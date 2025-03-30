Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham with his teams against USU in Logan on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

A week ago the Utah Utes football program got a commitment from 2027 quarterback prospect Thaddeus Thatcher before having any from the Class of 2026.

Well, the Utes got their first pledge from the Class of 2026 Sunday as tight end prospect Colby Simpson out of California announced his commitment via social media.

Simpson is listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-5 and 222 pounds. According to the site, he committed to Utah while on an unofficial visit to the campus this weekend.

Simpson holds a bevy of scholarship offers from Power Four programs. His stock has particularly picked up this month, as he has received offers from Louisville, Baylor, Purdue, Illinois and Wake Forest in just the past few weeks.