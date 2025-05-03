4A/2A state tournament scores, schedules

4A Playoffs

Mountain Crest (16-7) secured a 5-3 victory over Sky View (5-17) in a Regionals playoff game, completing a sweep of the best-of-3 series. After falling behind in the first inning, Mountain Crest scored twice in the second and fourth innings, with Ethan Nielsen going 1 for 1 with three RBIs and a double. Sky View’s late efforts in the sixth proved insufficient as Mountain Crest added an insurance run in the sixth frame to close out the series.

In a 4A playoffs regional game, Juan Diego (13-13) beat Stansbury (15-11) with a score of 8-6, evening the series 1-1. Lange Livonius, Beckham Black, and Maddox Lahue each contributed an RBI for Juan Diego. Castle Huggard earned the win with seven strikeouts. Juan Diego’s five-run rally in the fifth inning put them ahead, while Stansbury’s late attempt in the sixth and seventh innings fell short.

Uintah (13-13) secured a 2-0 series sweep over Mountain View (10-16) with a commanding 15-0 win in Game 2 of their 4A regional series. Zane Murray went 2 for 3, driving in three runs for the Utes, including a key three-run double in the fourth inning. Starting pitcher Brayden Murray, along with reliever Cooper Kay, combined to allow just one hit over the five innings, stifling the Bruins’ lineup.

Gavin Mackert went 3 for 3 with a home run, double, and three RBIs as Cedar City (12-12) defeated Tooele (6-19) in a 4A regional playoff game, 15-5, securing a sweep in their best-of-three series. Cedar City rallied late, adding seven runs in the sixth inning to break open a previously tied contest. Connor Higgins and Reeder Conger each hit home runs for Tooele.

Provo (17-8) secured a 7-1 win over Logan (5-17) in Game 2 of their 4A regional series, clinching the series with a 2-0 victory. The Bulldogs took control with four runs in the seventh inning, supported by W. Gulbrandsen’s pitching, who struck out eight. Logan managed only one run in the first inning and couldn’t recover, despite a strong start.

Green Canyon (5-20) staged a late-game surge to beat West Field (16-10) 14-13 in a 4A state tournament regional game, forcing a decisive Game 3 in the best-of-3 series. Keying the victory, Gage Atkinson and Braxton Bowman each provided crucial runs in the final innings, with Atkinson going 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Green Canyon’s resilience overcame West Field’s initial momentum built in the third and fourth innings, where Tyce Abbott excelled, going 2 for 3 with six RBIs, including a home run.

Payson (9-17) rallied with an explosive fifth inning to secure a 10-5 victory over Cottonwood (15-8) in Game 2 of their 4A Playoffs regional series, forcing a decisive Game 3 later today. Ty Marvin went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Maddux DeGraffenreid added two more to the total with his 2 for 3 performance. Cottonwood’s late surge in the fifth narrowed the deficit, but errors and missed opportunities cemented their loss.

In a 4A Playoffs nonregion matchup, Payson (9-17) surged in the extra innings to triumph over Cottonwood (15-8) with a final score of 14-9. Ty Marvin stood out for the Lions, going 1 for 2 with a home run and driving in four runs. The Colts mounted a late effort in the eighth inning with five runs but ultimately fell short in their comeback bid.

West Field (16-11) overcame an early deficit to beat Green Canyon (6-20) in the third and decisive game of the 4A regional matchup, winning 16-12. Kayson Taylor went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs, while Grady Garrett also contributed by going 3 for 5. Green Canyon initially led 10-3 after two innings, but West Field rallied strongly with a seven-run sixth inning to secure the victory.

Stansbury (15-11) advanced to the next round in the 4A Playoffs with a decisive 7-0 victory over Juan Diego (13-13) in a nonregion game. Andrew Harris went 1 for 3 with three RBIs, spurring a late game surge with the Stallions scoring four runs in the seventh inning. Beckham Rowley, the winning pitcher, struck out five, while Juan Diego struggled with three errors and could not find their way on the scoreboard.

2A Playoffs

Enterprise (17-6) dominated No. 3 seed Water Canyon (0-14) with a convincing 10-0 win in the first round of the 2A state tournament. Eric Phelps went 3 for 4 at the plate and racked up three RBIs, while Kyler Randall contributed with a 1 for 4 showing and two RBIs, leading the offensive charge. Enterprise scored consistently, with runs in every inning, putting up two runs in the first, one in the second, five in the third, and two more in the fourth to seal the victory.

Andrew Hollingshead’s dominant performance on the mound, allowing no hits over four innings and striking out seven, led Beaver (21-3) to a resounding 16-1 win over North Summit (1-19) in a 2A state tournament game. Gabe Robinson went 2 for 3, adding three RBIs, while Davis Carter went 3 for 4 with five RBIs, as the Beavers took an early lead with four runs in the first inning and continued to pile on. North Summit managed to score its sole run in the fourth inning but was unable to recover against Beaver’s strong showing.

