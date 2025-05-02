Mountain Crest assistant coach Emily Nielsen high-fives Macie Anderson (23) and other players after they defeated Hillcrest 6-3 in a regional game as part of the 4A high school state softball tournament held at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Friday, May 2, 2025.

In the opening round of the 4A softball tournament, Mountain Crest was able to grab a Game 1 victory over Hillcrest Friday by a score of 6-3 in their best of three series.

“Our team came to play today. The first inning was a little bit rough, but after that they clicked and they got their minds right in the box and on defense. They started to have a lot more energy on defense and they just came together, and Morgan (Coulam) threw a great game out on the mound,” said Mountain Crest head coach Emilee Erickson.

Mountain Crest’s offensive was on full display, with a total of 11 hits. The team was led at the plate by leadoff hitter Dani Alexander, who went 3 for 4 with an RBI.

Coulam had a dominant performance on the mound for Mountain Crest, pitching a complete game and striking out eight while walking just three.

“Morgan is such a workhorse,” Erickson said. “She’s used to starting and pitching a lot of innings for us throughout this season and she definitely stepped up today.

“Her ball was moving a lot, and she was able to fool some of their best hitters, so that was awesome to see.”

1 of 17 Mountain Crest's Emersyn Brown (22) celebrates her run with Dani Alexander (6) during a regional game as part of the 4A high school state softball tournament held at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 2 of 17 Mountain Crest's Izzy Laughery (13) connects with a single against Hillcrest during a regional game as part of the 4A high school state softball tournament held at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 3 of 17 Mountain Crest's Allee Carlston (16) rounds third base against Hillcrest during a regional game as part of the 4A high school state softball tournament held at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 4 of 17 Mountain Crest's Dani Alexander (6) slaps hands with head coach Emilee Erickson during a regional game as part of the 4A high school state softball tournament held at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 5 of 17 Mountain Crest pitcher Morgan Coulam (11) delivers a pitch against Hillcrest during a regional game as part of the 4A high school state softball tournament held at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 6 of 17 Mountain Crest's Morgan Coulam (11) slaps hands with head coach Anthony Ricci during a regional game against Mountain Crest as part of the 4A high school state softball tournament held at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 7 of 17 Hillcrest's Savil Hughes (11) celebrates her double against Mountain Crest during a regional game as part of the 4A high school state softball tournament held at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 8 of 17 Hillcrest pitcher Abigail Hitchcock (19) narrowly makes a catch during a regional game against Mountain Crest as part of the 4A high school state softball tournament held at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 9 of 17 Hillcrest pitcher Abigail Hitchcock (19) delivers a pitch against Mountain Crest during a regional game as part of the 4A high school state softball tournament held at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 10 of 17 Hillcrest outfielder Nyomi Houston (18) makes a catch against Mountain Crest during a regional game as part of the 4A high school state softball tournament held at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 11 of 17 Mountain Crest's Allee Carlston (16) smiles after safely sliding into second base during a regional game against Hillcrest as part of the 4A high school state softball tournament held at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 12 of 17 Mountain Crest's Allee Carlston (16) makes a catch on a Hillcrest hit during a regional game as part of the 4A high school state softball tournament held at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 13 of 17 Hillcrest's Savil Hughes (11) makes a catch during a regional game against Mountain Crest as part of the 4A high school state softball tournament held at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 14 of 17 Mountain Crest's Allee Carlston (16) gets up after sliding across home plate for a run during a regional game against Hillcrest as part of the 4A high school state softball tournament held at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 15 of 17 Mountain Crest's Allee Carlston (16) slides across home plate for a run during a regional game against Hillcrest as part of the 4A high school state softball tournament held at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 16 of 17 Mountain Crest assistant coach Emily Nielsen high-fives Macie Anderson (23) and other players after they defeated Hillcrest 6-3 in a regional game as part of the 4A high school state softball tournament held at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 17 of 17 Mountain Crest players cheer after assistant coach Cody Brown slide into the circle of players after they defeated Hillcrest 6-3 in a regional game as part of the 4A high school state softball tournament held at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Friday, May 2, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Though Mountain Crest won, it was Hillcrest that jumped out to an early lead when Nyomi Houston crossed home plate on a fielding error in the bottom of the first inning.

Mountain Crest quickly answered the following inning though, putting up three runs, and didn’t look back.

Mountain Crest increased its lead in the third inning when, with two outs, Izzy Laughery ripped a single into right field to score Allee Carlston.

An infield single in the fifth inning scored Leila Brown to make it a 5-1 margin, and after Hillcrest scored two runs to cut into the deficit and make it a 5-3 game, Mountain Crest got a vital insurance run in the final inning on an RBI sac fly by Laughery that scored Carlston.

Erickson knows that if her team wants to take Game 2 and advance to the next round of the tournament, it will need to showcase the same energy and focus it had in the opening game.

“Winning the first game is huge because that sets the tone for tomorrow and we were just saying after the game that we need to carry this into tomorrow,” Erickson said.

“It’s not over and we got another game tomorrow so we have got to go and take it. We can’t give them an inch we’re going to have to be determined to go and take it.”