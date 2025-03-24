Baseball

Hudson Smith, North Sanpete (So.)

Hudson Smith was in the groove on the mound last week for the Hawks.

The sophomore mowed down the Carbon lineup in an 8-0 win last Wednesday as he pitched a complete game one-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

He helped his own cause at the plate as well with a two-run homer.

“Hudson works hard and gives it his all every time he steps between the lines. His teammates know they can rely on him to give a consistent effort each time out. He’s worked hard to turn himself into the player he is now. We as a team and Hudson individually are seeing the benefits of that work and are excited to see where that leads,” said North Sanpete coach Austin Hadley.

For the season, Smith has a 3-1 record on the mound with a 1.75 ERA and 30 strikeouts. Opponents are batting .187 against him. At the plate his hitting .318 with two doubles and eight RBIs.

Softball

Allyx Haveron, Springville (Jr.)

Springville posted a 4-1 record last weekend in St. George at the Warrior Invitational, and junior Allyx Haveron played a big role in that success.

“Allyx Haveron put on an offensive clinic over the weekend in St. George hitting an incredible .833 with 15 hits, including 5 home runs. She racked up 20 RBIs and posted a 1.778 slugging percentage, consistently delivering in clutch moments. Her impressive performance played a crucial role in our team’s success,” said Springville coach Jill Thackeray.

For the season, the 5A all-state honorable mention from a year ago has recorded six home runs and 24 RBIs, ranking in the top eight in the entire state in both categories.

She’s also batting .625 on the same, with an on-base percentage of .676. On the mound, she’s 3-1 in five appearances with 18 strikeouts.

1 of 11 Lily Alder, Timpview track | Provided by Timpview 2 of 11 Hudson Smith, North Sanpete baseball | Provided by North Sanpete 3 of 11 Shelby Wilkinson, Bear River lacrosse | Provided by Bear River 4 of 11 Chase Barrett, Syracuse volleyball | Provided by Syracuse volleyball 5 of 11 Luis Velasco, Ogden soccer | Provided by Ogden 6 of 11 Allyx Haveron, Springville softball | Provided by Springville 7 of 11 Easton Lott, Crimson Cliffs track | Provided by Crimson Cliffs 8 of 11 Breele Evans, Cedar golf | Provided by Cedar 9 of 11 Rhett King, Corner Canyon boys lacrosse | Provided by Corner Canyon 10 of 11 Tyson Wilkins, Desert Hills tennis | Provided by Desert Hills 11 of 11 Will Gardner, Desert Hills tennis | Provided by Desert Hills

Boys Soccer

Luis Velasco, Ogden (Sr.)

A first team all-stater each of the past two seasons, Ogden senior Luis Velasco has been a big contributor in his team’s 7-0 start to the season.

A team captain, he’s notched eight goals and five assists so far, including impressive contributions in Ogden’s wins over 6A squads Davis and Layton.

He notched two goals in Ogden’s 2-2 win over Layton in penalties, and then scored another goal in a 3-0 win over Davis.

“Luis is a high field IQ player, who is one of the most technical and disciplined players in the state. He was also one of our key factors to our state championship title win last season,” said Ogden coach Todd Scott.

Boys Track

Easton Lott, Crimson Cliffs (Sr.)

A year ago Easton Lott split time between soccer and track, and was one of the fastest athletes in the state.

This year he’s focusing on just track, and he’s already off to a blistering start. The senior won both the 100 and 200 meters at the Pine View Invitational last weekend, posting a time of 10.61 in the 100 and 21.69 in the 200.

His best time a year ago in the 100 was 10.59, which he posted toward the end of the season at the Region 9 championships.

“Easton is one of the fastest kids I have ever coached and he hasn’t had much experience with track coming from soccer. He has a lot more to give. Not only is he a great athlete he’s also one of the coolest kids you’ll ever meet. He’s humble, coachable, and very grateful and so much fun! I’m honored to be his coach,” said Crimson Cliffs coach Holly Haguewood.

Girls Track

Lily Alder, Timpview (Jr.)

It would be easy to get overshadowed on a team with the top 2025 runner in the country, but Timpview junior Lily Alder continues to carve out an impressive reputation in her own right each season.

Alder got the spring track season started off in great fashion last weekend as she won both the 800 and 1,600 meters at the Pine View Invitational.

Her times in the 800 (2:08.94) and 1,600 (4:46.01) each rank as the top time in Utah this spring.

