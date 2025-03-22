Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski in action during game against the New Orleans Pelicans held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 2, 2025. As a Duke alum, Filipowski is among a number of Jazz players who has a vested interest in this year's NCAA Tournament.

A number of Utah Jazz players went to schools that are in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and will be watching closely now that March Madness is underway. This includes players from quite a few of the top seeds this year.

On Wednesday night, before the tournament started, I talked to the players about the chances that their former programs have in their bid for a national title. At the time of this writing, Thursday’s games had wrapped up, but Friday’s games had not.

Jordan Clarkson enthusiastically said that Missouri was going to “get the chip” this year. Missouri was upset on Thursday night by Drake.

Micah Potter played for Wisconsin, a No. 3 seed this year, and said that he feels like they could win it all.

“They’re seasoned, they’ve got a lot of really good shooters, and they’re healthy,” Potter said. “They’ve got a National Player of the Year candidate (John Tonje), they’ve got a lot of guys that play a role, they’re big, they’re physical, and they have had a great year. If they can stay hot going into the tournament, I think they’ll make a huge run.”

Wisconsin beat Montana and will face BYU in the second round. Potter said that BYU would be a tough matchup for the Badgers, but that he feels good about beating any opponent.

Oscar Tshiebwe, who played for John Calipari at Kentucky, said that he is rooting for Arkansas, where Calipari now coaches, but ultimately, his loyalty lies with Kentucky on the other side of the bracket.

The Jazz also have a couple of players who played for No. 1 teams.

“Very, very, very excited about Auburn basketball right now,” Walker Kessler said. “It’s gonna be good for sure. For sure! There’s a couple good teams Florida, obviously. They’re another great SEC team and have been playing really good basketball. So it’ll be interesting.”

Auburn easily handled Alabama State in the opening round and will play Creighton in the second round.

When I asked Kyle Filipowski, who played for No. 1 seed Duke, if he had any words of encouragement for the Blue Devils, a smile spread across his face.

“They know what to do,” he said. “I don’t think they need any words of encouragement, encouragement from me. I think they’re pretty solid.”

Duke advanced on Friday with a 44-point win over Mount St. Mary’s.

“Some people are like, ‘Are you even a human?’ I say, ‘I’m a human.’ They say? ‘Do you ever get tired?’ Some people are asking me, if there is anything I take. ‘Are you on steroids?’ I say ‘No.’ It’s funny. Some people say ‘No, you gotta get tested. We don’t believe you.‘” — Jazz two-way player Oscar Tshiebwe

