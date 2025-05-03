Mountain Crest players cheer after assistant coach Cody Brown slide into the circle of players after they defeated Hillcrest 6-3 in a regional game as part of the 4A high school state softball tournament held at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Friday, May 2, 2025.

4A Playoffs

In this 4A playoff regionals matchup, Hurricane (13-17) clinched a series win by defeating Mountain View (9-17) 12-3. Hurricane’s Ashlyn Hirschi went 2 for 3 at the plate, driving in three runs, while teammate Austin Terry also went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. The Tigers scored early with two runs in the first and three in the second, sealing the series with a five-run surge in the sixth inning.

No. 10 Crimson Cliffs (13-10) secured a 2-0 series sweep over No. 23 Pine View (5-18) with an 11-1 win in the Class 4A state tournament regional. Nyah Snyder went 3 for 3 and hit one of three home runs for the Mustangs, contributing to their early 5-run rally in the first inning. Pine View managed a single run in the fourth, but Crimson Cliffs extended its lead with multiple runs scored in the third and fourth innings. Gracee Stucki’s performance on the mound, tallying six strikeouts, helped mitigate any further threats from the Panthers.

Tooele (11-13) overcame an early deficit to beat Snow Canyon (9-17) in a 4A regional playoff game, 12-2. After trailing 1-0 through three innings, Tooele’s offense ignited with two runs in the fourth, followed by a six-run surge in the fifth and four more in the sixth inning. Olivia Nelson went 3 for 4, while Hunter Culley contributed with her own 2-for-4 performance, including a home run and four RBIs. Jaelyn Woods earned the complete game win, recording three strikeouts. With the victory, Tooele sweeps the series 2-0 to advance in the playoffs.

Ridgeline (16-13) clinched its 4A regional series by defeating Park City (5-15) with a decisive 17-0 victory in Game 2. Anne Wallace went 2 for 2, hitting a home run and driving in four runs, while Brielle Gardiner contributed with two home runs, going 2 for 3 at the plate and collecting six RBIs. Ridgeline dominated early with 11 runs in the first inning, securing their spot in the next round of the Class 4A state tournament.

Clairity Vargas powered Stansbury (11-10) to a series-clinching 11-1 win over Murray (9-9) by going 3 for 3 with a double and a home run in the Class 4A state tournament regional matchup. Stansbury took an early lead with one run in the first and added two more in the second. A critical surge in the fourth and fifth innings sealed the game for the Stallions.

Orem (16-10) advanced past Green Canyon (7-17) in a tightly contested 4A regional playoff series, winning 15-13 and taking the series 2-0. Sadie Groneman and K Koshnic each went 2 for 4 at the plate, driving in four runs apiece to contribute to the victory. Despite trailing early, Orem secured the win with a late-game rally, scoring seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings combined.

Dixie (11-18) dominated Sky View (11-18) with a 15-4 victory to even the 4A regional series at 1-1. Macey Bradshaw’s performance was instrumental, going 2 for 3 with five RBIs, including a double. Dixie capitalized on an explosive start with six runs in the first inning and carried the momentum with a five-run surge in the fifth. Micali Harvey stood out for Sky View, going 1 for 3 with three RBIs, all of which came in a late attempt to rally in the fourth inning. With this win, Dixie secures the series in a convincing manner.

Mountain Crest (10-16) clinched its best-of-three series against Hillcrest (13-9) with a 15-7 victory in Game 2 of the 4A regional. Mountain Crest’s offense surged in the second and third innings, scoring five and four runs respectively. Hillcrest struggled defensively with seven errors, which contributed to their defeat. Morgan Coulam played a crucial role, securing the win from the mound with nine strikeouts.

Sky View (11-18) delivered a decisive 12-1 win against Dixie (11-18) in the 4A regional Game 3. Chloe White contributed significantly with a triple, driving in two runs, while Kaylee Eskelson went 2 for 4, adding two RBIs. After scoring three runs in the first inning and another three in the third, Sky View added five more in the fifth to seal the victory, their strong offensive execution bolstered by flawless fielding.