“Lily is a true competitor, she loves to race and she fights for every single millisecond she gets. She throws down every time and is not afraid of hurting,” said Timpview coach Jaimie Ribera.

Alder is the state record holder in the 800 meters, as she ran a 2:07.28 last track season.

Alder is coming off a cross country season in which she was 5A runner-up to teammate Jane Hedengren, with the two posting the two fastest times in all classifications.

Girls Lacrosse

Shelby Wilkinson, Bear River (Sr.)

Shelby Wilkinson is closing in one some pretty remarkable career numbers. The four-year varsity starter has notched 23 goals and nine assists so far this season for 31 points.

Her career tally now stands at 295 points, with 179 goals and 116 assists. She’s played a key role in Bear River’s three straight 4A state championships, and she’s the leader on a team favored to win again.

“Shelby makes our team better not just because of her goals, but because of her team-first attitude, her selfless play, and her uplifting presence,” said Bear River coach Jeremy Webb. “She has 23 goals in just five games, but what’s more impressive is that she’s doing this on a team where six different players have already reached double digits in scoring. That speaks volumes about her ability to play within the system and elevate those around her.”

Wilkinson has been impactful in more than just scoring, as she’s recorded 19 ground balls, eight caused turnovers and 30 draw controls.

“Shelby is a team-voted captain, not because of her scoring, but rather for the fact that she is one of the kindest and funniest people around, her leadership and versatility make her an essential part of Bear River’s success, and with the season just beginning, there’s no doubt she’ll continue to be a key contributor both on and off the field,” said Webb.

Boys Lacrosse

Rhett King, Corner Canyon (Jr.)

Rhett King has stepped into the starting goalie spot for Corner Canyon this year, and the program hasn’t skipped a beat.

With King anchoring the defense, four-time state champion Corner Canyon has jumped out to a 4-0 start this year with wins over Box Elder, Northridge Brighton and Olympus.

King has been in goal for all four wins, registering 45 saves to go along with 15 ground balls.

“Rhett’s athleticism in the goal and on the clear help make us more dynamic on defense. He has an eye for anticipating opponent’s shots, saving the ball,” said Corner Canyon coach Jeff King.

King played sparingly in varsity last year between goalie and middie, but this year he’s indispensable for Corner Canyon.

Boys Volleyball

Chase Barrett, Syracuse (Jr.)

Syracuse had a strong showing at the Pleasant Grove tournament over the weekend, and the steady play of versatile junior Chase Barrett was a big reason why.

He led the Titans to a 5-1 record, with wins over Mountain View, Orem, Corner Canyon, Skyline and Syracuse.

For the season, Barrett is ranks third in 6A in kills with 123 an second in digs with 133. He’s averaging 3.5 kills per set and 3.8 digs per set.

“He is a true libero but for us, we need him as a pin and he’s doing a stellar job. Chase sees the court well and is always finding ways to score. I can always count on him to ball out night in and out. Because of these things, I think he frustrates a lot of our opponents,” said Syracuse coach Corrie Vigil.

Barrett was voted an all-state 6A honorable mention as a sophomore last season.

Boys Tennis

Tyson Wilkins & Will Gardner, Desert Hills

Desert Hills first doubles teammates Tyson Wilkins and Will Gardner don’t show any signs of slowing down in their dominance on the court.

The duo is 7-0 so far this season, running its winning streak to 19 straight dating back to the middle of region play last year.

Wilkins is a senior and Gardner a junior. They are the reigning 4A first doubles state champs and winners of the St. George High School Invitational a couple weeks ago.

“Tyson and Will are great tennis players and are even better young men,” said Desert Hills head coach Christian Thurgood. “They are both natural leaders with positive attitudes and a no-quit mentality. As teammates on the court they have the best doubles chemistry I have seen. It is a pleasure to be their coach.”

Girls Golf

Breelle Evans, Cedar City (Jr.)

Breelle Evans is playing with a ton of confidence a couple of matches into her junior season.

Evans shot a personal best in the first Region 9 match of the season two weeks ago, firing a 78 at SunRiver Golf Course.

Last week she shot an 82 and Sand Hallow, with Cedar finishing second as a team in both matches.

“Breelle has worked hard in the off season to bring her game to the next level,” said Cedar coach Laycee Johnson.

Cedar heads into the 2025 spring season as the defending 4A champ after claiming its first girls golf state title in school history last year, edging Green Canyon by four strokes.

Evans shot an 84 in both rounds at state last year, finishing in 12th place individually.