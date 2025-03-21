The Riverton Silverwolves beat the Mountain Ridge Sentinels 10-7 in a highly anticipated Region 2 showdown between undefeated teams on Friday afternoon.

It was the Sentinels who wasted no time grabbing an early advantage, plating two runs in the top of the first inning. They struck first with an RBI single before capitalizing on a perfectly executed double-steal with runners on the corners to bring home an additional run.

Riverton responded in the bottom of the first, pushing across a two-out run to cut the deficit in half. The Silverwolves defense then stepped up in the top of the second, as Peyton Sanchez fanned two batters and shortstop Jaydan Bushman made a highlight-reel play, diving for a ground ball and then getting it over to first base from her knees.

Bushman then added a no-doubt home run to left-center field in the bottom of the second to even up the score.

“That one got me really excited,” she said of her defensive play. “I haven’t had a lot of balls hit my way this year. After that, I was ready to hit. I was struggling this year but that one was good.”

The Silverwolves took control of the game with a seven-run third inning, starting with the first four batters reaching base safely. The Sentinels did a solid job limiting Riverton to just one run to start, making two accurate throws from the outfield to home plate to keep runners at third as well as fielding a grounder and getting a force out at home.

However, an error on a fly ball allowed two more runs to score, and a few batters later, Sanchez blasted a three-run homer over the fence, extending the lead even further.

“Any great team is going to take advantage of little opportunities,” Riverton coach Whitley Haimin said. “I can’t say enough great things about this group. Their mindset is awesome, and regardless of whether someone is 0-for-2 on the day, their mindset stays the same, and we have great confidence in ourselves.

“Overall, our great mindset and culture have allowed us to come a long way in being okay with failing. That has allowed us to enjoy the process more and just control the controllables.”

Riverton didn’t look back from there. While the Silverwolves struggled to close the game offensively, the defense pitched three scoreless innings, never allowing Mountain Ridge to really get back into the game.

Red Brooks hit a grand slam in the final frame that was immediately followed by Tatyana Toala hitting a home run of her own, but the lead still stood at three as Sanchez closed a complete game despite allowing five runs late.

“This team always follows through and never gives up,” Sanchez said. “We have fun each and every day. I know my team has my back, and the defense I have behind me helps me relax so much as a pitcher.”

Riverton moves to 8-0 on the year and will travel to Herriman on Tuesday while the Sentinels host Copper Hills. Mountain Ridge hosts the rematch on April 22.

“Mountain Ridge is great,” Haimin said. “We have a lot of respect for them. When two teams are undefeated, it is obviously nice to get that win. Although it is still early in the season, we are focused on trying to progress.”