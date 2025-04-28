Athletes compete during the first day of the 5A and 6A high school state track meet at the Track and Field Complex in Provo on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Here’s a look at the top boys and girls track and field performances in all 38 events eight weeks into the 2025 high school season.

Individuals are only listed once if they have multiple top-15 results in the same event; wind times are not included. Only performances at in-state sanctioned meets are included.

Note for coaches, if any of your athletes has a top-15 performance that isn’t listed, please contact prep editor James Edward at prepstats@deseretnews.com.

Boys top performances

100 meters

10.53 — David Konan, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/26 at Davis)

10.61 — Jeremylee Macias, Box Elder, Sr. (4/23 at Logan)

10.61 — Easton Lott, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

10.62 — Graham Livingston, Ridgeline, Jr. (4/23 at Logan)

10.65 — Ryker Robinson, Layton, Sr. (4/26 at Davis)

10.69 — Gavin Hurst, Layton, Jr. (3/22 at Davis)

10.71 — Jaden Heap, Juab, Jr. (4/26 at Delta)

10.76 — Steven Carlsen, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

10.77 — Charlie McConkie, Highland, Sr. (4/18 at Salem Hills)

10.80 — Wyatt Harmer, Syracuse, Sr. (4/12 at Logan)

10.80 — Ran Sawyer, Dixie, Sr. (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

10.85 — Jenner Fulton, West Field, Jr. (4/26 at Ogden)

10.87 — Evan Morton, Alta, Jr. (4/6 at Taylorsville)

10.87 — Davis DeGroot, Bonneville, Jr. (4/26 at Ogden)

10.88 — Jeremy Alba, Wasatch, Sr. (4/6 at Taylorsville)

Note: State record is 10.36 by Corner Canyon’s Jerome Myles in 2024.

200 meters

21.36 — David Konan, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/26 at Davis)

21.51 — Jaden Heap, Juab, Jr. (4/18 at Salem Hills)

21.52 — Jeremylee Macias, Box Elder, Sr. (4/23 at Logan)

21.56 — Davis DeGroot, Bonneville, Jr. (3/26 at Fremont)

21.64 — Brock White, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/26 at Davis)

21.65 — Tyler Warnick, Riverton, Sr. (4/11 at Farmington)

21.69 — Easton Lott, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

21.69 — Graham Livingston, Ridgeline, Jr. (4/23 at Logan)

21.69 — Charlie McConkie, Highland, Sr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

21.79 — Jenner Fulton, West Field, Jr. (4/26 at Davis)

21.80 — Jack Weaver, Timpview, Sr. (4/26 at Davis)

21.94 — Evan Morton, Alta, Jr. (4/26 at Davis)

21.96 — Ryker Robinson, Layton, Sr. (4/26 at Davis)

22.08 — Skyler Connelly, Mountain View, Sr. (4/17 at Timpanogos)

22.08 — Kyler Helt, Desert Hills, Sr. (4/11 at Dixie)

Note: State record is 20.84 by Corner Canyon’s Jerome Myles in 2024.

400 meters

47.20 — Davis DeGroot, Bonneville, Jr. (3/26 at Fremont)

48.14 — Sebastian Bodily, Park City, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

48.36 — Cael Flinders, American Fork, Sr. (4/17 at Timpanogos)

48.39 — Skyler Connelly, Mountain View, Sr. (4/17 at Timpanogos)

48.52 — Tyler Warnick, Riverton, Sr. (4/26 at Davis)

48.55 — Tanner Merrill, Syracuse, Jr. (4/26 at Davis)

48.55 — Jack Weaver, Timpview, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

48.80 — Brock White, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/26 at Viewmont)

48.86 — Jordan Jensen, Viewmont, Jr. (4/26 at Davis)

48.86 — Kaden Fairbanks, American Fork, Jr. (4/17 at Timpanogos)

49.05 — McKay Wells, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

49.22 — Joseph Covey, Timpview, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

49.32 — Tyson Pugmire, Maple Mountain, Jr. (4/17 at Timpanogos)

49.43 — Landon Myers, Green Canyon, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

49.51 — Dallin Hansen, American Fork, So. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

49.51 — Liam Lungren, Westlake, Jr. (4/17 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 46.05 by Maple Mountain’s Bank Jackson in 2024.

800 meters

1:51.17 — McKay Wells, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

1:52.23 — Jonah Fearnley, Skyline, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

1:52.86 — Jackson Spencer, Herriman, Jr. (4/26 at Viewmont)

1:52.96 — Austin Plewe, American Fork, Jr. (3/21 at Spanish Fork)

1:53.12 — Ryker Bement, American Fork, Sr. (3/21 at Spanish Fork)

1:53.15 — Peter Mecham, Orem, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

1:53.29 — Bridger Jaggi, Pine View, Sr. (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

1:53.50 — Tayshaun Ogomo, Herriman, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

1:53.64 — Van Talbott, Park City, Sr. (4/26 at Davis)

1:53.90 — Garrison Johnson, Weber, Sr. (4/26 at Davis)

1:54.10 — Micah Tang, Herriman, Sr. (4/26 at Viewmont)

1:54.51 — Ben Hyde, Viewmont, Sr. (4/26 at Davis)

1:54.77 — Kai Makowski, Taylorsville, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

1:55.13 — Deiderik Witt, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

1:55.16 — Eli Jarvis, Herriman, Jr. (4/11 at Farmington)

Note: State record is 1:49.77 by Davis’ Logan MacKay in 2016.

