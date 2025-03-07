Chicago Blackhawks goalie Spencer Knight makes a save during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Monday, March 3, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Most NHL coaches would take three of a possible four points on a back-to-back road series with a flight in between, but for the Utah Hockey Club, it didn’t feel like it was enough.

The playoff race is tight, to say the least, and Utah is at the bottom of a four-team race for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Every point is valuable, and they should be almost guaranteed against the NHL’s second-worst team, the Chicago Blackhawks. But on Friday night in a back and forth game, the Blackhawks beat UHC 4-3 in overtime, with 19-year-old phenom Connor Bedard scoring the overtime winner.

UHC got a point out of the extra inning, but they needed two. Here’s the story.

How this works This is a three-part article geared toward three different audiences. First, we’ll have “ Utah hockey for dummies ” for all you new hockey fans. Welcome, by the way — we’re glad you’ve taken an interest in the greatest sport in the world.

” for all you new hockey fans. Welcome, by the way — we’re glad you’ve taken an interest in the greatest sport in the world. Next, we’ll have a section titled “ Utah hockey for casual fans ,” aimed at those who have a basic understanding of the sport.

,” aimed at those who have a basic understanding of the sport. Finally, we’ll have “Utah hockey for nerds.” That will be for those of you who, like me, think about nothing but hockey all day, every day. Feedback is welcome, so let me know what you think in the comments of this article or the comments section on “X."

Utah Hockey for dummies

Now is a good time to explain the penalty shot, since that’s what led to the Blackhawks' third goal of the game. Casual fans and nerds, feel free to skip this section.

When a player has a breakaway — a straight, clear path between him and the opposing goaltender — his odds of scoring are extremely high.

For that reason, when a defending player does something illegal to stop him from scoring, a simple two-minute penalty isn’t enough. Instead, he gets a penalty shot.

A penalty shot is essentially a redemption breakaway but without the pressure of defenders trying to stop him. It’s just him and the goalie.

The rules are the same as they are in shootouts: You get one shot, no rebounds, and if, at any time, the puck stops or goes backwards, the play is blown dead by the referee.

Goals scored on penalty shots count as regular goals, which is why Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar’s penalty shot goal in the second period Friday was such a big deal, as it put Chicago up 3-1.

Utah Hockey for casual fans

It doesn’t take a seasoned hockey mind to notice that Utah HC got goalied — just like the Detroit Red Wings did against Utah on Thursday.

Here’s the ironic thing: It’s partially because of Utah that that Blackhawks goalie Spencer Knight, ended up in Chicago at all. When the Blackhawks were at the Delta Center on Feb. 25, Utah outplayed them badly enough for star defenseman Seth Jones to criticize his own team after the game.

A week later, Jones was on his way to Florida in exchange for Knight and a draft pick.

Knight put on a stellar performance on Friday. He stopped 36 of 38 shots, including a number of “how-did-that-stay-out” type of saves.

Utah goaltender Karel Vejmelka also made his fair share of big saves, but Knight was extra special.

Utah Hockey for nerds

Good teams are resilient. You can’t win the Stanley Cup without being able to shrug off the mishaps and move on. Utah is showing it can do just that.

For two games in a row now, UHC found itself trailing after allowing several quick goals. But for two games in a row now, they’ve dug in and tied it up.

They didn’t get the win Friday, but their resilience got them an overtime point.

“Down by two, I liked the mindset when we got there,” said head coach André Tourigny after the game. “We knew it (would) be tough, they (would) pack it in and they (would) defend hard, but I liked the fact we were composed, we were resilient, we stuck together and we didn’t get out of the structure.”

That’s a full 180-degree turn from the Club’s tendencies earlier in the season. It wasn’t long ago that a one-goal deficit was insurmountable.

The team is learning and growing, and that’s what you want in this stage of the team rebuild.

What’s next?

Utah gets two days to collect itself before perhaps its biggest challenge of the month: the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.

The Leafs are among the NHL’s most popular teams. Their fans travel well. Don’t be surprised to see a darker shade of blue in the Delta Center stands than the one that’s typically on display there.

While their playoff spot is all but secured, the Leafs aren’t mailing it in for any games. They’re currently two points shy of the Florida Panthers for the Atlantic Division lead.

If they overtake the Panthers, their first-round playoff matchup will be much less menacing than the Tampa Bay Lightning, whom they’re currently staring down.

Monday’s game will be aired on Utah 16 and Utah HC+. It’s a late start: 8 p.m. MDT — and it’s even later for Toronto-based fans (10 p.m. EDT).