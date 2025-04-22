Mountain Ridge’s Chloe Tycksen lays down a bunt allowing a run to score as they and Riverton play softball in Herriman on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Mountain Ridge won 9-2.

In a showdown between the top two softball teams in 6A, Mountain Ridge made a pretty big statement on Tuesday afternoon.

Sydney Lambert struck out 12 and the Sentinels took advantage of control issues in the circle for Riverton as they used a five-run fourth inning to pull away for the comfortable 9-2 Region 2 victory.

Mountain Ridge improved to 15-1 on the season with the win, and in the process hadn’t defending state champion Riverton just its second loss of the season.

Big picture, Mountain Ridge coach Andre Ashton knows this is the type of win that shows his players they can beat anyone as they seek a first-ever state championship. At the same time, he knows the focus needs to be completely on Herriman on Thursday.

“I think we have a more mature group, so I think we can kind of get over that hump. I think this is the best pitching we’ve ever had here at the school, and that’s so, so important. But it’s just our region is so tough. We have another really, really tough game on Thursday with Herriman,” said Ashton.

Mountain Ridge and Riverton are tied in the loss column in the Region 2 standings, and it will likely take a perfect record the rest of the way to claim the region title.

Riverton beat Mountain Ridge 10-7 in the first meeting between the teams last month, but Ashton said a key error led to a big for Riverton inning in that game. He believed with a cleaner defensive performance his team could get over the hump.

“When you play Riverton or you play a team that good, it’s just staying out in front of yourselves, not digging yourself out of a hole a little bit. And this was a clean game. I don’t think we had any errors,” said Ashton. “They’re so good, you just got to play clean, and we think that we can do that. It doesn’t go that way all the time, but it’s something that we think we’re capable of.”

With the way Lambert was pitching on Tuesday, the Sentinels could’ve overcome a couple errors.

The 6A leader in strikeouts added a dozen more to her tally, giving her 112 on the season. All those strikeouts helped her overcome nine walks, including two in the first inning which eventually led to a 1-0 deficit as Riverton scored on a wild pitch.

Riverton only managed a season-low two hits off Lambert on Tuesday as the junior improved to 10-0 this season.

“(Sydney’s) why I love coaching high school sports. Last year she had a good year, it wasn’t anything crazy. But she went to work this summer, went to work this fall, and she came back so much better for herself and for her teammates,” said Ashton.

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning, Riverton answered back in the bottom of the first with an RBI double by Red Brooks tying the game 1-1. In the second, Hanna Lino doubled in a run as well for the 2-1 lead.

In Mountain Ridge’s big fourth inning, Lino’s 1-out triple got things going. Chloe Tycksen followed with a walk, and then Brooklyn Van Resnelaar’s infield single loaded the bases for the No. 3, 4 and 5 hitters in the line-up.

All three walked, driving in three straight runs to push the lead to 5-1. Lambert then helped her own cause with a towering fly ball that hit the base of the fence, driving in two more runs for the 7-1 lead.

“If a pitchers out there just a little bit out of the zone, it’s about being picky and being patient up there,” said Ashton, which he credits the experience of his players for recognizing.

“That’s the difference with this team than what we’ve had the last couple years, we’re playing with old kids now. We’re playing with seniors and juniors.”

Mountain Ridge tacked on two more insurance runs in the fifth inning, aided by a lead-off walk as Brooks, Kelli Christiansen, Tatyana Toala and Lambert all finished with two RBIs in the game.

Peyton Sanchez her her team-leading 11th home run of the season in the seventh inning, just the second hit of the game off Lambert.