1,600 meters

4:09.27 — Kyle Steadman, Mountain View, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:09.28 — Aidan Neal, Alta, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:09.57 — Jonah Tang, Herriman, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:10.15 — Micah Tang, Herriman, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:10.71 — Bridger Jaggi, Pine View, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:11.37 — Ryker Bement, American Fork, Sr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

4:12.39 — Jonah Fearnley, Skyline, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:13.28 — Tayshaun Ogomo, Herriman, Sr. (4/26 at Viewmont)

4:13.36 — Austin Plewe, American Fork, Jr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

4:14.02 — Ben Hyde, Viewmont, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:14.92 — McKay Wells, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/26 at Viewmont)

4:15.06 — Phin Mayer, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:15.37 — Corbin Randall, Riverton, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:16.73 — Carter Moore, American Fork, Sr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

4:16.76 — Jonny Reed, Davis, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

Note: Previous state record was 4:05.16 by Skyline’s Thomas Boyden in 2020.

3,200 meters

9:08.46 — Aidan Neal, Alta, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

9:08.56 — Kyle Steadman, Mountain View, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

9:10.34 — Edward Stout, Taylorsville, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

9:11.44 — Cole Jameson, Taylorsville, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

9:12.21 — Jonah Tang, Herriman, Sr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

9:13.12 — Micah Tang, Herriman, Sr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

9:13.20 — Jonny Reed, Davis, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

9:15.28 — Carter Moore, American Fork, Sr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

9:15.38 — Bridger Jaggi, Pine View, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

9:15.69 — Austin Plewe, American Fork, Jr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

9:17.62 — Corbin Randall, Riverton, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

9:17.81 — Talmage Bruschke, Viewmont, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

9:17.84 — Hayden Arbuckle, Viewmont, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

9:18.34 — Jonathan Thornley, Layton, Sr. (4/26 at Viewmont)

9:18.48 — Ryker Bement, American Fork, Sr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

Note: Previous state record was 8:42.47 by American Fork’s Daniel Simmons in 2024.

110 hurdles

14.21 — Josh Hamblin, Weber, Jr. (4/26 at Ogden)

14.24 — Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Sr. (3/16 at Juab)

14.45 — Caleb Flint, Davis, Sr. (4/26 at Davis)

14.57 — Dylan Dye, Orem, Jr. (3/6 at Orem)

14.59 — Demetruis Taylor, East, So. (4/26 at Morgan)

14.65 — Beaumont La Fleur, Brighton, Sr. (4/19 at Cedar Valley)

14.73 — Bradley Floyd, Syracuse, Sr. (3/22 at Davis)

14.88 — Caiden Garcia-Casey, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (4/11 at Dixie)

15.03 — Dejan Richards, Riverton, Sr. (4/11 at Farmington)

15.04 — Kenneth Whitmer, Morgan, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

15.09 — Jackson Turner, Ogden, Jr. (4/26 at Ogden)

15.12 — Isaac Strong, Orem, Jr. (4/17 at Timpanogos)

15.19 — Erick Robinson, South Sevier, Sr. (4/26 at Viewmont)

15.26 — Nathan Webb, Woods Cross, Sr. (4/11 at Farmington)

15.27 — Trevor Cox, Layton, Jr. (3/22 at Davis)

Note: State record is 13.80 by Weber’s Josh Hamblin in 2024.

300 hurdles

37.37 — Brock White, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/26 at Davis)

37.49 — Caleb Flint, Davis, Sr. (4/26 at Davis)

38.64 — Josh Hamblin, Weber, Jr. (4/26 at Ogden)

38.84 — Beaumont La Fleur, Brighton, Sr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

38.95 — Blake Ames, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/26 at Viewmont)

38.95 — Dejan Richards, Riverton, Sr. (4/26 at Viewmont)

39.49 — Caiden Garcia-Casey, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

39.76 — Bradley Floyd, Syracuse, Sr. (4/12 at Logan)

40.04 — Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Sr. (3/16 at Juab)

40.08 — Erick Robinson, South Sevier, Sr. (4/18 at Salem Hills)

40.09 — Demetruis Taylor, East, So. (4/18 at Salem Hills)

40.17 — Gavin Miller, Union, Sr. (4/6 at Taylorsville)

40.17 — Austin Hamblin, Weber, So. (4/26 at Davis)

40.25 — Shane Farley, Weber, Sr. (4/6 at Taylorsville)

40.26 — Cameron Hill, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/11 at Dixie)

Note: State record is 36.30 by Woods Cross’ Cam Dopp in 2013.

4x100 relay

41.59 — Corner Canyon (3/21 at Pine View)

41.79 — Juab (4/26 at Delta)

42.12 — Layton (4/11 at Farmington)

42.33 — Syracuse (4/26 at Davis)

42.37 — Wasatch (4/18 at Salem Hills)

42.44 — American Fork (3/29 at Timpanogos)

42.48 — Timpview (3/29 at Timpanogos)

42.59 — Cedar Valley (4/17 at Timpanogos)

42.73 — Davis (3/8 at Box Elder)

42.77 — Box Elder (3/8 at Box Elder)

42.88 — West Jordan (4/26 at Davis)

42.95 — Lone Peak (3/21 at Pine View)

42.96 — Union (3/20 at Uintah)

43.01 — Westlake (4/19 at Cedar Valley)

43.05 — Herriman (4/11 at Farmington)

Note: State record was 40.68 by Corner Canyon in 2021.

