Utahn Jordan Maddocks was on a mission Monday — dressed as a banana.

Maddocks competed in the Boston Marathon and reclaimed his Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon run by someone dressed as fruit.

“The world record for the fastest fruit is officially back in Utah. 2:33:19 (5:51 pace) at Boston. What a wild ride. I’ve never given out more high fives or felt more love from a crowd,” Maddocks wrote on Instagram.

Jordan Maddocks’ marathon records

Maddocks was sidelined with an injury last year when Matthew Seidel took his record with a time of 2:35:38, according to Canadian Running Magazine.

Maddocks had owned the fruit record since 2020 when he ran 2:41:27 at the Rock n’ Roll Marathon in Phoenix.

Maddocks used Seidel’s claiming of the record as motivation during his recovery and submitted his Guinness application the same day, per another Instagram post.

“After being injured all of last year, it just felt good to run free and throw down something solid without pain. When I found out someone took my record, it gave me something to chase,” he said.

Maddocks, a coach at Twenty One Run, started running in a banana costume in 2019 as a tribute to his friend, Todd Chiniquy, who had undergone lung transplant surgery, he told the Deseret News in 2022.

He also owns the world record for fastest marathon dressed as a vegetable with a time of 2:44.12, which he set in 2022.

“Just a reminder—your fitness journey can be as fun and wild as you want it to be. You want to run in front of the world dressed as a banana? Do it. Best advice: think in years, not months," Maddocks wrote on Instagram.

In his post, Maddocks gave a shoutout to Twenty One Run and the runners he coaches who were also running in Boston, as well as to Olympians and former BYU runners Conner Mantz and Clayton Young.

Mantz placed fourth in the Boston Marathon — the best finish for an American in eight years — and Young finished seventh.

Another BYU alum, Canadian Rory Linkletter, placed sixth.

“And to (Conner Mantz) and (Clayton Young) it just keeps getting better. You guys are trailblazing running history right now. We’re all here for it. Utah is running,” Maddocks said.