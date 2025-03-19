Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) puts up a shot during an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

When the two worst teams in the NBA entered the Delta Center on Wednesday night, it was anybody’s guess who would come out as the victor, or even how victory would be defined. If both teams are tanking, losing can be winning.

But this time, the Utah Jazz were the team that ended up with another tally in the win column, beating the Washington Wizards, 128-112.

The Jazz, despite being shorthanded (as usual), were successful from 3-point range (40.5%) and rookie Kyle Filipowski led the way hitting 4-of-6 from deep, 8-of-11 overall for 21 points.

However, the most impressive stat of the night came from two-way player Oscar Tshiebwe, who once again was playing in his second basketball game in a single day after suiting up for the SLC Stars in the morning. He played a total of 59 minutes on Wednesday, scoring a total of 41 points and grabbing 36 rebounds.

“One person in particular, for sure, deserves a shout out and some love,” Jazz head coach Will Hardy said. “In an era where everybody is very quick to ask how much they have to do and where the line is — we talk a lot about being tired in the world today and in sports — 59 minutes in one day, going through the process of getting ready for a game twice, and the spirit with which Oscar approaches this every day is not lost on me. It’s not lost on our team. They’re all excited for him. He’s a joy to coach, and he’s a massive part of our locker room."

1 of 24 Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) dunks the ball during an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 2 of 24 Washington Wizards guard Colby Jones (1) dunks the ball during an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 3 of 24 Utah Jazz center Micah Potter (25) loses control of the ball while under the basket during an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 4 of 24 Utah Jazz center Micah Potter (25) attempts to block a shot by Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) during an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 5 of 24 Washington Wizards guard Colby Jones (1) brings the ball to the basket during an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 6 of 24 Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) puts up a shot during an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 7 of 24 Washington Wizards guard Colby Jones (1) puts up a shot during an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 8 of 24 Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) brings the ball to the basket during an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 9 of 24 Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) attempts to put up a shot during an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 10 of 24 Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) brings the ball to the basket for a dunk during an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 11 of 24 Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) attempts to block a shot by Washington Wizards guard Jaylen Martin (4) during an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 12 of 24 Washington Wizards guard AJ Johnson (5) puts up a shot during an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 13 of 24 Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) dribbles the ball down the court during an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 14 of 24 Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) puts up a shot during an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 15 of 24 Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) drives towards the basket during an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 16 of 24 Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) and Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) both battle for the tipoff at the start of an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 17 of 24 Washington Wizards guard Jaylen Martin (4) and Utah Jazz center Oscar Tshiebwe (34) both battle for a rebound during an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 18 of 24 Utah Jazz center Oscar Tshiebwe (34) puts up a shot during an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 19 of 24 Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) battles for a loose ball with Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) and guard Bub Carrington (8) during an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 20 of 24 Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) puts up a 3-pointer during an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 21 of 24 Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) passes the ball during an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 22 of 24 Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) puts up a shot during an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 23 of 24 Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) puts up a shot during an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 24 of 24 Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) dribbles the ball down the court during a NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Tshiebwe is consistently described by his teammates as an inspiration and as someone who always brings joy and appreciation to every practice and game. He remains the most hilarious and endearing person to interview on the Jazz as well.

Asked what it’s like to play nearly 60 minutes in a day, he answered just a tidbit of braggadocio mixed into some light life philosophy.

“You’ve got to be a machine to do that,” he said with a laugh. “Every day is an opportunity. I learned from my dad, he used to tell me, ‘you gotta do something you love with all your heart.’ ... One of my friends, he told me, ‘I wish I could play golf again.’ He had an accident and they cut (off) his foot, so he couldn’t play golf no more. So he cries every day ... So if I get a chance, I don’t want to say tomorrow, ‘I wish I could give all I had yesterday.’”

It was a great day for Tshiebwe and it was a happy day for the team, which has played in a lot of games and won very few. They ended a 10-game losing streak with the win on Wednesday and hold the second worst record in the league (16-54).

The Jazz and Wizards are deep in their own respective tanking seasons and were tied in the win column (15 wins on the season) going into Wednesday night’s battle of the basement dwellers.

With the Charlotte Hornets racking up losses and right on the heels of the Wizards and Jazz in the tank race, and the New Orleans Pelicans not far behind, a win on Wednesday night was not really good for anyone, except for the Jazz players who were in desperate need of a pick-me-up.