Cooper Anderson went 2 for 2 as Kanab (16-6) triumphed over Millard (4-19) with a 13-3 victory in a 2A state tournament first-round game. Kanon Virostko and Lattimer Glover each hit a home run, contributing significantly to Kanab’s dominance. Logan Veater excelled on the mound, pitching 5 innings and striking out eight, while the Cowboys scored in each of the first, second, third, and fourth innings to secure their spot in the next round.

In a 2A state tournament first-round game, Grand (11-12) defeated Monticello (8-8) with a commanding 18-1 victory. The Red Devils fell behind early but took control in the second inning with a six-run surge. T Bisco was a standout performer for Grand, going 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs. Meanwhile, Breckin Shepherd was strong on the mound, pitching four innings, striking out six, and allowing one run.

In a dominating first-round performance at the 2A state tournament, South Sevier (18-5) defeated North Sevier (6-14) in a nonregion game by a score of 25-5. Peyton Ingram went 2 for 2, driving in five runs, while Kanyon Okerlund added four RBIs, going 2 for 3. Kameron Hessey excelled on the mound, pitching four innings with nine strikeouts, as the Rams built a substantial lead with 17 runs in the second inning before securing victory.

Milford (14-11) won 8-6 against Duchesne (10-13) in a 2A state tournament first round matchup. Kilo Tsosie was dominant on the mound, pitching 5 2/3 innings and striking out 10, while also contributing offensively by going 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Boston Sullivan also went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Tigers. Duchesne scored one run in the first inning and rallied with five more in the later innings, but it wasn’t enough to surpass Milford’s early lead.

Gunnison Valley (16-7) secured a 3-1 victory over Parowan (5-12) in the first round of the 2A state tournament. The Bulldogs rallied with three runs in the third inning while the Rams managed a lone run in the fourth. Landry Edwards was dominant on the mound for Gunnison Valley, striking out 11 hitters, whereas Kash Sissener took the loss for Parowan with nine strikeouts.

Grand (12-12) secured a 7-4 win over San Juan (20-4) in a nonregion 2A playoff matchup, with JT Dowd shining by going 4 for 4 and driving in three runs with a double. Grand scored early, building a 4-1 lead by the end of the third inning, while in the eighth inning, they added two more runs to cement their victory. San Juan managed two late runs in the seventh but could not overcome the deficit, dropping them into the 2A one-loss bracket.

Enterprise (17-6) overcame an early deficit to defeat Gunnison Valley (17-7) in a 2A playoff game, winning 4-3. Gunnison Valley took a brief lead with one run in the third, but Enterprise’s three-run surge in the sixth turned the game in their favor. Kyler Randall went 1 for 3, driving in two key runs to help secure the win. With this victory, Enterprise remains in the winners bracket, while Gunnison Valley drops into the one-loss bracket.

In a 2A state tournament elimination game, Millard (4-20) overpowered North Sevier (6-15) with a 14-1 victory. Jayden Taylor went 1 for 4 and drove in three of Millard’s runs, with the team scoring four runs each in the first and third innings, followed by a six-run burst in the fifth. North Sevier’s lone run came in the opening inning, courtesy of a solo homer by Rylan Frischknecht. With this win, Millard advances in the one-loss bracket to face their next opponent.

Parowan (5-13) erupted with a 13-run first inning, propelling it to a decisive 20-0 victory over Water Canyon (0-14) in a 2A state elimination game. Braxton Blauer propelled their offense by going 1 for 1 with a triple and three RBIs. Ayden Osborne earned the win with three strikeouts and held Water Canyon to a single hit. With this victory, Parowan advances to face the winner of the No. 15 North Summit vs. No. 10 Duchesne game next Wednesday in the one-loss bracket.

Duchesne (10-14) overpowered North Summit (1-20) in a decisive 15-1 showing, advancing in the 2A state tournament one-loss bracket. Nashden Goodliffe went 3 for 4, hitting a home run and driving in five runs, while Rylann Butler contributed by going 2 for 4 with a homer and six RBIs. Connor Karren allowed only three hits and struck out 11 to secure the win for the Eagles. Duchesne started strong with a run in the first inning and sealed their victory with an explosive 11-run fourth inning, eliminating the Braves.

Beaver (22-3) scored 11 unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth innings to win 11-1 over Milford (15-11) in this 2A Playoffs game. Gabe Robinson went 3 for 4 at the plate and drove in five runs, including a triple, to lead Beaver’s offensive surge. Milford managed to score its only run in the sixth inning but struggled with three costly errors during the game.

Kanab (17-6) took an early lead with three runs in the first inning and held on to win 5-1 against South Sevier (19-5) in a 2A playoffs region game. Brogen Virostko went 2 for 4 and Kanon Virostko drove in two runs with a double to help Kanab advance in the winners bracket. South Sevier managed their lone run in the second inning but were stifled through the rest of the game. Kanab’s Walker Baird earned the win with two strikeouts.