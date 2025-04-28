Baseball

Crew Christensen, Desert Hills (Sr.)

Desert Hills finished the season as co-Region 9 champs with Dixie, and Crew Christensen played a big part of that success.

Last week was the perfect example of that as the senior went 7 for 15 with a double, triple, three home runs and eight RBIs.

“Crew balances a genuinely kind and humble nature with a fiery competitive spirit; a combination that gives him an almost perfect demeanor for baseball,” said Desert Hills coach Kevin Cave.

Christensen finished the regular season with a .403 batting average, nine doubles, five home runs and 19 RBIs at the plate.

He also made seven appearances on the mound, finishing with a 3-1 record and a 4.29 ERA.

In Desert Hills’ win over Snow Canyon last weekend that clinched the co-region title, Christensen went 2 for 3 and scored three runs.

Softball

Bella Douglas, Bear River (Sr.)

A first team all-stater each of the past two season, Bear River senior Bella Dougas is heading into the home stretch of a fantastic career for the Bears.

This season she’s batting .565 with a .630 on-base percentage. She’s belted 13 home runs and 54 RBIs.

“Bella has been a key part of our lineup this season. She has been very consistent and never shies away from a pressure situation. Bella understands the game on a different level and is always pushing herself to the next step. We are dang lucky to have #12 our team,” said Bear River coach Jordan Theurer.

The short stop has 33 career home runs and 153 RBIs. She’s signed to play at Purdue next season in the Big Ten.

Last Saturday in three games at the Cache Valley Invite against Payson, Union and Green Canyon, Douglas went a combined 6 of 8 with two doubles, one home run and five RBIs.

Boys Soccer

Crozier Zabriskie, Lone Peak (Sr.)

Crozier Zabriskie has been the perfect engine for Lone Peak’s midfield this season.

The senior holding midfielder is a key contributor both offensively and defensively, breaking things up defensively when called upon but then always springing the attack forward as well.

“Crozier has been a huge member of our midfield, he has helped us on and off the field. His leadership style is unique but extremely helpful,” said Lone Peak coach Ben Nilson. “He is a player you can always rely on when we are in a bind.”

The varsity captain has notched five goals this year for the Knights, who are in the midst of a four-game winning streaking heading into the final week of the regular season.

Zabriskie maintains a 3.9 GPA in the classroom as well.

Girls Track

Mae Johnson, Bountiful (Sr.)

Mae Johnson has transitioned seamlessly from the hardwood to the track this spring as she’s showcased herself as the best high jumper in Utah.

This past week at the Cache Box Invitational at Logan High School, the 6-foot-2 Johnson cleared 5’11, becoming just the seventh athlete in Utah state history to clear that height. Only three athletes have cleared 6’0, something Johnson has several more attempts at, including this weekend at the BYU Invitational.

“Mae is a hard worker on and off the track. She is a great example to the team and is always encouraging her teammates,” said Bountiful coach Elizabeth Tew. “We are excited to see Mae compete at state in a few weeks and can’t wait to see where her jumping takes her.”

Prior to setting her new personal best, Johnson had cleared 5’10 twice this season, once on April 19 at Davis and also at Taylorsville on April 5.

A couple months ago, Johnson was a key member of Bountiful girls basketball state championship team and was named a third team all-stater.

Boys Track

Adam Wightman, Mountain Ridge (Sr.)

A third-place finisher in pole vault at the 6A state meet last year, Adam Wightman has certainly positioned himself as the favorite with the state meet less than a month away.

Wightman has finished first in the pole vault in every meet but one this year, and currently owns the top mark of the season at 15’09.

“Adam is an awesome athlete, strong, fast, has great integrity, hardworking, consistent, coachable and a great leader,” said Mountain Ridge coach James Barnes. “Once he clears that 16 foot height, he will always clear it, and continue to improve, because he is that type of athlete and young man. Any accolade he gets is well deserved.”

Wightman cleared 15’09 at the Davis Invite two weekends ago, and then last week cleared 15’0 in finishing first at the Wildcat Invitational at Woods Cross.

Wightman also competes in the long jump and sprints for the Sentinels this season.

Girls Lacrosse

Megan Magee, Park City (Sr.)

Nobody has enjoyed a better season than Park City this year, and four-year starter Megan Magee has been one of the catalysts.

