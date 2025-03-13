Former BYU basketball great Jimmer Fredette, left, greets fans during a BYU basketball game against Denver, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Provo, Utah.

Jimmer Fredette put up multiple notable performances in the NCAA Tournament during his illustrious BYU career from 2008-11, and while his playing days in the Big Dance are long gone, he’ll be involved in this year’s March Madness in a somewhat unique way.

On Thursday morning, Yahoo Sports announced that Fredette will be part of a three-person team of former college basketball stars and professional players who “will deliver analysis (of the tournament) across multiple platforms.”

Longtime NBA player Marcus Morris and current WNBA player Sydney Colson are the other members of the team.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Interestingly, all three played college ball from 2008-11 before embarking on long professional careers.

Morris starred at Kansas before playing in the NBA from 2011-24, while Colson was a standout at Texas A&M. She currently plays for the Indiana Fever.

The trio will take part in tournament preview shows next Sunday and Monday. It is not entirely clear what their roles will be after that.

Fredette, 36, has done some broadcast work for BYU basketball games.

The 2011 college national player of the year played for four teams in the NBA from 2011-16 before joining the Shanghai Sharks in China.

In 2019 he returned to the NBA for a brief stint with the Phoenix Suns, then played a season in Greece. He then returned to the Sharks for a season before launching a career in 3x3 basketball.

Fredette represented the United States in 3x3 at the 2024 Olympics in Paris but was sidelined early in the tournament with an injury and did not return to play as his team tallied a 2-5 record.