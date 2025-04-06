The UHSAA revealed its debut 2025 RPI rankings for high school boys volleyball Saturday morning.
The teams who claimed RPI top billing in their respective classifications at the midway point of the season are Lone Peak (6A), Maple Mountain (5A), Orem (4A) and Ogden (3A)
The RPI rankings are used to seed the playoffs and are based 45% on winning percentage, 45% on opponents’ winning percentage and 10% on opponents’ opponents winning percentage. This is the fourth year the formula is using a 45-45-10 calculation.
Here’s a look at the detailed RPI rankings for each classification:
Class 6A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|1
|Lone Peak
|0.740
|0.889
|0.626
|0.577
|16-2
|2
|Lehi
|0.738
|0.909
|0.599
|0.598
|10-1
|3
|Herriman
|0.722
|0.833
|0.642
|0.581
|10-2
|4
|Mountain Ridge
|0.709
|0.833
|0.605
|0.618
|10-2
|5
|Syracuse
|0.677
|0.769
|0.605
|0.586
|10-3
|6
|Westlake
|0.657
|0.688
|0.646
|0.573
|11-5
|7
|Bingham
|0.652
|0.636
|0.680
|0.594
|7-4
|8
|Davis
|0.650
|0.625
|0.699
|0.542
|5-3
|9
|Corner Canyon
|0.640
|0.667
|0.629
|0.572
|8-4
|10
|Pleasant Grove
|0.633
|0.643
|0.637
|0.570
|9-5
|11
|Farmington
|0.594
|0.600
|0.599
|0.548
|6-4
|12
|Riverton
|0.573
|0.538
|0.604
|0.594
|7-6
|13
|Copper Hills
|0.569
|0.611
|0.535
|0.528
|11-7
|14
|American Fork
|0.543
|0.429
|0.647
|0.591
|6-8
|15
|Skyridge
|0.490
|0.250
|0.710
|0.575
|3-9
|16
|Weber
|0.478
|0.467
|0.475
|0.538
|7-8
|17
|Layton
|0.421
|0.500
|0.332
|0.466
|5-5
|18
|Fremont
|0.415
|0.300
|0.516
|0.476
|3-7
Class 5A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|1
|Maple Mountain
|0.748
|0.944
|0.591
|0.569
|17-1
|2
|Wasatch
|0.648
|0.765
|0.555
|0.539
|13-4
|3
|Box Elder
|0.641
|0.900
|0.413
|0.502
|9-1
|4
|Bountiful
|0.632
|0.750
|0.527
|0.571
|9-3
|5
|Viewmont
|0.589
|0.643
|0.540
|0.562
|9-5
|6
|West Jordan
|0.579
|0.769
|0.416
|0.453
|10-3
|7
|Alta
|0.554
|0.600
|0.508
|0.552
|9-6
|8
|Cedar Valley
|0.545
|0.467
|0.620
|0.555
|7-8
|9
|Salem Hills
|0.544
|0.500
|0.585
|0.560
|5-5
|10
|Brighton
|0.540
|0.538
|0.542
|0.541
|7-6
|11
|Clearfield
|0.535
|0.538
|0.541
|0.496
|7-6
|12
|Woods Cross
|0.525
|0.500
|0.562
|0.469
|7-7
|13
|Spanish Fork
|0.519
|0.417
|0.610
|0.568
|5-7
|14
|Olympus
|0.513
|0.533
|0.489
|0.528
|8-7
|15
|Springville
|0.480
|0.417
|0.527
|0.548
|5-7
|16
|West
|0.479
|0.520
|0.449
|0.429
|8-7
|17
|Granger
|0.475
|0.615
|0.351
|0.401
|8-5
|18
|Bonneville
|0.469
|0.438
|0.502
|0.460
|7-9
|19
|Hunter
|0.422
|0.438
|0.404
|0.431
|7-9
|20
|Taylorsville
|0.420
|0.412
|0.422
|0.451
|7-10
|21
|Skyline
|0.396
|0.294
|0.471
|0.518
|5-12
|22
