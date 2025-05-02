The 4A girls golf regular season came to a close on Wednesday with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to Southgate Golf Course in St. George next Wednesday and Thursday for the 4A state tournament.
Orem, Crimson Cliffs, Park City and Ridgeline won their respective region championships and will each be in the hunt for the 4A state title. The average team score of the four region champs was all within seven strokes of each other which should make for a competitive state tournament.
Crimson Cliffs has won the past two 4A state championships.
The low golfers in each 4A region were Orem’s Kaylee Westfall (70), Crimson Cliffs’s Kate Walker (71.3), Stansbury’s Kamry Bryan (79.5) and Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto (81).
Region 9 bases its region champ on individual points acquired during all region matches, and Walker didn’t play in enough matches to earn enough points despite finishing with a lower stroke average. Pine View’s Molli Mullhall was crowned the Region 9 champ with a stroke average of 79.7.
Walker is the two-time defending 4A state championship heading into the tournament at Southgate.
Here’s a look at the final region results from all four 4A regions.
Region 8
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 351.52 — Orem
- 389.32 — Timpanogos
- 414.25 — Uintah
- 435.37 — Mountain View
- 445.08 — Payson
Final Individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 70 — Kaylee Westfall, Orem
- 84 — Emma Hill, Orem
- 95 — Addisyn Yack, Uintah
- 95 — Christy Merrell, Uintah
- 96 — Elle Pedersen, Orem
- 97 — Samantha Standfield, Timpanogos
- 97 — Callie Magleby, Timpanogos
- 98 — Eva Pedersen, Orem
- 99 — Avery Johnson, Timpanogos
- 100 — Gretchen Kondel, Timpanogos
Region 9
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 350.9 — Crimson Cliffs
- 351.6 — Cedar
- 358.1 — Pine View
- 379.7 — Dixie
- 404.7 — Snow Canyon
- 441.4 — Hurricane
- 450.3 — Desert Hills
Final individual standings (based on individual points)
Stroke average — School
- 79.7 — Molli Mullhall, Pine View
- 79.5 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar
- 80.0 — Brynlee Welch, Crimson Cliffs
- 80.3 — Breele Evans, Cedar
- 81.3 — Brynlee Bandley, Crimson Cliffs
- 71.3 — Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs
- 86.3 — Matti Wieland, Pine View
- 85.2 — Brynn Staples, Dixie
- 89.8 — Denyn Bohn, Cedar
- 96.8 — Malea Andrew, Pine View
Most recent tournament (April 23)
At Green Spring Golf Course
- 71 — Brynlee Bandley, Crimson Cliffs
- 75 — Brynlee Welch, Crimson Cliffs
- 77 — Mollie Mulhall, Pine View
- 78 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar
- 80 — Breele Evans, Cedar
- 84 — Malea Andrew, Pine View
- 86 — Denym Bohn, Cedar
- 87 — Matti Wieland, Pine View
- 88 — Penny Ashley, Dixie
- 89 — Avery Sutterfield, Dixie
Region 10
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 344 — Park City
- 368.7 — Stansbury
- 389.6 — Cottonwood
- 399 — Tooele
- 400.1 — Jordan
- 409.9 — Murray
- 458 — Hillcrest
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 79.5 — Kamry Bryan, Stansbury
- 81.7 — Ava Miller, Park City
- 82 — Emmy WIlliams, Jordan
- 82.3 — Chloe Aldous, Park City
- 86 — Nicole Nelson, Cottonwood
- 86.3 — Brooklyn Hillman, Tooele
- 89.8 — Piper Hastings, Park City
- 94.3 — Kelly Hough, Park City
- 94.7 — Addilyn Holms, Stansbury
- 95.2 — Molly Shields, Stansbury
Most recent tournament (April 28)
At The Ridge Golf Course
- 74 — Kamry Bryan, Stansbury
- 75 — Ava Miller, Park City
- 78 — Emmy WIlliams, Jordan
- 79 — Chloe Aldous, Park City
- 81 — Nicole Nelson, Cottonwood
- 86 — Brooklyn Hillman, Tooele
- 87 — Piper Hastings, Park City
- 87 — Amelia Vallieres, Park City
- 88 — Maddie Hadar, Park City
- 89 — Nicky Edwards, Cottonwood
- 90 — Liberty Plaizier, Tooele
- 90 — Wynn Kzlowski, Park City
Region 11
Final team standings
Stroke average — School
- 351 — Ridgeline
- 371 — Sky View
- 378 — Green Canyon
- 381 — Bear River
- 414 — Mountain Crest
- 425 — Logan
- 436 — West Field
Final individual standings
Stroke average — School
- 81 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline
- 84 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River
- 86 — Renna McMullin, Green Canyon
- 88 — Rylee Holman, Ridgeline
- 89 — Kate Hansen, Ridgeline
- 93 — Allie Spackman, Sky View
- 93 — Bentley Hansen, Ridgeline
- 94 — AnnDee Creech, Sky View
- 94 — Isabelle Mullen, Sky View
- 94 — Kasia In, Logan
Most recent tournament (April 30)
At Preston Golf Course
- 78 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline
- 79 — Renna McMullin, Green Canyon
- 83 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River
- 84 — AnnDee Creech, Sky View
- 86 — Bentley Hansen, Ridgeline
- 88 — Ava Feser, Sky View
- 89 — Rylee Holman, Ridgeline
- 91 — Lily Dunkley, Sky View
- 91 — Jaylee Blotter, Green Canyon
- 93 — Jorie Norman, Mountain Crest
- 93 — Kasia In, Logan