4x200 relay

1:25.96 — Corner Canyon (4/26 at Viewmont)

1:27.45 — Lone Peak (4/18 at American Fork)

1:28.78 — Farmington (4/26 at Davis)

1:29.27 — Syracuse (4/6 at Taylorsville)

1:29.59 — Green Canyon (4/12 at Logan)

1:29.60 — Park City (3/21 at Pine View)

1:29.68 — Westlake (4/19 at Cedar Valley)

1:29.91 — Box Elder (3/8 at Box Elder)

1:29.98 — Skyridge (4/18 at American Fork)

1:30.02 — American Fork (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

1:30.05 — Desert Hills (3/21 at Pine View)

1:30.18 — Fremont (3/21 at Pine View)

1:30.23 — Mountain View (4/18 at American Fork)

1:30.36 — Layton (3/22 at Davis)

1:30.40 — Herriman (4/6 at Taylorsville)

Note: State record is 1:24.61 by Corner Canyon in 2024.

4x400 relay

3:18.59 — Corner Canyon (4/26 at Davis)

3:22.80 — Timpview (4/26 at Davis)

3:23.44 — American Fork (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

3:23.86 — Viewmont (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

3:23.91 — Davis (4/26 at Davis)

3:24.01 — Union (4/26 at Viewmont)

3:24.19 — Westlake (4/17 at Timpanogos)

3:24.40 — Fremont (3/21 at Pine View)

3:24.41 — Riverton (3/21 at Pine View)

3:24.41 — Layton (3/22 at Davis)

3:24.43 — Desert Hills (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

3:24.93 — Park City (4/6 at Taylorsville)

3:25.27 — West Jordan (4/26 at Viewmont)

3:25.97 — Syracuse (4/12 at Logan)

3:26.96 — Pine View (3/28 at Desert Hills)

Note: State record is 3:12.49 by Corner Canyon in 2024.

4x800 relay

7:56.52 — American Fork (4/18 at American Fork)

7:57.58 — Viewmont (3/22 at Davis)

7:59.11 — Skyline (3/21 at Pine View)

8:00.40 — Davis (3/8 at Box Elder)

8:03.80 — Herriman (3/6 at Orem)

8:05.28 — Northridge (3/8 at Box Elder)

8:07.10 — Riverton (4/18 at American Fork)

8:08.23 — Pine View (4/5 at Hurricane)

8:10.45 — Syracuse (4/24 at Woods Cross)

8:10.45 — Layton (4/26 at Viewmont)

8:10.70 — Box Elder (3/15 at Box Elder)

8:10.90 — Maple Mountain (3/29 at Timpanogos)

8:12.15 — Hurricane (3/28 at Desert Hills)

8:12.16 — Bingham (4/18 at American Fork)

8:14.10 — Orem (3/21 at Pine View)

Note: State record was 7:31.57 by American Fork in 2024.

Sprint Medley

3:40.17 — Morgan (3/26 at Fremont)

3:41.73 — Ogden (4/26 at Ogden)

3:42.54 — Union (4/4 at Carbon)

3:42.63 — Richfield (3/26 at Juab)

3:42.86 — Carbon (3/26 at Juab)

3:44.23 — North Sevier (4/11 at Kanab)

3:45.09 — Canyon View (4/11 at Dixie)

3:45.43 — Summit Academy (4/6 at Taylorsville)

3:47.07 — Delta (3/16 at Juab)

3:47.67 — North Sanpete (3/27 at Manti)

3:48.65 — South Sevier (4/11 at Kanab)

3:49.37 — Manti (4/26 at Delta)

3:49.40 — Juab (4/26 at Delta)

3:50.07 — West (4/26 at Davis)

3:52.60 — Mountain Crest (4/26 at Davis)

Note: State record is 3:28.73 by Davis in 2016.

High jump

6-8.0 — Tripp Palmer, San Juan, Jr. (4/4 at Carbon)

6-8.0 — Eli Connelly, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

6-6.0 — Kamryn Moore, Bingham, Sr. (4/6 at Taylorsville)

6-6.0 — Jace Cox, Valley, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

6-5.0 — Ty Baird, Skyridge, Jr. (4/17 at Timpanogos)

6-4.0 — Nathan Briggs, Cedar, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

6-4.0 — Cooper Allred, Juab, Sr. (4/26 at Delta)

6-4.0 — Tate Stubbs, Parowan, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

6-3.0 — Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Sr. (3/16 at Juab)

6-3.0 — Traxton Jewkes, Carbon, Sr. (4/26 at Delta)

6-3.0 — Dakota Whisman, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/21 at Spanish Fork)

6-3.0 — Brandon Crockett, Weber, Sr. (4/26 at Ogden)

6-3.0 — Kenneth Whitmer, Morgan, Jr. (4/26 at Davis)

6-3.0 — Jaidon Colbert, West Jordan, Sr. (4/18 at American Fork)

6-3.0 — Rory Violette, Woods Cross, Sr. (4/24 at Woods Cross)

6-3.0 — Max Oliver, West Field, Jr. (4/11 at Farmington)

6-3.0 — Dodger Denning, West Jordan, Sr. (4/26 at Viewmont)

Note: State record is 7′2.00 by Snow Canyon’s Adam Timo in 2008.

