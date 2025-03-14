The hoop is pictured during a high school basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

The Utah Girls Basketball Coaches Association senior girls all-star games will be held Saturday at North Sevier High with a quadruple-header of games featuring some of the top seniors in Utah.

The first game is the 5A Light vs. 5A Dark game at 10 a.m., followed by the 6A Light vs. 6A Dark game at noon. The 4A vs. 3A game tips off at 2 p.m., followed by the 2A vs. 1A game at 4 p.m.

Coaches of the year will be honored at halftime of each game.

The all-stars were nominated by their coaches and then voted on by each classification’s coaches. Not all the all-stars chose to participate.

The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for students, children and senior citizens. Children under 4 are free, and the UGBCA says payment is cash only.

5A White All-Star Team

Coach: Joel Burton, Bountiful

Xiyah Yarbrough, Clearfield

Joss Baker, Olympus

Siulose Jones, Taylorsville

Bryn Johnson, Springville

Natalie Florence, Springville

Tessa Cromar, Olympus

Mae Johnson, Bountiful

5A Dark All-Star Team

Coach: Taylor Jones, Salem Hills

Marlee Reupena, West Jordan

Giselle Muffett, West Jordan

Lina Ballin, Timpview

Peyton Behnke, Wasatch

Karlee Mayfield, Northridge

Mara Mickelson, Viewmont

Chenielle Nye, Salem Hills

6A White All-Star Team

Coach: Hector Marquez, Bingham

Iman Finau, Bingham

Kora Kennington, American Fork

Anaiya Nelson, Skyridge

Samantha Smith, American Fork

Aubri Stoker, Syracuse

Bella Sika, Skyridge

Lena Casperson, Bingham

6A Dark All-Star Team

Coach: Kenzie Newton, Mountain Ridge

Kenzie Jepson, Lehi

Ayla Marston, Copper Hills

Emilie Figlioli, Farmington

Brooklyn Simon, Mountain Ridge

Logyn Howell, Weber

Ellie Hill, Lehi

Skylie Barker, Copper Hills

4A All-Star Team

Coach: Ainsli Jenks, Ridgeline

Lily Smith, Mountain Crest

Canyon Britt, West Field

Avery Roundy, Payson

Tess Jacobson, Jordan

Mya Eskelson, Sky View

Ella Maddox, Timpanogos

Makaydi Jenks, Ridgeline

Taylor Workman, Cottonwood

Quincy Mathews, Payson

Claire Fischer, Sky View

3A All-Star Team

Coach: Jaycee Barnhurst, Canyon View

Baylee Lowder, Grantsville

Ashlyn Wright, Juab

Maylee Spencer, Canyon View

Avery Allred, Grantsville

Hailee Hall, Juab

Abbee Albrecht, Richfield

Emery Miles, Canyon View

Macy Vine, Ogden

June Olsen, Manti

2A All-Star Team

Coach: Tracy Johnson, South Sevier

Ainsleigh Kasprick, Grand

Caitlin Nielson, South Sevier

Samantha Kartchner, Draper APA

Aaliyah Baldwin, Draper APA

Gentry Brown, Beaver

Kinley Jensen, South Sevier

Haven Syrett, Kanab

Sydnee Patterson, South Sevier

1A All-Star Team

Coach: Cody Lundgren, Rich