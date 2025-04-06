Orem middle hitter Aaron Nielsen (11) spikes the ball toward Maple Mountain middle blocker Abe Hawkins (23) and setter Taft Hillman (33) during a high school boy’s volleyball match held at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

The UHSAA revealed its debut 2025 RPI rankings for high school boys volleyball Saturday morning.

The teams who claimed RPI top billing in their respective classifications at the midway point of the season are Lone Peak (6A), Maple Mountain (5A), Orem (4A) and Ogden (3A)

The RPI rankings are used to seed the playoffs and are based 45% on winning percentage, 45% on opponents’ winning percentage and 10% on opponents’ opponents winning percentage. This is the fourth year the formula is using a 45-45-10 calculation.

Here’s a look at the detailed RPI rankings for each classification:

Class 6A RPI Rankings

Class 5A RPI Rankings

Class 4A RPI Rankings

Class 3A RPI Rankings