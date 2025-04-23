From left to right, Lone Peak’s Juan Cubilla (12), Zachary Campbell (7) and Luke Lovelady (4) all celebrate together after a goal during a high school boys soccer game between Pleasant Grove and Lone Peak at Pleasant Grove High School in Pleasant Grove on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

For the second time this season it took extra time as Region 3 foes Lone Peak and Pleasant Grove faced off. In thier first meeting this season in late March, it was the Vikings who got the best of the Knights in a 4-3 shootout win. Staying alive in the Region 3 title race was at stake Wednesday and this time it was Lone Peak who got its revenge in a 3-2 overtime win on the road at Pleasant Grove.

If there’s anything this year’s Lone Peak team has learned its how to stay composed in tight games or playing from behind and that shined through in Wednesday’s win as Pleasant Grove scored in just the fourth minute of the game. Vikings’ Golden McMurtrey took advantage of a ball played behind the Knights’ defense to take the 1-0 lead.

“This year specifically we have learned a lot about composure and it’s shown in these games,” Lone Peak head coach Ben Nilson said. “Pleasant Grove kind of got the best of us last time and it was really nice that we could adjust and get the win today.”

Lone Peak did what it needed to in response by keeping control of the ball and forcing Pleasant Grove to give up possession quickly, however it still struggled to capitalize on its offensive chances. Patrick Stevenson was the first to strike for the Knights and found the 1-1 equalizer in the 30th minute.

The pressure kept coming from the Knights in the second half and they scored again, this time on a goal from Zachary Campbell in the 54th minute. After giving up a goal in the opening four minutes, Lone Peak recovered to take the 2-1 lead.

“These close games they’ve learned to adjust with leadership,” Nilson said. “We’ve relied heavily on our captains and last time we played them, we lost our starting forward who is a senior captain, and so we’ve really kind of rallied around his leadership.”

Pleasant Grove didn’t keep its head down for long and managed to find a few responses. In the 66th minute McMurtrey once again found the back of the net to even the score 2-2 and sent the game into another overtime.

Lone Peak wanted to avoid its fate in its last game with Pleasant Grove and it was Seth Larkin who came to the rescue in the first three minutes of overtime for the golden goal. Larkin scored on an assist from Blake Stuart to take the 3-2 Region 3 win.

“I’ll be honest, it was terrifying,” Larkin said. “I thought I missed for a minute but I was so happy to score. We’ve gone down in many games this year but I think what we’ve come to realize is that if we have fun and play as a team, no task is too big. We’ll come back from anything like we did today.”

The win keeps Lone Peak in contention for the Region 3 title with a 5-2 record. Currently Lone Peak, Skyridge and American Fork stand tied at the top of the region rankings.