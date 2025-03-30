Utah Hockey Club left wing Lawson Crouse (67) and goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) hug after a win over the Minnesota Wild of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the Utah Hockey Club has beaten the Chicago Blackhawks by a score of 5-2.

This time, though, it wasn’t in Utah’s inaugural game as a franchise. On Sunday, Utah controlled the majority of the game, with the exception of a 1:42 stint when Chicago held a 2-1 lead.

“We created good traffic in front of their net and got some dirty goals, some deflections,” said Utah head coach André Tourigny after the game. “We made it tough for their goalie. That’s stuff we didn’t do against them previously, so I’m happy about that part.”

Though it’s unlikely that they end up in a playoff spot, Utah HC is not yet mathematically eliminated — and they’re playing with the mindset that every point matters.

Part of that “every point matters” mindset has included starting Karel Vejmelka in net every game. Sunday marked his 17th consecutive start — something that no NHL goalie has done since 2019.

Vejmelka has had a few rough games recently, but he was a big part of his team’s win in Chicago.

“He bounced back,” Tourigny said. “Game against Detroit, (he was) just OK. Game against Tampa, we all know what happened ... and then he came up with a huge performance in Florida and even better tonight.

“He showed his character. We can rely on him.”

How this works This is a three-part article geared toward three different audiences. First, we’ll have “ Utah hockey for dummies ” for all you new hockey fans. Welcome, by the way — we’re glad you’ve taken an interest in the greatest sport in the world.

” for all you new hockey fans. Welcome, by the way — we’re glad you’ve taken an interest in the greatest sport in the world. Next, we’ll have a section titled “ Utah hockey for casual fans ,” aimed at those who have a basic understanding of the sport.

,” aimed at those who have a basic understanding of the sport. Finally, we’ll have “Utah hockey for nerds.” That will be for those of you who, like me, think about nothing but hockey all day, every day. Feedback is welcome, so let me know what you think in the comments of this article or the comments section on “X."

Utah Hockey for dummies

Dummies, nerds and everyone in between will appreciate coincidences — so that’s what this section is dedicated to.

First is the battle of the Nicks. Nick Bjugstad seemingly deflected a Nick DeSimone shot into the net. It would have ended a 22-game goal drought for Bjugstad, but the NHL gave the credit instead to DeSimone.

That ended a 23-game goal drought for him.

Because the credit went to DeSimone, it counted as his first goal with the Utah Hockey Club. Prior to that, he hadn’t scored since March 16, 2024.

Later in the game, Kailer Yamamoto also scored his first goal as a Clubber — and his first since April 16, 2024.

The final coincidence is even cooler: Lawson Crouse and John Marino both assisted on Mikhail Sergachev’s goal, marking the 100th-career assist for both players.

That, by itself, is crazy enough — but it doesn’t end there.

According to the Utah HC media relations team, that’s the fifth time in NHL history that two players have tallied their 100th assists on the same goal, and four of the five instances have involved the Chicago Blackhawks.

Utah Hockey for casual fans

Yamamoto has been one of the best players in the AHL all season long. He arguably belongs in the NHL, but because Utah HC has such a deep well of NHL-caliber forwards, someone had to sit out.

With his recent call-up, Yamamoto’s job is to prove himself — and his play on Sunday was a huge point in his favor.

It wasn’t just his goal, though that certainly helps. In the first few minutes of the game, Yamamoto had two separate scoring chances from the slot.

In the third period, he set Barrett Hayton up for a chance at the side of the net. A short while later, he had a great one-timer from the left wing.

With a little puck luck, Yamamoto might have had more than one goal to celebrate on Sunday. Oh, and did I mention that he did it all in just 12:58 of ice time?

Yamamoto says it has to do with his confidence, which he feels he developed with his point-per-game play in the AHL.

“Early on in the season I was a little bit hesitant,” he said after the game. “My plays were a little bit slower, but I kind of figured that out down there (in Tucson) and started to play a little bit faster and I think I took it up here.”

As it stands right now, Yamamoto does not have a contract for next season. The 26-year-old, who was the 22nd overall pick in the 2017 draft, has a chance to earn a job with this final stretch of games.

Utah Hockey for nerds

It didn’t really matter on Sunday, but there’s a trend in Utah’s game that requires some attention: the power play.

From the start of the season until the end of February, Utah HC had the 10th-best record in the league with the man advantage (23.4%), but in the month of March, they’re the seventh-worst, scoring on just 13.6% of their power play opportunities.

Ever since putting Logan Cooley back on the first power play unit against the Buffalo Sabres on March 20, they’ve struggled even harder.

In that span, they’re the second-worst in the league with a success rate of just 5.9%.

It’s not to say the problem lies on Cooley’s shoulders. UHC were well below the average when Hayton was in that spot, too, at 16%. But whether it’s personnel, structure or style, something has to change.

With a full acknowledgement of the fact that my spot on press row is a lot comfier than being under the bright lights of the first power play unit on an NHL team, here’s my assessment of the problem: There’s not enough urgency.

The guys seem perfectly content to pass the puck around the full two minutes, only pulling the trigger when the perfect opportunity arises.

But that’s not the style of play that has made Dylan Guenther so dangerous from the left circle all season, nor is it why every member of the first unit is on pace to break their career highs in goals or points.

Again, being 0 for 1 on the power play on Sunday isn’t the biggest deal, but the trend over the last month is not conducive to building the confidence of young players.

What’s next?

Utah HC now returns to Salt Lake City for its final home stand of the season. First up are the Calgary Flames, against whom Utah is currently unbeaten.

Fans had this game circled on their calendars for some time as these two teams battled each other for a playoff spot, but it now looks like the St. Louis Blues will run away with the second wild card spot.

Either way, don’t expect either team to mail it in. They’re still playing for pride, which is as big a factor as any in the sport of hockey.

The game, which starts at 7 p.m. MDT, will be broadcast on both Utah HC+ and Utah 16.