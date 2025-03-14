The Utah Girls Basketball Coaches Association senior girls all-star games will be held Saturday at North Sevier High with a quadruple-header of games featuring some of the top seniors in Utah.
The first game is the 5A Light vs. 5A Dark game at 10 a.m., followed by the 6A Light vs. 6A Dark game at noon. The 4A vs. 3A game tips off at 2 p.m., followed by the 2A vs. 1A game at 4 p.m.
Coaches of the year will be honored at halftime of each game.
The all-stars were nominated by their coaches and then voted on by each classification’s coaches. Not all the all-stars chose to participate.
The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for students, children and senior citizens. Children under 4 are free, and the UGBCA says payment is cash only.
5A White All-Star Team
Coach: Joel Burton, Bountiful
- Xiyah Yarbrough, Clearfield
- Joss Baker, Olympus
- Siulose Jones, Taylorsville
- Bryn Johnson, Springville
- Natalie Florence, Springville
- Tessa Cromar, Olympus
- Mae Johnson, Bountiful
5A Dark All-Star Team
Coach: Taylor Jones, Salem Hills
- Marlee Reupena, West Jordan
- Giselle Muffett, West Jordan
- Lina Ballin, Timpview
- Peyton Behnke, Wasatch
- Karlee Mayfield, Northridge
- Mara Mickelson, Viewmont
- Chenielle Nye, Salem Hills
6A White All-Star Team
Coach: Hector Marquez, Bingham
- Iman Finau, Bingham
- Kora Kennington, American Fork
- Anaiya Nelson, Skyridge
- Samantha Smith, American Fork
- Aubri Stoker, Syracuse
- Bella Sika, Skyridge
- Lena Casperson, Bingham
6A Dark All-Star Team
Coach: Kenzie Newton, Mountain Ridge
- Kenzie Jepson, Lehi
- Ayla Marston, Copper Hills
- Emilie Figlioli, Farmington
- Brooklyn Simon, Mountain Ridge
- Logyn Howell, Weber
- Ellie Hill, Lehi
- Skylie Barker, Copper Hills
4A All-Star Team
Coach: Ainsli Jenks, Ridgeline
- Lily Smith, Mountain Crest
- Canyon Britt, West Field
- Avery Roundy, Payson
- Tess Jacobson, Jordan
- Mya Eskelson, Sky View
- Ella Maddox, Timpanogos
- Makaydi Jenks, Ridgeline
- Taylor Workman, Cottonwood
- Quincy Mathews, Payson
- Claire Fischer, Sky View
3A All-Star Team
Coach: Jaycee Barnhurst, Canyon View
- Baylee Lowder, Grantsville
- Ashlyn Wright, Juab
- Maylee Spencer, Canyon View
- Avery Allred, Grantsville
- Hailee Hall, Juab
- Abbee Albrecht, Richfield
- Emery Miles, Canyon View
- Macy Vine, Ogden
- June Olsen, Manti
2A All-Star Team
Coach: Tracy Johnson, South Sevier
- Ainsleigh Kasprick, Grand
- Caitlin Nielson, South Sevier
- Samantha Kartchner, Draper APA
- Aaliyah Baldwin, Draper APA
- Gentry Brown, Beaver
- Kinley Jensen, South Sevier
- Haven Syrett, Kanab
- Sydnee Patterson, South Sevier
1A All-Star Team
Coach: Cody Lundgren, Rich
- Heidi Clark, Whitehorse
- Amy Morgan, Piute
- Mallory Henrie, Panguitch
- Rachel Cox, Valley
- Maycee Rhoades, Tabiona
- Makayla Jones, Wayne
- Kamren Gayler, Piute
- Raegyn Blackburn, Wayne
- Brenley Hatch, Rich