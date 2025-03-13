New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill celebrates a turnover during a quarterfinals game between BYU and the Iowa State Cyclones at the Big 12 Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

KANSAS CITY — There was plenty to celebrate for BYU fans Thursday afternoon.

The Cougars picked up their first Big 12 tournament win since joining the league in thrilling fashion, beating Iowa State 96-92 at T-Mobile Center in a matchup of top-20 programs.

That celebration extended from school personnel to former BYU sports stars, including some from the NFL ranks who were in Kansas City for the event.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Here’s a few of the things you may have missed from Thursday’s contest.

Tom Holmoe congratulates Kevin Young on his way off the court

The latest sporting event in the Tom Holmoe retirement tour saw BYU’s longtime athletic director share a hug with BYU basketball coach Kevin Young and members of his staff in the moments after the victory.

The Cougars also had the chance to high-five fans as they headed up the tunnel.

A handful of well-known BYU stars of the past were on hand

Kansas City was the place to be for several former Cougars.

Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill, now a do-it-all star with the New Orleans Saints, was courtside, sitting next to former BYU basketball guard Craig Cusick.

A couple rows behind them, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid turned in his Chiefs red for Cougar blue for a day to support his alma mater.

Former BYU basketball coach Dave Rose was also on hand with his wife, Cheryl, to cheer on BYU.

Elijah Crawford’s sideline celebration on BYU’s final 3-pointer

The Cougars set a record by hitting 18 3-pointers in the victory, the most single-game total for a team in Big 12 tournament history.

The final one was a dagger, as Richie Saunders nailed a 3 with 49 seconds remaining to push BYU’s lead from one point to four at 92-88.

Freshman BYU guard Elijah Crawford had quite the unique celebration for Saunders’ big shot, and fans at home caught it quickly.