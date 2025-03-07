BYU forward Mawot Mag (0) smiles after the West Virginia Mountaineers lost possession of the ball during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

We’re just nine days away from Selection Sunday.

The college basketball regular season is nearly complete, with three teams from the Beehive State on track for entry into the Big Dance.

BYU has won seven consecutive games and could make it eight straight wins Saturday against rival Utah. Utah State, meanwhile, has a strong chance of making the field, though the Aggies have lost two straight games and three of their last five heading into next week’s Mountain West tournament.

Utah Valley has clinched a share of the regular season WAC title and would punch its first-ever ticket to the NCAA Tournament with a conference tournament championship, though that’s the Wolverines’ only avenue to the Dance.

What are the latest bracketology projections for BYU, Utah State and Utah Valley?

ESPN

BYU: No. 7 seed vs. Ohio State in the first round, Lexington subregional

CBS Sports

BYU: No. 7 seed vs. Indiana in the first round, Wichita subregional

USA Today

BYU: No. 6 seed vs. San Diego State in the first round, Providence subregional

The Washington Post

BYU: No. 7 seed vs. Ohio State in the first round, Lexington subregional

Team Rankings

BYU: No. 6 seed

When is Selection Sunday?

This year’s NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed on Sunday, March 16. The selection show announcing the 68-team field will be televised at 4 p.m. MST on CBS.

The 2025 tournament will begin with the First Four games in Dayton, Ohio, on March 18 and 19, then first- and second-round games will be played from March 20-23.

The Final Four will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio on April 5 and 7.