The talented midfielder has recorded 35 goals, 11 assists, 21 ground balls and 12 caused turnovers this year. Last week in a 19-4 senior night win over Highland, Magee recorded five goals, three ground balls and three draw controls.

“Megan is a senior co-captain and has been a starter since her freshman year. She is a speedy and feisty midfielder who shines both offensively and defensively. Megan leads the team in goals and ground balls,” said Park City coach Mikki Clayton.

A second team all-stater a year ago, Magee is poised to set new career highs in all four statistical categories this season with her great play in leading Park City to a 12-1 record this season.

Boys Lacrosse

Austin Taylor, Brighton (Sr.)

After Brighton started the season 4-3, it has ripped off a five-game winning streak and senior Westminster commit Austin Taylor has been at the center of that success.

Taylor has recorded a combined 22 goals and 14 assists in recent wins over West Jordan, Riverton, Olympus East and Alta.

He notched six goals in Brighton’s emphatic 19-14 come-from-behind win over Alta last week.

“Austin is a 4-year varsity starter and a leader in the program. Austin’s playmaking ability is one of his best attributes on the field. Austin can create his own shot and can distribute the ball wherever and whenever. Austin is unselfish and will do whatever is needed for the team,” said Brighton coach Chris Odonnell. “Austin has incredible creativity on the field. Austin is always throwing no lookers, behind the backs through the legs and the occasional one-handed behind the back or through the legs. Off the field Austin is a 4.0 student and Academic All State. We are lucky to have Austin in our program and excited to see him continue playing in college.”

Taylor is the career leader in points at Brighton with 226 (11 goals and 115 assists).

Boys Volleyball

Kainoa Evans, Bountiful (Sr.)

Led by senior setter Kainoa Evans, Bountiful has enjoyed a fantastic regular season and is poised to contend for the 5A state championship when the state tournament gets underway next week.

“Kainoa is our senior setter who leads with hard work, selflessness, and a positive attitude. For the past two years, he has been the running our team’s offense, consistently setting up his teammates for success. His leadership through action and dedication have made him a vital part of our team,” said Bountiful coach Sarah Chism.

For the season Evans has racked up 614 assists, 129 digs, 31 blocks, 25 aces and 42 kills.

He was instrumental in leading Bountiful to a key 3-2 region win over Viewmont last Thursday, and then a 5-0 record at the Servin’ Up North Side tournament at Sky View.

Evans was voted a 5A second team all-stater in the inaugural year of boys volleyball as a sanctioned UHSAA sport.

Boys Tennis

Spencer Christensen, Ogden (Sr.)

Spencer Christensen has made steady progress throughout his career, and the senior is hoping to cap it all off with a 3A first singles state title this season.

Christensen is 18-2 on the year at first singles, with both of his loses coming against 6A players. Against fellow 3A foes he’s 7-0, which includes a couple of narrow wins over fellow 3A contenders Andrew Murphy of Rowland Hall and Camden Killian of Grantsville.

Christensen was a first singles semifinalist as a junior last year, finishing the season with a 17-7 record. Both first singles finalists graduated last year.

As a freshman, Christensen claimed the third singles state championship for Ogden, and then as a sophomore was runner-up at second singles.

In four seasons with Ogden, his combined record in singles and doubles is 67-16.

Girls Golf

Molli Mullhall, Pine View (So.)

This year’s Region 9 champ, Molli Mullhall got the unique experience of being invited to participate in Monday’s qualifier of the LPGA Tour Black Desert Championship in St. George.

It was a reward for a strong sophomore season with Pine View that she hopes will continue at the 4A state meet in two weeks.

“Molli is a special player. She’s honestly a coaches dream. Her work ethic is unmatched and her positive attitude is contagious. Her nickname on the team is actually Sunshine. She comes from a family of golfers that hold a deep love for the game, including a PGA member father and an older sister that plays professionally,” said Pine View coach Matt Wieland.

Mullhall finished with a 79.7 stroke average in Region 9, and earned the most individual points to win the region title.

“Believe it or not, I think Molli would be the first to tell you that she actually didn’t play her best this season. She was, however, very consistent. She’s only a sophomore, so she’s going to be scary for the next couple of years as she keeps getting better,” added Wieland.