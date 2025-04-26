Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna (8) looks on against the San Jose Earthquakes during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Diego Luna scored a goal in each half and Real Salt Lake handed expansion side San Diego FC its third straight loss with a 3-1 victory on Saturday night.

It was scoreless until first-half stoppage time.

Luna scored unassisted in spectacular fashion in the first extra minute to give Real Salt Lake (4-6-0) the lead. But Hirving “Chucky” Lozano answered on a penalty kick five minutes later to pull San Diego (4-4-2) even at halftime.

It was the second goal for Lozano in his first season in the league. The PK was awarded after Anibal Godoy was fouled by RSL defender Alexandros Katranis.

Real Salt Lake regained the lead on a PK goal by Luna in the 54th minute after a foul on San Diego midfielder Jeppe Tverskov. Luna has five goals — three shy of his career high — in nine appearances this season.

Defender Sam Junqua scored unassisted in the 66th minute for the final advantage. It was Junqua’s first goal in his first season with the club. Three of his five career goals came with FC Dallas the previous two seasons.

Rafael Cabral stopped six shots in goal for Real Salt Lake, which had lost four of its last five entering play.

CJ dos Santos had two saves for San Diego.

San Diego suffered its first shutout last week in a 3-0 road loss to Charlotte FC.

Real Salt Lake travels to play the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. San Diego will host FC Dallas on Saturday.