Long jump

23-05.25 — Makai So’o, Northridge, Jr. (4/26 at Viewmont)

23-03.50 — Eli Connelly, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

23-02.00 — Tyler Warnick, Riverton, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

22-08.25 — Jaden Heap, Juab, Jr. (3/19 at Carbon)

22-06.00 — Davis DeGroot, Bonneville, Jr. (4/26 at Davis)

22-04.50 — Ethan Duncan, Union, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

22-04.00 — Luc Whiting, Springville, Sr. (4/17 at Timpanogos)

22-03.25 — Joshua Keel, Lehi, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

22-02.75 — Taylor Roberts, Lone Peak, So. (4/17 at Timpanogos)

22-00.00 — Easton Lott, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (4/5 at Hurricane)

21-11.75 — Jaiden Millar, Bingham, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

21-11.00 — Tanner Merrill, Syracuse, Jr. (4/12 at Logan)

21-10.50 — Kesler Robison, Richfield, Sr. (4/15 at North Sevier)

21-10.50 — Gage Yardley, Richfield, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

21-10.00 — Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Sr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 23′11.00 by West Jordan’s Dominic Overby in 2024.

Shot put

63′07.00 — Jace Cook, Syracuse, So. (3/22 at Davis)

61′02.50 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

58′02.25 — Kingston Bailey, Dixie, Jr. (4/5 at Hurricane)

57′03.00 — Asher Bowcutt, Copper Hills, Sr. (4/6 at Taylorsville)

55′05.00 — McCaffrey Smith, Woods Cross, Sr. (4/24 at Woods Cross)

53′04.00 — Tina’u Fiaui, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/6 at Orem)

52′08.50 — Kayden Duffin, Layton, Jr. (4/24 at Woods Cross)

52′00.00 — Benjamin Asay, Layton, Jr. (3/22 at Davis)

52′00.00 — Justin Thayer, Lone Peak, So. (4/17 at Timpanogos)

51′08.50 — Chance Richards, Box Elder, Jr. (4/23 at Logan)

51′07.00 — Johnny Parker, Davis, So. (4/11 at Farmington)

50′09.25 — Ethan Sam Fong, Pine View, Jr. (4/5 at Hurricane)

50′07.50 — Adam Collins, Hillcrest, Sr. (4/26 at Davis)

50′06.25 — Zach Masters, Fremont, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

50′04.00 — Alrick Stanley, Copper Hills, Sr. (4/24 at Woods Cross)

Note: State record is 66′06.50 by Mountain View’s Leif Arrhenius in 2004.

Discus

196′02.00 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

172′10.00 — Johnny Parker, Davis, So. (4/11 at Farmington)

167′08.00 — Asher Bowcutt, Copper Hills, Sr. (4/11 at Farmington)

161′10.00 — Benjamin Asay, Layton, Jr. (4/26 at Viewmont)

157′01.25 — Zayden Viers, Delta, Sr. (4/18 at Juab)

156′05.00 — Zach Masters, Fremont, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

155′04.00 — Madden Jensen, American Fork, Jr. (4/18 at American Fork)

154′08.00 — Kayden Duffin, Layton, Jr. (4/12 at Logan)

154′02.00 — Tydon Jones, Bear River, Sr. (4/23 at Logan)

153′03.00 — Jay Diediker, Maple Mountain, Sr. (4/20 at UVU)

153′02.50 — Van Westbrook, Grand County, Jr. (3/14 at San Juan)

153′02.00 — Spencer Rice, Westlake, Sr. (3/6 at Orem)

153′00.00 — Cole Thompson, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (4/24 at Woods Cross)

152′01.00 — Jace Cook, Syracuse, So. (4/26 at Davis)

151′05.00 — Tina’u Fiaui, Corner Canyon, Jr. (4/6 at Taylorsville)

Note: State record is 225′05.00 by Mountain View’s Nik Arrhenius in 2001.

Javelin

194′00.00 — Treysen Colmenares, Uintah, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

193′07.00 — Bristol Woods, Dixie, Jr. (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

189′02.00 — Edward Hutchings, Skyridge, Sr. (4/18 at American Fork)

185′09.00 — Joseph Smith, Snow Canyon, Sr. (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

183′02.00 — Ryder Gatten, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (4/24 at Woods Cross)

183′00.00 — Keaton Peery, Copper Hills, Sr. (4/24 at Woods Cross)

179′00.00 — Daxton Miller, Panguitch, Sr. (4/11 at Dixie)

175′06.00 — Tripp Palmer, San Juan, Jr. (3/22 at Moab)

174′08.00 — Kaylex Cox, Manti, Sr. (4/26 at Delta)

173′02.50 — Tydon Jones, Bear River, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

172′06.50 — Kobe Driggs, Delta, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

170′04.00 — Porter Jackson, Juab, Sr. (3/26 at Juab)

170′00.00 — Spencer Rice, Westlake, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

170′00.00 — Colby Frokjer, Roy, Sr. (4/11 at Farmington)

168′03.00 — Easton Leavitt, Springville, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 217′09.50 by Jordan’s Austin Kafentzis in 2014.

Pole vault

15′09.00 — Adam Wightman, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (4/26 at Davis)

15′00.00 — Isaac Richards, Skyridge, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

14′03.00 — Ryker Miller, American Fork, Sr. (3/21 at Spanish Fork)

13′05.00 — Gregory Steed, Salem Hills, Sr. (4/18 at Salem Hills)

13′03.00 — Aidan Springer, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/26 at Viewmont)

13′00.00 — Porter Luthi, Copper Hills, Sr. (4/24 at Woods Cross)

13′00.00 — Brennan Powell, Timpanogos, So. (3/6 at Orem)

12′09.00 — Bronson Miller, American Fork, So. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

12′09.00 — Kaleb Allen, Taylorsville, Sr. (4/26 at Viewmont)

12′06.00 — Jack McDonough, Hillcrest, Sr. (4/20 at UVU)

12′03.00 — Logan Allen, Farmington, Sr. (4/11 at Farmington)

12′03.00 — Conner Greco, West Jordan, Jr. (4/26 at Viewmont)

12′03.00 — Jesus Perez, Herriman, Sr. (4/11 at Farmington)

12′00.00 — Matthew Wagoner, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 16′09 by Bingham’s Dallin Thornton in 2022.

