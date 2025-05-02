4A Playoffs

Ladanian Gutierrez’s performance of going 2 for 3 with a triple and 3 RBIs led Cottonwood (14-8) to an 8-4 victory over Payson (9-16) in Game 1 of the 4A regional playoff series. Cottonwood pulled ahead early with a run in the first and extended its lead with three in the third and another three in the fifth. Payson attempted to rally with four runs in the sixth and seventh, but it wasn’t enough to topple the host team.

In Game 1 of the 4A regionals best-of-three series, West Field (16-10) defeated Green Canyon (5-20) with a commanding 10-2 win. Grady Garrett highlighted the Longhorns’ offensive prowess, going 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. West Field scored in four different innings, including two runs in the first and second innings and three runs in the fourth and fifth innings, to secure the victory.

Rykan Hacking went 2 for 4 and scored three runs for Uintah (12-13) as they won 13-3 against Mountain View (10-15) in Game 1 of the 4A regionals best-of-three 3. Mountain View took an early 3-0 lead in the second inning, but Uintah responded with four runs in the first inning and sealed the game with late inning surges of three runs in the fifth and four in the sixth. Mountain View struggled defensively with six errors, while Uintah collected nine hits.

In a close Game 1 of the 4A regionals Best-of-3 series, Malachi Aulava’s performance stood out for Provo (16-8) as he went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and a double. Provo rallied in the eighth inning, scoring four late runs to earn a 6-5 victory over visiting Logan (5-16). Elijah Aulava also contributed with an RBI to aid the comeback win.

Stansbury (14-11) defeated Juan Diego (13-12) in a 4A state tournament regional game, winning 10-0, to take the 1-0 series lead. Landon Palmer led the Stallions, going 2 for 3 with a triple and contributing four RBIs, as Stansbury surged in the third and fourth innings. Juan Diego struggled offensively, failing to score and managing only three hits against Nolan Furgal, who struck out nine in a dominant performance.

In an impressive opening game of the Regionals Best-of-3 series of the 4A playoffs, Mountain Crest (15-7) triumphed over Sky View (5-16) with a commanding 11-1 win. Ryder Bradford went 2 for 2, driving in three runs, including a double, while Kayden Cullimore dominated the mound, allowing just two hits. The Mustangs jumped to an early lead, scoring four runs in the first inning and extending their advantage with a seven-run second inning.

Brent Martin’s standout performance, going 3 for 3 with a double and a triple, propelled Cedar City (11-12) to an 11-6 victory over Tooele (6-18) in Game 1 of the 4A regionals best-of-3 series. Cedar City took an early lead, scoring three runs in the first inning. Although Tooele made a strong push in the second inning, tying the score with five runs, Cedar City responded with a three-run rally in the third and additional scoring in the late innings to secure the win.

Pine View (12-11) shut out Hurricane (6-16) 10-0 in Game 1 of the 4A state tournament Regionals best-of-3 series.