|Roy
|0.391
|0.333
|0.428
|0.479
|3-6
|23
|Timpview
|0.365
|0.200
|0.500
|0.505
|3-12
|24
|Highland
|0.331
|0.143
|0.488
|0.469
|1-6
|25
|Cyprus
|0.295
|0.200
|0.367
|0.400
|3-12
|26
|Northridge
|0.282
|0.000
|0.527
|0.450
|0-8
|27
|Kearns
|0.234
|0.143
|0.291
|0.390
|1-6
|28
|East
|0.204
|0.000
|0.356
|0.433
|0-17
Class 4A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|1
|Orem
|0.695
|0.800
|0.620
|0.560
|16-4
|2
|Payson
|0.626
|0.729
|0.548
|0.515
|13-4
|3
|Murray
|0.590
|0.692
|0.513
|0.479
|9-4
|4
|Desert Hills
|0.584
|0.647
|0.536
|0.517
|11-6
|5
|Crimson Cliffs
|0.578
|0.667
|0.503
|0.520
|10-5
|6
|Pine View
|0.572
|0.643
|0.513
|0.516
|9-5
|7
|Timpanogos
|0.561
|0.455
|0.671
|0.549
|5-6
|8
|Mountain View
|0.558
|0.500
|0.614
|0.567
|9-9
|9
|Green Canyon
|0.549
|0.688
|0.423
|0.488
|11-5
|10
|Sky View
|0.542
|0.600
|0.488
|0.521
|9-6
|11
|Jordan
|0.532
|0.571
|0.503
|0.481
|8-6
|12
|Ridgeline
|0.522
|0.563
|0.492
|0.480
|9-7
|13
|Stansbury
|0.484
|0.500
|0.473
|0.459
|4-4
|14
|Cottonwood
|0.483
|0.529
|0.437
|0.476
|9-8
|15
|Park City
|0.461
|0.462
|0.461
|0.455
|6-7
|16
|Snow Canyon
|0.457
|0.400
|0.501
|0.514
|6-9
|17
|Provo
|0.444
|0.417
|0.457
|0.513
|5-7
|18
|Hurricane
|0.418
|0.385
|0.443
|0.457
|5-8
|19
|Logan
|0.414
|0.385
|0.426
|0.496
|5-8
|20
|Cedar
|0.405
|0.341
|0.452
|0.484
|6-11
|21
|West Field
|0.401
|0.286
|0.500
|0.476
|4-10
|22
|Hillcrest
|0.353
|0.333
|0.358
|0.422
|5-10
|23
|Layton Christian
|0.338
|0.000
|0.638
|0.511
|0-2
|24
|Tooele
|0.309
|0.154
|0.433
|0.450
|2-11
|25
|Dixie
|0.304
|0.083
|0.480
|0.499
|1-11
|26
|Bear River
|0.264
|0.083
|0.404
|0.445
|1-11
|27
|Mountain Crest
|0.246
|0.000
|0.444
|0.460
|0-10
Class 3A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|1
|Ogden
|0.636
|0.750
|0.542
|0.542
|9-4
|2
|Morgan
|0.600
|0.750
|0.473
|0.501
|8-4
|3
|Salt Lake Academy
|0.577
|0.696
|0.486
|0.450
|9-5
|4
|North Sanpete
|0.538
|0.589
|0.498
|0.482
|8-6
|5
|Juab
|0.525
|0.636
|0.430
|0.448
|7-4
|6
|Carbon
|0.508
|0.583
|0.445
|0.453
|7-5
|7
|Grantsville
|0.501
|0.467
|0.537
|0.488
|6-9
|8
|Freedom Prep
|0.489
|0.667
|0.325
|0.428
|10-5
|9
|American Heritage
|0.466
|0.455
|0.481
|0.446
|5-6
|10
|Dugway
|0.443
|0.571
|0.323
|0.409
|4-3
|11
|Judge Memorial
|0.419
|0.406
|0.426
|0.442
|3-5
|12
|Vanguard
|0.419
|0.417
|0.422
|0.414
|5-7
|13
|Ben Lomond
|0.402
|0.475
|0.315
|0.467
|4-6
|14
|UM Hill Field
|0.389
|0.304
|0.462
|0.449
|4-10
|15
|Juan Diego
|0.388
|0.313
|0.455
|0.431
|5-11
|16
|Wasatch Academy
|0.356
|0.286
|0.423
|0.371
|2-5
|17
|Providence Hall
|0.309
|0.182
|0.409
|0.430
|2-9
|18
|UM Camp Williams
|0.283
|0.100
|0.443
|0.384
|1-9
|19
|Rockwell
|0.184
|0.000
|0.318
|0.407
|0-11