Girls top performances

100 meters

11.82 — Cambria Hasler, American Fork, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

11.93 — Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (4/24 at Woods Cross)

11.99 — Emerson Stout, Cedar Valley, Sr. (4/19 at Cedar Valley)

12.03 — Ashley Leavitt, Pine View, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

12.04 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

12.12 — Macey Woolley, Crimson Cliffs, So. (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

12.14 — Jade Reimer, Pine View, Sr. (4/11 at Dixie)

12.21 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

12.25 — Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

12.32 — Sadie Fletcher, Weber, Jr. (4/11 at Farmington)

12.36 — Sabrina Hubbel, Woods Cross, Jr. (3/22 at Davis)

12.38 — Sierra Darling, Park City, Jr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

12.38 — Estella Salyers, Park City, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

12.41 — Aubree Hardy, Davis, Sr. (4/24 at Woods Cross)

12.42 — Zoe Deucher, Timpview, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 11.43 by Fremont’s Amare Harlan in 2023.

200 meters

23.89 — Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (4/20 at UVU)

24.48 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

24.64 — Ashley Leavitt, Pine View, Jr. (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

24.77 — Macey Woolley, Crimson Cliffs, So. (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

24.86 — Emerson Stout, Cedar Valley, Sr. (4/19 at Cedar Valley)

24.92 — Sierra Darling, Park City, Jr. (4/26 at Davis)

24.95 — Cambria Hasler, American Fork, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

25.00 — Jade Reimer, Pine View, Sr. (4/11 at Dixie)

25.07 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

25.18 — Giselle Fehrenbach, Summit Academy, Fr. (4/17 at Morgan)

25.24 — Scarlett Brock, North Summit, Sr. (4/17 at Morgan)

25.34 — Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/26 at Viewmont)

25.40 — Sadie Fletcher, Weber, Jr. (4/11 at Farmington)

25.41 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Sr. (4/18 at Juab)

25.42 — Aubree Hardy, Davis, Sr. (4/11 at Farmington)

Note: State record is 23.30 by Fremont’s Amare Harlan in 2023.

400 meters

54.03 — Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (4/26 at Davis)

55.42 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

55.68 — Sierra Darling, Park City, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

56.33 — Gracie Meeds, Bear River, Sr. (4/19 at Cedar Valley)

56.45 — Cambria Hasler, American Fork, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

56.88 — Scarlett Brock, North Summit, Sr. (4/17 at Morgan)

57.03 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

57.36 — Trey Torgerson, North Sevier, Sr. (4/26 at Davis)

57.62 — Ashley Leavitt, Pine View, Jr. (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

57.82 — Meg Murdock, Highland, Sr. (4/18 at Salem Hills)

57.82 — Macey Rockwood, Alta, Jr. (4/6 at Taylorsville)

58.34 — Sienna Holje, Davis, Jr. (3/22 at Davis)

58.46 — Kaitlyn Durham, Bingham, Sr. (4/6 at Taylorsville)

58.49 — Ruby Lurth, Beaver, Fr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

58.62 — Lexi Toronto, Viewmont, Sr. (4/26 at Viewmont)

Note: State record is 52.59 by Provo’s Meghan Hunter in 2018.

800 meters

2:08.94 — Lily Alder, Timpview, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

2:13.57 — Lexi Toronto, Viewmont, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

2:13.98 — Addy Guymon, Emery, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

2:14.23 — Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, So. (4/17 at Timpanogos)

2:14.68 — Brecklyn Bugnet, Fremont, Sr. (4/26 at Davis)

2:15.24 — Gentry Christiansen, Emery, So. (3/21 at Pine View)

2:15.42 — Analia Boyer, Springville, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

2:15.80 — Ainsleigh Kasprick, Grand County, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

2:16.42 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

2:16.79 — Kenidee Glazier, Kanab, Jr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

2:16.82 — Haley Whitford, American Fork, Sr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

2:16.96 — Zoey Nilsson, Lone Peak, Jr. (4/17 at Timpanogos)

2:17.50 — Grace Callister, Skyline, Jr. (4/26 at Viewmont)

2:17.71 — Rozlyn Stowe, Carbon, Jr. (4/26 at Delta)

2:17.76 — Leah Larson, Riverton, Jr. (4/6 at Taylorsville)

Note: State record is 2:07.28 by Timpview’s Lily Alder in 2024.

1,600 meters

4:46.01 — Lily Alder, Timpview, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:50.96 — Addy Guymon, Emery, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:55.20 — Gentry Christiansen, Emery, So. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:55.31 — Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, So. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:55.37 — Chloe Swain, Riverton, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:59.07 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:59.46 — Bridget Smit, Brighton, Fr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:59.92 — River White, Union, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

5:00.01 — Teagan Harris, Corner Canyon, Fr. (3/21 at Pine View)

5:00.08 — Skye Jensen, American Fork, So. (3/21 at Pine View)

5:00.19 — Tatum Flach, Park City, Fr. (3/21 at Pine View)

5:00.87 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, Sr. (3/21 at Spanish Fork)

5:00.92 — Hailey Shakespear, Green Canyon, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

5:00.98 — Daphne Batmale, Timpview, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

5:01.62 — Paityn Rohatinsky, Lone Peak, So. (3/21 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 4:37.72 by Timpview’s Jane Hedengren in 2024.

