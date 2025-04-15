West Jordan’s Ashlynn Carrignan swings on a pitch as West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

West Jordan preserved its perfect record in Region 4 competition with a dominant 10-0 win over Cyprus, wrapping up the game in just shy of five innings.

The Jaguars came out firing, as Arianna Fjeldsted led off with a single and the home team wasted no time, plating three runs within the first 10 minutes of play.

“We embody being a team and starting strong. We love to feed off each other’s early energy and create chaos,” commented coach McHailee Danner, reflecting on the team’s explosive start.

West Jordan continued to build on its early momentum with three more runs in the second inning. With two outs and runners on first and second, a sharply hit grounder toward the second base bag set up what looked to be a close play. The batter was ruled safe, and amid the confusion, both baserunners aggressively advanced a second base, bringing in another run.

A key component of the Jaguars’ offensive success was their fearless baserunning. While a couple of aggressive plays backfired — one runner was caught in a rundown between second and third on a grounder to short — the overall approach kept Cyprus under constant pressure. West Jordan swiped four bases and consistently turned routine situations into scoring opportunities with their daring style.

“I love being out there and creating chaos, showing how fast and speedy I can be. I try to keep a clear head and get to the next couple of bases. Just having fun helps to have a clear mind and understand what is going on,” said Fjeldsted, describing how she thrives on disrupting defenses with her aggressive baserunning.

On the other side, Rita Tavita was in complete control from the circle, delivering a masterful performance en route to a shutout victory. She struck out eight, allowed just six baserunners, and did not give up a single extra-base hit. Tavita consistently got ahead in counts and kept the Pirates off balance, rarely letting them work deep into at-bats. She now has 40 strikeouts over her last five appearances, continuing a dominant run.

1 of 36 West Jordan’s Lafiana Fifita celebrates after hitting a home run as West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 2 of 36 West Jordan’s Andrea Togavailoa slides safe into second base as Cyprus’ Frankee Kelsch tries to tag her as they play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 3 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 4 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 5 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 6 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 7 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 8 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 9 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 10 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 11 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 12 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 13 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 14 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 15 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 16 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 17 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 18 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 19 of 36 West Jordan’s Lafiana Fifita looks to throw the ball to first base as West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 20 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 21 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 22 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 23 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 24 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 25 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 26 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 27 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 28 of 36 West Jordan’s Ashlynn Carrignan swings on a pitch as West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 29 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 30 of 36 West Jordan’s Rita Tavita pitches the ball as West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 31 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 32 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 33 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 34 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 35 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 36 of 36 West Jordan and Cyprus play softball at West Jordan on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“I like to start off strong. It is really important to throw first-pitch strikes for me. Attacking the zone and attacking the count — it worked out for me today. I try to stay aggressive,” commented Tavita. She continued, “We also have a really solid defense. We have great senior leadership from the infield. They work hard in practice, and it makes me feel super comfortable.”

With a commanding lead in the bottom of the fourth and two runners on, Lafiana Fifita had the opportunity to end the game with a home run. However, West Jordan’s aggressive baserunning caught up with them as a runner was picked off — highlighting both the risks and rewards of their bold approach — preventing Fifita from completing her at-bat.

After another dominant half-inning to start the fifth, Fifita was given another chance at the plate. On the very first pitch of the inning, she launched a rocket deep to center field for a home run, extending the lead to eight. A few batters later, a groundout to first base marked Cyprus’s first out of the inning, but by that time, the runner on third had crossed home plate, securing the mercy-rule victory.

“I was in a slump early in the game, popping out in my first two at-bats. I wasn’t watching the ball well. I noticed the first pitch was always coming right down the middle. I mentally prepared myself to see that pitch and wasn’t going to miss it. I just connected ball-to-bat,” said Fifita, reflecting on the adjustments that led to her home run.

West Jordan moves to 11-3 (6-0) on the season. They will host Hunter and Wastach on a back-to-back on Thursday and Friday. Cyprus will travel to Bountiful before hosting Kearns later this week.

Danner praised her team’s chemistry and depth, saying, “We have such consistent at-bats, everyone is always so ecstatic for each other. Our team really is a family — we’re excited for anyone who gets in to play. I believe that really translates well to being able to string hits together. I feel like all nine — all 21 — players that I have are absolutely ruthless. I am confident in anybody that comes into the game. We have a stellar catcher that blocks everything, and (Tavita) has been amazing.”