hull, Middie, Jr.

Lucy Rosenberg, Def, Jr.

Tyece Christiansen, Attack, Jr.

Kember Patterson, Middie, Jr.

Emmary Shearer, Def & Goalie, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Elizabeth Van Wagoner, Attack, Fr.

Beth Mcfarland, Def, Jr.

Racey Roche, Attack & Def, Fr.

Coach comment: As the new coaching staff, we are excited to see the Roy girls not only improving but also enjoying their time on the field. Our aim is to foster teamwork, focus on daily progress, and make necessary adjustments along the way.

1. Park City Miners

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Mikki Clayton (5th year).

2024 record: 16-3 (second in Region 6 with a 7-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 9-6, in the 5A championship.

2024 offense: 17.2 gpg (No. 2 in 5A)

2024 defense: 5.8 gpg (No. 2 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Maddie McHenry, Midfield, Sr.

Megan Magee, Midfield, Sr.

Coco Crawford, Midfield, Jr.

Lily Yatkeman, Defense, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Strong sophomore class coming into their second year. They learned a lot in the last year and put in the work in the off season. I see them making big contributions to the PC program this season.

Coach comment: Park City has another highly skilled team ready for 2025. With a strong group of returners from 2024 led by a talented senior class — most of whom have been on varsity for four years. We’re looking forward to seeing how our juniors and sophomores have improved themselves in the off-season and will contribute in big ways this year. And, as always, we’re excited about our incoming freshman to see how they’ll mesh with our returners and upperclassmen.

2. Brighton Bengals

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Melissa Nash (5th year).

2024 record: 13-5 (third in Region 6 with a 6-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 12-11, in the 5A semifinals.

2024 offense: 12.6 gpg (No. 10 in 5A)

2024 defense: 7.4 gpg (No. 4 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Caroline Lee, Attack, Sr.

Charly Eichner, Attack, Sr.

Emma Henderson, Defense, Sr.

Avery Miller, Midfield, Sr.

Marley Rodney, Midfield, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Watch out for our sophomore class, they have game experience from a killer JV season last year (only losing one game all season, to Park City). We’re excited for some of our sophomores to step up and be a game-changer this season.

Coach comment: We are so excited for this season! Four years ago, a large group of freshman joined our team, most of whom had never played lacrosse before. They quickly fell in love and have grown exponentially year after year. This senior group has something special on and off the field — their passion, dedication and love for lacrosse is contagious. Our practices so far have been productive, exciting and full of team chemistry.

3. Olympus Titans

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Zana Spratling (5th year).

2024 record: 18-1 (first in Region 6 with a 8-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Beat Park City, 9-6, in the 5A championship.

2024 offense: 18.1 gpg (No. 1 in 5A)

2024 defense: 5.1 gpg (No. 1 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Lizzie Anné, Midfield, Sr. — Penn State D1

Sarah Anné, Midfield, Sr. — Penn State D1

Masami Goodick, Attack, Sr. – Westminster D2

Madeline Alfandre, Defense, Sr.

Anna Lowry, Defense, Jr.

Halle Peterson, Goalie, So.

Key newcomers:

Zaria Rubsaman, Midfield, Fr.

Alivia Rubsaman, Midfield/Attack, Fr.

Abby Harding, Goalie, Fr.

Coach comment: Excited for another great season, especially with how much rising talent there is in Utah.

4. Skyline Eagles

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Zoe Totland (1st year).

2024 record: 10-7 (seventh in Region 6 with a 2-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Box Elder, 14-11, in the 5A second round.

2024 offense: 13 gpg (No. 9 in 5A)

2024 defense: 9.2 gpg (No. 12 in 5A)

Additional info not provided

5. West Jordan Jaguars

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Cliff Tomlinson (5th year).

2024 record: 14-4 (fourth in Region 6 with a 5-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 12-8, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 13.1 gpg (No. 8 in 5A)

2024 defense: 9.2 gpg (No. 11 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Kayli Ballif, Attack, Sr.

Sana Fisilau, Defense, Jr.

Lily Henderson, Midfield, Jr.

Jordyn Hughes, Midfield, Jr.

Camrie Jacobson, Midfield, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Jane Myers, Goalie, So.

Coach comment: We return a lot of experience and expect to build on the success from last season.

6. Alta Hawks

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Madisen Dibble (2nd year).

2024 record: 7-9 (sixth in Region 6 with a 3-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Park City, 19-4, in the 5A second round.

2024 offense: 13.4 gpg (No. 7 in 5A)

2024 defense: 11.5 gpg (No. 15 in 5A)

Additional info not provided

7. Highland Rams

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kris Hansen (2nd year).

2024 record: 12-6 (fifth in Region 6 with a 4-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Park City, 20-4, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 13.8 gpg (No. 5 in 5A)

2024 defense: 10.9 gpg (No. 13 in 5A)

Additional info not provided

8. East Leopards

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Lauren Shoughro (1st year).

2024 record: 2-13 (eighth in Region 6 with a 1-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Wasatch, 19-1, in the 5A first round.