3,200 meters

10:26.15 — Addy Guymon, Emery, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

10:43.22 — Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, So. (3/21 at Pine View)

10:43.46 — Gentry Christiansen, Emery, So. (3/21 at Pine View)

10:46.36 — Adria Favero, Olympus, So. (3/21 at Pine View)

10:49.35 — River White, Union, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

10:51.96 — Skye Jensen, American Fork, So. (3/6 at Orem)

10:52.43 — Hailey Shakespear, Green Canyon, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

10:54.14 — Maddie Reeder, Highland, So. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

10:54.39 — Bridget Smit, Brighton, Fr. (3/21 at Pine View)

10:54.46 — Chloe Swain, Riverton, Sr. (4/26 at Davis)

10:54.84 — Lucy Hawkins, Skyridge, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

10:55.31 — Katie Hansen, Woods Cross, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

10:55.94 — Avery Barton, Bonneville, So. (3/26 at Fremont)

10:56.54 — Teagan Harris, Corner Canyon, Fr. (3/21 at Pine View)

10:57.09 — Tatum Flach, Park City, Fr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 9:52.96 by Timpview’s Jane Hedengren in 2024.

100 hurdles

14.45 — Tia Brown, Snow Canyon, Sr. (4/11 at Dixie)

14.74 — Skylee Guymon, Emery, So. (4/12 at Carbon)

14.82 — Gabby Morfin, Cyprus, Sr. (4/26 at Davis)

14.90 — Kate Sundstrom, Sky View, Sr. (4/26 at Davis)

14.92 — Samantha Johansen, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

14.98 — Tori Conrad, Pine View, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

15.08 — Lisa Richards, Union, So. (4/12 at Uintah)

15.11 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Sr. (4/26 at Davis)

15.19 — Abby Egbert, Orem, Sr. (4/17 at Timpanogos)

15.21 — Mattie Johnston, Bear River, Sr. (4/19 at Cedar Valley)

15.22 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Sr. (4/11 at Dixie)

15.27 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

15.35 — Brecke Boyer, Crimson Cliffs, So. (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

15.42 — Sariah Johnson, Taylorsville, Sr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

15.55 — McKenzie Hislop, Syracuse, So. (3/22 at Davis)

Note: State record is 14.03 by Weber’s Eden DeVries in 2023.

300 hurdles

42.44 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

43.24 — Tia Brown, Snow Canyon, Sr. (4/11 at Dixie)

44.18 — Skylee Guymon, Emery, So. (3/21 at Pine View)

44.27 — Abby Egbert, Orem, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

44.35 — Lily Weaver, Clearfield, Jr. (4/11 at Farmington)

44.68 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Sr. (4/18 at Juab)

44.95 — Kate Sundstrom, Sky View, Sr. (4/26 at Davis)

45.25 — Emersyn Visser, Providence Hall, Sr. (4/19 at Cedar Valley)

45.27 — Leah Albrecht, Cedar, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

45.28 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Sr. (4/11 at Dixie)

45.55 — Hartlyn Richins, North Summit, Sr. (4/17 at Morgan)

45.70 — McKenzie Hislop, Syracuse, So. (3/22 at Davis)

45.86 — Lisa Richards, Union, So. (4/12 at Union)

46.02 — August Bigler, Olympus, Jr. (4/24 at Woods Cross)

46.11 — Kirra Singley, Viewmont, Jr. (4/26 at Davis)

46.11 — Brecke Boyer, Crimson Cliffs, So. (3/21 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 41.54 by Sky View’s Brenna Porter in 2013.

4x100 relay

48.41 — Pine View (3/28 at Desert Hills)

48.75 — Cedar Valley (4/17 at Timpanogos)

48.77 — Park City (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

48.82 — Corner Canyon (4/26 at Davis)

48.89 — Snow Canyon (4/5 at Hurricane)

49.43 — Davis (3/22 at Davis)

49.62 — Crimson Cliffs (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

49.77 — Highland (4/19 at Ogden)

49.92 — Woods Cross (4/24 at Woods Cross)

49.93 — Syracuse (4/12 at Logan)

49.95 — Timpanogos (3/29 at Timpanogos)

49.96 — West Field (4/19 at Ogden)

49.97 — Mountain View (4/17 at Timpanogos)

49.99 — American Fork (4/17 at Timpanogos)

50.00 — Northridge (4/26 at Viewmont)

Note: State record is 46.82 by Corner Canyon in 2024.

4x200 relay

1:39.84 — Snow Canyon (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

1:39.87 — Pine View (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

1:42.23 — Corner Canyon (4/26 at Viewmont)

1:42.90 — Park City (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

1:43.99 — Cedar Valley (4/19 at Cedar Valley)

1:44.48 — Desert Hills (3/21 at Pine View)

1:44.92 — Syracuse (4/26 at Davis)

1:45.44 — Lone Peak (4/17 at Timpanogos)

1:45.44 — Crimson Cliffs (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

1:45.64 — Davis (3/22 at Davis)

1:45.88 — Northridge (4/26 at Davis)

1:45.96 — American Fork (3/29 at Timpanogos)

1:45.99 — Riverton (4/26 at Davis)

1:46.67 — Layton (4/11 at Farmington)

1:46.80 — Springville (4/18 at Salem Hills)

Note: State record is 1:37.74 by Bingham 2024.

