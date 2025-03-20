Utah State guard Ian Martinez (4) drives to the basket against San Jose State guard Donavan Yap (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

7 seed UCLA (22-10) vs. 10 seed Utah State (26-7)

Tip: Thursday, 7:25 p.m. MDT

Venue: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky

TV: TNT

Radio: 97.5 FM/1280 AM

Series: UCLA leads 7-3 (Three of the two schools' previous meetings have been in the NCAA Tournament.)

The trends

For Utah State: 6-4 in past 10 games and 2-3 in past five, 2-4 in Quad 1 opportunities, No. 37 in NET and No. 55 in KenPom

For UCLA: 6-4 in past 10 games and 3-2 in past five, 9-8 in Quad 1 opportunities, No. 27 in NET and No. 27 in KenPom

The stakes

For Utah State: The Aggies are trying to make it two straight seasons with an NCAA Tournament win. Last year, Utah State beat TCU 88-72 in the first round for its first NCAA victory since 2001. This is the Aggies’ third straight season competing in the NCAA Tournament, but all three appearances came under different head coaches.

For UCLA: The Bruins are back in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the past five seasons, and the program’s 53rd overall appearance, after missing it last year. UCLA — which has won a record 11 national championships, with the last one coming in 1995 — advanced to the Final Four in 2021 and made the Sweet Sixteen in 2022 and 2023.

Players to watch

For Utah State: First Team All-Mountain West selection Ian Martinez (16.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists per game) and Second Team All-Mountain West and All-MWC Defensive Team honoree Mason Falslev (14.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.3 steals per game)

For UCLA: Third Team All-Big Ten forward Tyler Bilodeau (13.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists per game) and All-Big Ten Defensive Team honoree Kobe Johnson (8.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals per game).