KANSAS CITY — There was plenty to celebrate for BYU fans Thursday afternoon.
The Cougars picked up their first Big 12 tournament win since joining the league in thrilling fashion,
beating Iowa State 96-92 at T-Mobile Center in a matchup of top-20 programs.
That celebration extended from school personnel to former BYU sports stars, including some from the NFL ranks who were in Kansas City for the event.
Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None"
Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season.
Here’s a few of the things you may have missed from Thursday’s contest.
Tom Holmoe congratulates Kevin Young on his way off the court
The latest sporting event in the Tom Holmoe retirement tour saw BYU’s longtime athletic director share a hug with BYU basketball coach Kevin Young and members of his staff in the moments after the victory.
The Cougars also had the chance to high-five fans as they headed up the tunnel.
A handful of well-known BYU stars of the past were on hand
Kansas City was the place to be for several former Cougars.
Former BYU quarterback
Taysom Hill, now a do-it-all star with the New Orleans Saints, was courtside, sitting next to former BYU basketball guard Craig Cusick.
A couple rows behind them, Kansas City Chiefs coach
Andy Reid turned in his Chiefs red for Cougar blue for a day to support his alma mater.
Former BYU basketball coach
Dave Rose was also on hand with his wife, Cheryl, to cheer on BYU. Elijah Crawford’s sideline celebration on BYU’s final 3-pointer
The Cougars set a record by hitting 18 3-pointers in the victory, the most single-game total for a team in Big 12 tournament history.
The final one was a dagger, as Richie Saunders nailed a 3 with 49 seconds remaining to push BYU’s lead from one point to four at 92-88.
Freshman BYU guard Elijah Crawford had quite the unique celebration for Saunders’ big shot, and fans at home caught it quickly.
Brigham Young Cougars forward Mihailo Boskovic (5) and guard Trey Stewart (1) celebrate together after BYU’s victory over the Iowa State Cyclones in a quarterfinals game of the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) battles for a rebound with Iowa State Cyclones center Dishon Jackson (1) and forward Joshua Jefferson (2) during a quarterfinals game in the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) puts up a shot during a quarterfinals game between BYU and the Iowa State Cyclones at the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) drives the ball to the basket while being guarded by Iowa State Cyclones guard Cade Kelderman (13) during a quarterfinals game at the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) passes the ball during a quarterfinals game between BYU and the Iowa State Cyclones at the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) struggles for the ball with Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) and forward Joshua Jefferson (2) during a quarterfinals game in the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Iowa State Cyclones center Dishon Jackson (1) blocks a shot by Brigham Young Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) during a quarterfinals game at the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars forward Mihailo Boskovic (5) reaches for a loose ball during a quarterfinals game between BYU and the Iowa State Cyclones at the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill celebrates a turn over during a quarterfinals game between BYU and the Iowa State Cyclones at the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kevin Young yells to his players from the sidelines during a quarterfinals game between BYU and the Iowa State Cyclones at the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars center Keba Keita (13) drives to the basket for a dunk while Iowa State Cyclones center Dishon Jackson (1) attempts to block him during a quarterfinals game at the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars center Keba Keita (13) celebrates their victory over the Iowa State Cyclones in a quarterfinals game in the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) passes the ball during a quarterfinals game between BYU and the Iowa State Cyclones at the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kevin Young shouts plays to his players from the sidelines as Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) dribbles the ball down the court during a quarterfinals game against the Iowa State Cyclones at the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) dribbles the ball down the court during a quarterfinals game between BYU and the Iowa State Cyclones at the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Iowa State Cyclones guard Nate Heise (0) attempts to stop a shot by Brigham Young Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) during a quarterfinals game in the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) celebrates with Brigham Young University President Shane Reese after BYU’s victory over the Iowa State Cyclones in a quarterfinals game of the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) drives through Iowa State Cyclones center Dishon Jackson (1) and guard Nate Heise (0) during a quarterfinals game at the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) puts up a shot during a quarterfinals game between BYU and the Iowa State Cyclones at the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Fans watch a quarterfinals game between BYU and the Iowa State Cyclones at the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars center Keba Keita (13) attempts to block a shot by Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (2) during a quarterfinals game between BYU and the Iowa State Cyclones at the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News A Brigham Young Cougars fan cheers for their team during a quarterfinals game between BYU and the Iowa State Cyclones at the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) puts up a shot during a quarterfinals game between BYU and the Iowa State Cyclones at the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars center Keba Keita (13) attempts to put a rebound into the basket during a quarterfinals game between BYU and the Iowa State Cyclones at the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) puts up a shot during a quarterfinals game between BYU and the Iowa State Cyclones at the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) puts up a shot while being guarded by Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (2) during a quarterfinals in the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) dunks the ball during a quarterfinals game between BYU and the Iowa State Cyclones at the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) passes the ball around Iowa State Cyclones guard Nate Heise (0) during a quarterfinals game in the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) drives the ball down the court while being guarded by Iowa State Cyclones guard Cade Kelderman (13) during a quarterfinals game in the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News