4x400 relay

3:54.19 — Snow Canyon (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

3:58.84 — Park City (3/21 at Pine View)

4:01.55 — Pine View (4/5 at Hurricane)

4:02.69 — Clearfield (4/17 at Bonneville)

4:03.03 — Bear River (4/23 at Logan)

4:03.13 — Lone Peak (4/18 at American Fork)

4:03.14 — Riverton (4/26 at Davis)

4:03.34 — Viewmont (3/22 at Davis)

4:04.11 — Syracuse (3/22 at Davis)

4:04.19 — Corner Canyon (3/21 at Pine View)

4:04.34 — Davis (4/17 at Bonneville)

4:05.73 — North Summit (4/13 at North Summit)

4:05.96 — Desert Hills (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

4:06.12 — Highland (4/19 at Ogden)

4:06.45 — Cedar Valley (4/19 at Cedar Valley)

Note: State record is 3:46.56 by American Fork in 2024.

4x800 relay

9:35.65 — Timpview (3/21 at Pine View)

9:35.75 — Orem (3/21 at Pine View)

9:36.00 — Woods Cross (3/22 at Davis)

9:36.54 — Skyline (3/21 at Pine View)

9:36.93 — Box Elder (4/13 at Box Elder)

9:39.32 — Davis (4/11 at Farmington)

9:40.10 — Pine View (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

9:40.36 — Cedar (3/21 at Pine View)

9:43.45 — Mountain View (3/6 at Orem)

9:43.54 — Riverton (4/6 at Taylorsville)

9:43.93 — Westlake (3/6 at Orem)

9:44.34 — Highland (4/18 at Salem Hills)

9:46.86 — Lone Peak (3/29 at Timpanogos)

9:47.72 — Syracuse (4/24 at Woods Cross)

9:47.79 — Layton (4/24 at Woods Cross)

Note: State record is 8:58.92 by Timpview in 2024.

Sprint Medley

4:10.02 — Emery (4/12 at Union)

4:13.89 — Carbon (4/2 at Juab)

4:16.84 — Union (4/12 at Union)

4:30.70 — North Summit (4/13 at North Summit)

4:30.92 — Ogden (3/26 at Fremont)

4:32.19 — Millard (3/21 at Pine View)

4:32.20 — North Sanpete (4/12 at Carbon)

4:32.31 — Richfield (4/2 at Juab)

4:32.70 — Grand County (3/21 at Pine View)

4:32.90 — Juab (4/26 at Delta)

4:33.98 — Morgan (4/12 at Logan)

4:34.90 — Canyon View (3/28 at Desert Hills)

4:35.02 — Green Canyon (4/26 at Davis)

4:38.26 — Panguitch (3/28 at Desert Hills)

4:39.51 — Bountiful (4/17 at Bonneville)

Note: State record is 3:50.92 by Spanish Fork in 2008.

High jump

5′10.00 — Mae Johnson, Bountiful, Sr. (4/6 at Taylorsville)

5′08.00 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Sr. (3/26 at North Sevier)

5′08.00 — Sadie Stewart, Sky View, Jr. (4/6 at Taylorsville)

5′07.00 — Rylee Little, Kanab, Jr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

5′06.00 — Lisa Richards, Union, So. (4/6 at Taylorsville)

5′05.00 — Riley Gough, South Sevier, Sr. (4/26 at Delta)

5′04.00 — Autumn Frandsen, Provo, Jr. (4/19 at Cedar Valley)

5′04.00 — Tori Conrad, Pine View, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

5′04.00 — Ellen Reed, American Heritage, So. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

5′04.00 — Eden Shaffer, Crimson Cliffs, So. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

5′04.00 — Keyera Nyman, Sky View, Sr. (4/17 at Morgan)

5′03.00 — Emily Dufour, Carbon, Jr. (4/26 at Delta)

5′03.00 — Abby Tullis, Bingham, Jr. (4/18 at American Fork)

5′03.00 — Sophie Sparrow, Weber, Jr. (4/11 at Farmington)

5′03.00 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

5′03.00 — Katalina Larson, Cedar Valley, Fr. (4/20 at UVU)

5′03.00 — Isabella Tolman, Farmington, So. (4/24 at Woods Cross)

Note: State record is 6′1.25 by Mountain View’s Julie Waters in 1981.

Long jump

19′02.00 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

18′11.50 — Tia Brown, Snow Canyon, Sr. (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

18′00.50 — Lisa Richards, Union, So. (4/26 at Viewmont)

17′11.50 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

17′10.25 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Sr. (4/5 at Hurricane)

17′10.00 — Abby Hanton, Park City, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

17′08.50 — Sabrina Hubbel, Woods Cross, Jr. (4/24 at Woods Cross)

17′08.50 — Lili Madsen, Sky View, Fr. (4/23 at Logan)

17′08.25 — Sadie Stewart, Sky View, Jr. (4/17 at Morgan)

17′08.00 — Marlee Mack, Monticello, Jr. (4/12 at Carbon)

17′07.50 — Gabby Morfin, Cyprus, Sr. (4/26 at Davis)

17′06.25 — Mattie Johnston, Bear River, Sr. (4/12 at Logan)

17′05.50 — Ashley Leavitt, Pine View, Jr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

17′05.25 — Nataya Valenzuela, Box Elder, Sr. (4/13 at Box Elder)

17′05.25 — Kassidee Kidd, Box Elder, Fr. (4/17 at Bonneville)

Note: State record is 19′04.75 by Alta’s Amy Menlove in 2001.