3A Playoffs

Delta (3-24) secured a dominant 24-0 victory over American Leadership (6-12) in a nonregion game, part of the 3A Playoffs’ first round. Delta’s offense proved overpowering, sending runs across the plate consistently throughout the game.

Judge Memorial Bulldogs (4-14) came from behind to beat Ben Lomond Scots (1-11) in a 3A first round playoff game, winning 34-24. After trailing in the early innings, the Bulldogs mounted a rally late in the game to secure the victory. Despite a strong effort from the Scots, Judge Memorial prevailed, advancing to the next stage of the playoffs.

In a dominant performance, Juab (6-14) defeated Summit Academy (1-15) with a final score of 15-0 in their 3A playoffs matchup. Juab took control of the game with three runs in both the second and third innings and sealed the win with a nine-run outburst in the fourth. Livia Topham was outstanding on the mound, pitching all four innings without allowing a hit and striking out three. Joining the offensive effort, Madi Blankenagel and Dusti Draper each went 2 for 3 from the plate to propel Juab into the second round. Summit Academy struggled defensively, committing six errors.

Union (16-10) overcame an early scoreless inning to pull away with a commanding 17-2 victory over Juab (7-14) in the 3A Playoffs. After an eight-run second inning, Union maintained their offensive momentum, scoring again in the third and dominating with another eight-run tally in the fourth. Payzlei Parrish went 3 for 4 with two doubles and contributed three RBIs, while Haylee Moynier recorded seven strikeouts for the Cougars. Juab managed two runs in the fourth but struggled throughout the game with only two hits.

No. 1 Grantsville (20-8) advanced in the 3A Playoffs with a decisive 16-0 victory over No. 17 Judge Memorial (4-13) in a nonregion matchup. Grantsville surged with 3 runs in the first inning and sealed the victory with a 13-run outburst in the second. Payten Bytheway shone for the Cowboys, going 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and earning the win with four strikeouts on the mound. Judge Memorial struggled offensively, managing no hits while committing five errors.

Emery (16-12) won 8-5 over Canyon View (7-21) in a 3A second round playoff game despite falling behind early. After trailing by three runs in the second inning, the Spartans rallied with a six-run response in the bottom half of the inning. Bailey Luke’s crucial home run and Kallee Lake’s six strikeouts powered the Spartans to victory.

Morgan (15-6) advanced in the 3A state tournament bracket play after defeating Delta (4-25) in the 3A second round.

North Sanpete (15-11) won 5-0 against Carbon (12-14) in a 3A playoff game. The Hawks broke a scoreless tie with a run in the fourth inning, then added three more in the fifth and another in the sixth. Mylee Cook powered the offensive surge by going 2 for 3 at the plate, including a home run and two RBIs. Shea Rawlinson secured the win with six strikeouts for North Sanpete.

Richfield won by forfeit

Providence Hall (14-7) pulled off a 7-2 victory over Manti (9-17) in a nonregion 3A playoffs matchup. The Patriots took an early lead with four runs in the first inning and added another in both the second and third innings. Manti managed to score in the first and second innings but struggled offensively afterward. Providence Hall’s Nena Garcia went 2 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs. This win advances Providence Hall to the next round of the 3A state tournament bracket play, while Manti drops into the one-loss bracket.

South Summit (16-11) edged out Ogden (5-16) in a thrilling 11-10 3A playoffs matchup. South Summit capitalized early with a six-run first inning, but Ogden responded with nine runs in the second inning to take the lead. The Wildcats leveled the score with two runs in the fourth inning, and clinched their victory with a late-game surge, scoring two runs in the eighth inning. Adeline Aste contributed significantly for South Summit with 2 RBIs.

