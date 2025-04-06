Orem middle hitter Aaron Nielsen (11) spikes the ball toward Maple Mountain middle blocker Abe Hawkins (23) and setter Taft Hillman (33) during a high school boy’s volleyball match held at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Isaac Hale, Deseret News
James Edward
By James Edward

The UHSAA revealed its debut 2025 RPI rankings for high school boys volleyball Saturday morning.

The teams who claimed RPI top billing in their respective classifications at the midway point of the season are Lone Peak (6A), Maple Mountain (5A), Orem (4A) and Ogden (3A)

The RPI rankings are used to seed the playoffs and are based 45% on winning percentage, 45% on opponents’ winning percentage and 10% on opponents’ opponents winning percentage. This is the fourth year the formula is using a 45-45-10 calculation.

Here’s a look at the detailed RPI rankings for each classification:

Class 6A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L
1Lone Peak0.7400.8890.6260.57716-2
2Lehi0.7380.9090.5990.59810-1
3Herriman0.7220.8330.6420.58110-2
4Mountain Ridge0.7090.8330.6050.61810-2
5Syracuse0.6770.7690.6050.58610-3
6Westlake0.6570.6880.6460.57311-5
7Bingham0.6520.6360.6800.5947-4
8Davis0.6500.6250.6990.5425-3
9Corner Canyon0.6400.6670.6290.5728-4
10Pleasant Grove0.6330.6430.6370.5709-5
11Farmington0.5940.6000.5990.5486-4
12Riverton0.5730.5380.6040.5947-6
13Copper Hills0.5690.6110.5350.52811-7
14American Fork0.5430.4290.6470.5916-8
15Skyridge0.4900.2500.7100.5753-9
16Weber0.4780.4670.4750.5387-8
17Layton0.4210.5000.3320.4665-5
18Fremont0.4150.3000.5160.4763-7

Class 5A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L
1Maple Mountain0.7480.9440.5910.56917-1
2Wasatch0.6480.7650.5550.53913-4
3Box Elder0.6410.9000.4130.5029-1
4Bountiful0.6320.7500.5270.5719-3
5Viewmont0.5890.6430.5400.5629-5
6West Jordan0.5790.7690.4160.45310-3
7Alta0.5540.6000.5080.5529-6
8Cedar Valley0.5450.4670.6200.5557-8
9Salem Hills0.5440.5000.5850.5605-5
10Brighton0.5400.5380.5420.5417-6
11Clearfield0.5350.5380.5410.4967-6
12Woods Cross0.5250.5000.5620.4697-7
13Spanish Fork0.5190.4170.6100.5685-7
14Olympus0.5130.5330.4890.5288-7
15Springville0.4800.4170.5270.5485-7
16West0.4790.5200.4490.4298-7
17Granger0.4750.6150.3510.4018-5
18Bonneville0.4690.4380.5020.4607-9
19Hunter0.4220.4380.4040.4317-9
20Taylorsville0.4200.4120.4220.4517-10
21Skyline0.3960.2940.4710.5185-12
22Roy0.3910.3330.4280.4793-6
23Timpview0.3650.2000.5000.5053-12
24Highland0.3310.1430.4880.4691-6
25Cyprus0.2950.2000.3670.4003-12
26Northridge0.2820.0000.5270.4500-8
27Kearns0.2340.1430.2910.3901-6
28East0.2040.0000.3560.4330-17

Class 4A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L
1Orem0.6950.8000.6200.56016-4
2Payson0.6260.7290.5480.51513-4
3Murray0.5900.6920.5130.4799-4
4Desert Hills0.5840.6470.5360.51711-6
5Crimson Cliffs0.5780.6670.5030.52010-5
6Pine View0.5720.6430.5130.5169-5
7Timpanogos0.5610.4550.6710.5495-6
8Mountain View0.5580.5000.6140.5679-9
9Green Canyon0.5490.6880.4230.48811-5
10Sky View0.5420.6000.4880.5219-6
11Jordan0.5320.5710.5030.4818-6
12Ridgeline0.5220.5630.4920.4809-7
13Stansbury0.4840.5000.4730.4594-4
14Cottonwood0.4830.5290.4370.4769-8
15Park City0.4610.4620.4610.4556-7
16Snow Canyon0.4570.4000.5010.5146-9
17Provo0.4440.4170.4570.5135-7
18Hurricane0.4180.3850.4430.4575-8
19Logan0.4140.3850.4260.4965-8
20Cedar0.4050.3410.4520.4846-11
21West Field0.4010.2860.5000.4764-10
22Hillcrest0.3530.3330.3580.4225-10
23Layton Christian0.3380.0000.6380.5110-2
24Tooele0.3090.1540.4330.4502-11
25Dixie0.3040.0830.4800.4991-11
26Bear River0.2640.0830.4040.4451-11
27Mountain Crest0.2460.0000.4440.4600-10

Class 3A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L
1Ogden0.6360.7500.5420.5429-4
2Morgan0.6000.7500.4730.5018-4
3Salt Lake Academy0.5770.6960.4860.4509-5
4North Sanpete0.5380.5890.4980.4828-6
5Juab0.5250.6360.4300.4487-4
6Carbon0.5080.5830.4450.4537-5
7Grantsville0.5010.4670.5370.4886-9
8Freedom Prep0.4890.6670.3250.42810-5
9American Heritage0.4660.4550.4810.4465-6
10Dugway0.4430.5710.3230.4094-3
11Judge Memorial0.4190.4060.4260.4423-5
12Vanguard0.4190.4170.4220.4145-7
13Ben Lomond0.4020.4750.3150.4674-6
14UM Hill Field0.3890.3040.4620.4494-10
15Juan Diego0.3880.3130.4550.4315-11
16Wasatch Academy0.3560.2860.4230.3712-5
17Providence Hall0.3090.1820.4090.4302-9
18UM Camp Williams0.2830.1000.4430.3841-9
19Rockwell0.1840.0000.3180.4070-11