Shot put

45′09.50 — Burklie Burton, Layton, Sr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

43′08.00 — Carly Trujillo, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

43′03.00 — Kiera Sam Fong, Pine View, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

40′02.75 — Kennedy Scott, Snow Canyon, Sr. (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

39′08.00 — Kennedie Palmer, Stansbury, Sr. (4/6 at Taylorsville)

39′02.00 — Ulukilupetea Wright, Pine View, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

39′00.75 — Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/26 at Viewmont)

38′06.00 — ‘Atelaite Latu, West, Jr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

38′04.50 — Kate Carter, Hurricane, Sr. (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

37′10.00 — Ellie Stephens, North Summit, So. (4/19 at Cedar Valley)

37′08.25 — Anali Kling, Richfield, So. (3/30 at Richfield)

37′04.50 — Alexis Brunstad, Hurricane, Sr. (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

37′01.50 — Abigail Combs, American Fork, Sr. (4/17 at Timpanogos)

36′09.00 — Cadee Alder, Manti, Sr. (4/26 at Delta)

36′07.00 — Maile Mataele, Juan Diego, Jr. (3/23 at Juan Diego)

Note: State record is 49′06.00 by Davis’ Kelli Burton in 2002.

Discus

158′03.75 — Burklie Burton, Layton, Sr. (4/20 at UVU)

138′08.00 — ‘Atelaite Latu, West, Jr. (4/26 at Davis)

136′11.50 — Kiera Sam Fong, Pine View, Jr. (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

133′05.50 — Karlee Mayfield, Northridge, Sr. (3/22 at Davis)

131′08.00 — Gianna Makaafi, Stansbury, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

124′08.00 — Princess Faeamani, Layton, Jr. (4/11 at Farmington)

124′03.00 — Mailey Rimmasch, Pine View, Fr. (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

124′01.00 — Abigail Combs, American Fork, Sr. (4/17 at Timpanogos)

120′08.50 — Maile Mataele, Juan Diego, Jr. (3/23 at Juan Diego)

119′08.00 — Kennedie Palmer, Stansbury, Sr. (4/26 at Viewmont)

118′01.00 — Anna Thayer, Orem, Sr. (4/17 at Timpanogos)

117′07.00 — Adahleigh Anderson, Box Elder, Sr. (4/23 at Logan)

117′06.25 — Savannah Richmond, San Juan, Sr. (3/26 at North Sevier)

117′01.00 — Sarah Harwood, Spanish Fork, So. (4/18 at Salem Hills)

115′07.50 — Uese King, Logan, Jr. (4/23 at Logan)

Note: State record is 160′10.00 by Clearfield’s Candice Workman in 2000.

Javelin

151′04.50 — Cadee Alder, Manti, Sr. (4/11 at Dixie)

135′02.00 — Kate Carter, Hurricane, Sr. (4/5 at Hurricane)

132′02.50 — Justi Cook, Union, Sr. (4/12 at Union)

130′07.75 — Kadee Harland, Panguitch, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

127′09.00 — Burklie Burton, Layton, Sr. (3/22 at Davis)

127′03.50 — Mya Hinds, Green Canyon, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

126′01.00 — Chloe Glines, Uintah, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

125′09.00 — IIa Jacobs, Juan Diego, Jr. (4/26 at Delta)

122′05.00 — Lindsey Hansen, Tooele, Sr. (4/18 at Salem Hills)

121′06.00 — Brooklyn Olson, Manti, Sr. (4/26 at Delta)

120′04.00 — Calee Sharp, Cyprus, Sr. (4/6 at Taylorsville)

116′10.00 — Taylor Freeland, Riverton, Fr. (4/18 at American Fork)

114′02.50 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

114′01.00 — Sarah Harwood, Spanish Fork, So. (4/17 at Timpanogos)

113′05.00 — Paisley Bell, Uintah, Jr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 160′06.00 by Park City’s Chrissy Glasmann in 2014.

Pole vault

11′06.00 — Elizabeth Ekins, Herriman, Jr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

11′03.00 — Saige Baxter, Farmington, Jr. (3/22 at Davis)

11′00.00 — Savannah Berbert, Herriman, So. (4/11 at Farmington)

10′06.00 — Kimberly Hall, Bingham, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

10′06.00 — Aleah Godfrey, American Fork, So. (4/12 at Skyridge)

10′06.00 — Sophie Robinson, Layton, Jr. (4/11 at Farmington)

10′00.00 — Pyper Van Leeuwen, Riverton, Sr. (4/11 at Farmington)

10′00.00 — Mikelle Molen, Corner Canyon, So. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

9′06.00 — Saidey Johnson, Cedar Valley, Sr. (4/4 at Salem Hills)

9′01.00 — Ashlyn DeMille, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/17 at Timpanogos)

9′01.00 — Emily Lewis, Skyridge, Jr. (4/17 at Timpanogos)

9′00.00 — Oaklee Wilson, Maple Mountain, Jr. (4/18 at Salem Hills)

9′00.00 — Katja Richards, Riverton, So. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

9′00.00 — Katelyn Price, Syracuse, So. (4/26 at Davis)

9′00.00 — Kate George, Corner Canyon, Fr. (4/26 at Davis)

Note: State record was 13′00 by Copper Hills Brielle Davis in 2022.