Orem’s Kaylee Westfall competes in the 4A girls golf high school state championship at TalonsCove Golf Club in Saratoga Springs on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

The 4A girls golf regular season came to a close on Wednesday with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to Southgate Golf Course in St. George next Wednesday and Thursday for the 4A state tournament.

Orem, Crimson Cliffs, Park City and Ridgeline won their respective region championships and will each be in the hunt for the 4A state title. The average team score of the four region champs was all within seven strokes of each other which should make for a competitive state tournament.

Crimson Cliffs has won the past two 4A state championships.

The low golfers in each 4A region were Orem’s Kaylee Westfall (70), Crimson Cliffs’s Kate Walker (71.3), Stansbury’s Kamry Bryan (79.5) and Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto (81).

Region 9 bases its region champ on individual points acquired during all region matches, and Walker didn’t play in enough matches to earn enough points despite finishing with a lower stroke average. Pine View’s Molli Mullhall was crowned the Region 9 champ with a stroke average of 79.7.

Walker is the two-time defending 4A state championship heading into the tournament at Southgate.

Here’s a look at the final region results from all four 4A regions.

1 of 4 Region 8 medalist — Kaylee Westfall, Orem | Provided by Orem 2 of 4 Region 9 medalist — Molli Mullhall, Pine View | Provided by Pine View 3 of 4 Region 10 medalist — Kamry Bryan, Stansbury | Provided by Stansbury 4 of 4 Region 11 medalist — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline | Provided by Ridgeline

Region 8

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

351.52 — Orem

389.32 — Timpanogos

414.25 — Uintah

435.37 — Mountain View

445.08 — Payson

Final Individual standings

Stroke average — School

70 — Kaylee Westfall, Orem

84 — Emma Hill, Orem

95 — Addisyn Yack, Uintah

95 — Christy Merrell, Uintah

96 — Elle Pedersen, Orem

97 — Samantha Standfield, Timpanogos

97 — Callie Magleby, Timpanogos

98 — Eva Pedersen, Orem

99 — Avery Johnson, Timpanogos

100 — Gretchen Kondel, Timpanogos

Region 9

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

350.9 — Crimson Cliffs

351.6 — Cedar

358.1 — Pine View

379.7 — Dixie

404.7 — Snow Canyon

441.4 — Hurricane

450.3 — Desert Hills

Final individual standings (based on individual points)

Stroke average — School

79.7 — Molli Mullhall, Pine View

79.5 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar

80.0 — Brynlee Welch, Crimson Cliffs

80.3 — Breele Evans, Cedar

81.3 — Brynlee Bandley, Crimson Cliffs

71.3 — Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs

86.3 — Matti Wieland, Pine View

85.2 — Brynn Staples, Dixie

89.8 — Denyn Bohn, Cedar

96.8 — Malea Andrew, Pine View

Most recent tournament (April 23)

At Green Spring Golf Course

71 — Brynlee Bandley, Crimson Cliffs

75 — Brynlee Welch, Crimson Cliffs

77 — Mollie Mulhall, Pine View

78 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar

80 — Breele Evans, Cedar

84 — Malea Andrew, Pine View

86 — Denym Bohn, Cedar

87 — Matti Wieland, Pine View

88 — Penny Ashley, Dixie

89 — Avery Sutterfield, Dixie

Region 10

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

344 — Park City

368.7 — Stansbury

389.6 — Cottonwood

399 — Tooele

400.1 — Jordan

409.9 — Murray

458 — Hillcrest

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

79.5 — Kamry Bryan, Stansbury

81.7 — Ava Miller, Park City

82 — Emmy WIlliams, Jordan

82.3 — Chloe Aldous, Park City

86 — Nicole Nelson, Cottonwood

86.3 — Brooklyn Hillman, Tooele

89.8 — Piper Hastings, Park City

94.3 — Kelly Hough, Park City

94.7 — Addilyn Holms, Stansbury

95.2 — Molly Shields, Stansbury

Most recent tournament (April 28)

At The Ridge Golf Course

74 — Kamry Bryan, Stansbury

75 — Ava Miller, Park City

78 — Emmy WIlliams, Jordan

79 — Chloe Aldous, Park City

81 — Nicole Nelson, Cottonwood

86 — Brooklyn Hillman, Tooele

87 — Piper Hastings, Park City

87 — Amelia Vallieres, Park City

88 — Maddie Hadar, Park City

89 — Nicky Edwards, Cottonwood

90 — Liberty Plaizier, Tooele

90 — Wynn Kzlowski, Park City

Region 11

Final team standings

Stroke average — School

351 — Ridgeline

371 — Sky View

378 — Green Canyon

381 — Bear River

414 — Mountain Crest

425 — Logan

436 — West Field

Final individual standings

Stroke average — School

81 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline

84 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River

86 — Renna McMullin, Green Canyon

88 — Rylee Holman, Ridgeline

89 — Kate Hansen, Ridgeline

93 — Allie Spackman, Sky View

93 — Bentley Hansen, Ridgeline

94 — AnnDee Creech, Sky View

94 — Isabelle Mullen, Sky View

94 — Kasia In, Logan

Most recent tournament (April 30)

At Preston Golf Course