In the 3A Playoffs, Carbon (12-15) defeated Judge Memorial (4-14) with a commanding 17-1 victory. Carbon’s Aleece Ardohain went 3 for 5 at the plate, driving in three runs, while Kennlee Kennedy also added three RBIs. A significant second inning saw the Dinos amass 10 runs, setting a challenging pace for the visiting Bulldogs to chase. Judge Memorial’s offensive effort was minimal, with their lone run scored in the first inning through Bella Haile.

Canyon View’s (7-22) offensive surge, led by E John who went 3 for 4, and A Rushton who went 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs, culminated in a decisive 12-5 victory over Ogden (5-17) in this nonregion 3A state tournament elimination game. Canyon View took an early lead, scoring five runs across the first two innings and extended it with a four-run third inning. Ogden managed to score four runs in the first two innings but struggled to keep pace and mustered just one more run in the fifth inning.

Manti Templars (9-18) dominated Delta Rabbits (3-24) in a decisive 3A Playoffs game, winning 17-1. A massive 11-run third inning gave the Templars a commanding lead, with Hannah Daniels delivering a critical hit, going 1 for 3 with three RBIs. Meanwhile, Delta managed to score their only run in the fourth inning. Manti’s Brooke Peterson contributed significantly to the defense, as the Templars committed no errors throughout the matchup.

2A Playoffs

The Wolves (8-14) showcased a dominant offensive performance to win 21-4 over the Wildcats (2-17) in a 2A first round playoff game. North Sevier built a considerable lead with multiple hits, overwhelming Water Canyon’s defense.

In the 2A first round, Parowan Rams (4-23) overcame an early tie to defeat the North Summit Braves (1-18) 24-13, with Erika Kelly driving home seven runs. Parowan took control in the second and third innings, scoring five runs in each, and sealed the game with 10 runs in the fifth. North Summit managed a late surge in the fourth and fifth innings but couldn’t match the Rams’ offensive power.

Kanab (6-15) prevailed over Rowland Hall (3-15) with a final score of 20-12 in a nonregion 2A first round matchup.

The Piute Thunderbirds (7-11) edged out the Monticello Buckaroos (2-10) with a comeback to win 10-9 in a thrilling 2A first-round game.

Duchesne (21-7) advanced in the 2A state tournament bracket play with a decisive 15-0 win over Parowan (4-21). Lorisa Mower powered the Eagles’ offense by going 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs, while Claire Anderton complemented with a perfect 2 for 2 performance at the plate. Kira Grant’s impressive two innings on the mound included three strikeouts, helping shut down the Rams offensively as Duchesne scored 11 runs in the first inning, followed by four runs in the second to seal the victory.

Jerzee Beaumont went 3 for 3 with a home run and 4 RBIs to lead No. 3 Beaver (20-8) to a decisive 16-1 victory over No. 14 Kanab (6-14) in the 2A second round. Beaver took control early, scoring five runs in the first inning and building on their lead with three in the second and six in the third. Tylee Marshall added to the offensive showcase by going 4 for 4 with 4 RBIs. Kanab managed a lone run in the fourth inning but fell into the one-loss bracket following the defeat.

Enterprise (18-10) pulled away with a strong fourth inning to defeat North Sevier (8-13) in a 2A playoffs game, winning 13-3. Maddie Carter went 2 for 3 and drove in three runs, while Taylin Platt also contributed with two RBIs. North Sevier scored its only runs in the third inning, before Enterprise sealed the game with a six-run fourth inning. The win moves Enterprise into the 2A state tournament bracket, while North Sevier will compete in the one-loss bracket.

South Sevier (24-1) surged ahead with eight runs in the first inning and clinched a 17-1 victory over Piute (7-10) in a 2A playoffs game. The Rams’ Halle McKinlay led with two doubles, and teammate C Nielson drove in four runs. Piute managed their lone run in the third inning but couldn’t recover from early errors.

Grand (16-8) secured a 6-1 victory over San Juan (14-13) in the 2A playoffs, advancing them to the state tournament bracket play. Hope Shumway’s home run contributed two RBIs, setting the momentum with a two-run third inning. Bailey Altoff added two RBIs of her own with a crucial fourth-inning double, helping solidify the win. