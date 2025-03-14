Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) goes at BYU Cougars guard Lauren Davenport (30) a shot attempt as BYU and Utah women play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday January 25, 2025.

This weekend, the Utah women’s basketball team will find out where it’s headed for the NCAA tournament.

The Utes are considered a lock to make their fourth straight NCAA tournament — tying the longest streak in school history — after finishing their first season in the Big 12 sixth in the league standings.

The Utes are the only school from the Beehive State that will make the NCAAs this year, a common theme in recent seasons.

Utah is led by a group that has vast postseason experience in seniors Kennady McQueen, Jenna Johnson and Ines Vieira, along with junior and leading scorer Gianna Kneepkens.

All four of those players have been on the team in each of the Utes’ appearances in the NCAA tournament over the past three seasons.

With Selection Sunday nearly here, what are the latest projections for what seed the Utes might get?

What are the latest bracketology projections for Utah women’s basketball?

ESPN

Utah’s projection: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed South Dakota State in the first round, in a subregional hosted by UCLA in Los Angeles.

NCAA.com

Utah’s projection: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed South Dakota State in the first round in a subregional hosted by UCLA in Los Angeles.

No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed South Dakota State in the first round in a subregional hosted by UCLA in Los Angeles. Note: If the Utes play South Dakota State, like ESPN and NCAA.com project, it will be a rematch of an NCAA first-round matchup last season. Utah beat the Jackrabbits 68-54 in that game.

CBS Sports

Utah’s projection: No. 7 seed in the first round (no opponent or subregional designation included).

Her Hoops Stats

Utah’s projection: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed Mississippi State in the first round in a subregional hosted by USC in Los Angeles.

No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed Mississippi State in the first round in a subregional hosted by USC in Los Angeles. Note: Utah and Mississippi State played earlier this season in the Cayman Island Classic. The Bulldogs beat the Utes, 66-62.

The Athletic

Utah’s projection: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed Richmond in the first round in a subregional hosted by USC in Los Angeles.

College Sports Madness

Utah’s projection: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed Indiana in the first round in a subregional hosted by Texas in Austin.

USA Today

Utah’s projection: No. 8 seed in the first round (no opponent or subregional designation included).

When is Selection Sunday?

This year’s women’s basketball NCAA tournament bracket will be revealed Sunday. The selection show begins at 6 p.m. MDT and will be televised on ESPN.

First Four games will take place March 19-20 before the first and second-round games happen from March 21-24.

The Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight rounds will occur March 28-31.

This year’s women’s Final Four will be played in Tampa, Florida. The semifinals will take place April 4, with the championship game April 6.