2024 offense: 5.9 gpg (No. 20 in 5A)

2024 defense: 15.1 gpg (No. 21 in 5A)

Additional info not provided

9. West Panthers

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Cody Talbot (1st year).

2024 record: 0-10 (second in Region 6 with a 0-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Salem Hills, 19-1, in the 5A first round.

2024 offense: 0.7 gpg (No. 24 in 5A)

2024 defense: 19.7 gpg (No. 24 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

We have seven returning players this season.

Coach comment: We are poised for an exciting and challenging season full of hard-work, fun and maybe a surprise or two.

1. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Emma Juneau (1st year).

2024 record: 13-5 (first in Region 7 with a 7-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Park City, 18-5, in the 5A semifinals.

2024 offense: 10.2 gpg (No. 13 in 5A)

2024 defense: 7.8 gpg (No. 5 in 5A)

Additional info not provided

2. Salem Hills SkyHawks

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Cliff Yerkes (2nd year).

2024 record: 10-7 (second in Region 7 with a 5-1 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to West Jordan, 17-6, in the 5A second round.

2024 offense: 9.8 gpg (No. 14 in 5A)

2024 defense: 8.9 gpg (No. 8 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Brooke Warren, Midfield, Sr.

Lydia Paulson, Attack, Sr.

Sarah Strassburg, Attack, Sr.

Ashelyn Larsen, Jr., Midfield

Whitney Murray, Jr., Defense

Rachel Turner, So., Midfield

Ruby Lindstrom, So., Defense

Tiffany Turner, So., Attack

Elyse Lyman, Defense, So.

Key newcomers:

Ella Chamberlain, GK, Jr.

Coach comment: Outlook is very good with many key players returning. We hope to improve on our 10-7 season last year, compete for the region championship and go one round further (quarterfinals) in the state tournament.

3. Wasatch Wasps

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Casey Lewis (1st year).

2024 record: 6-12 (fourth in Region 7 with a 3-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Woods Cross, 11-10, in the 5A second round.

2024 offense: 9.1 gpg (No. 15 in 5A)

2024 defense: 11.4 gpg (No. 14 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Kaia Anderson, Sr

Allie Parke, Sr

Carlie Uhrich, Sr

Ella Willard, Sr

Faith Hendrickson, Sr

Coach comment: Wasatch girls lacrosse is gearing up for an exciting season. 2025 will bring the largest turnout of players for Wasatch with fresh leadership at the helm. The girls are energetic and eager to hit the field and make an impact this year. The high number of athletes this year will provide depth, competition and plenty of opportunities for players to step up and contribute. Though Wasatch is young and growing, they will be returning several multi-year varsity starters.

4. Cedar Valley Aviators

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Holly Ryan (2nd year).

2024 record: 9-5 (third in Region 7 with a 5-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Maple Mountain, 11-10, in the 5A second round.

2024 offense: 13.6 gpg (No. 6 in 5A)

2024 defense: 11.8 gpg (No. 16 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

5. Timpview Thunderbirds

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Terry Brown (1st year).

2024 record: 0-15 (seventh in Region 7 with a 0-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Cedar Valley, 25-10, in the 5A first round.

2024 offense: 5.7 gpg (No. 21 in 5A)

2024 defense: 16.8 gpg (No. 23 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Claire Fox, D, Sr.

Youjin Bann, D, Sr.

Abigail Davis, Mid, Sr.

Kalani Patching, Mid, Sr.

Jillian Freeman, A, Sr.

Fizz Daniels, A, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Amaya Tollman, A, Jr.

Coach comment: Better than yesterday.

6. Springville Red Devils

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Kaitlin Pickett (1st year).

2024 record: 4-13 (fifth in Region 7 with a 2-4 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Alta, 20-6, in the 5A first round.

2024 offense: 8.5 gpg (No. 16 in 5A)

2024 defense: 12.1 gpg (No. 18 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Abby Roberts, Midfield, Sr.

Tayler McDonald, Defense, Sr.

Reagan McSweeney, Attack, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Camryn Pickett, Midfield, So.

Bridie Harkness, Defense, Jr.

Coach comment: As we go into a new season, I’m excited about to potential of this team. We have a strong core of returning players who bring leadership and experience, as well as some talented newcomers. Our focus is on improving fundamentals and playing with intensity every game.

7. Spanish Fork Dons

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Em Hopkins (1st year).

2024 record: 1-16 (sixth in Region 7 with a 1-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 5A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 19-7, in the 5A first round.

2024 offense: 7.5 gpg (No. 19 in 5A)

2024 defense: 16.4 gpg (No. 22 in 5A)

Returning contributors:

Camilla Gutierrez, Sr., Midfield

Emily Walker, Sr., Midfield

Ashlyn Peterson, So., Mid

Ava Swasey, Sr., Attack

Key newcomers:

Naomi Rudd, Fr., Attack

Quincy Roberts, So., Midfield

Brianna Hines, Sr.,

Brooklyn Huish, Jr.

Coach comment: This season we will be focused on building and strengthening our program. Our girls have a deep love for the game and lots of talent, and we hope to grow that love in the community and build a great program for Spanish Fork. The Dons are ready to improve from last season and set up a future of great teams.