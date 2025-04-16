BYU fans cheer as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024.

As college football’s spring transfer window officially opened Wednesday, another BYU player announced his departure from the program.

Cougars linebacker/defensive lineman Nathan Hoke has entered the transfer portal, he shared Wednesday via social media.

“I am grateful for all of the relationships and development that I was able to make at BYU,” Hoke wrote. “I am also grateful for the blessings I received while being a part of the team. With that being said, I am officially entering the transfer portal with four years of eligibility left.”

Hoke redshirted during the 2024 campaign, appearing in one contest and recording 17 total snaps.

His father, Chris Hoke, played at BYU from 1994-2000 before spending 11 seasons as a nose tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he won two Super Bowls.

Coming out of high school in Pittsburgh, Hoke was rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports as the No. 37 prospect in Pennsylvania for the class of 2021.

Hoke is one of five BYU players to enter the portal so far this spring, joining Cade Fennegan, Cale Breslin, Landon Rehkow and Nason Coleman.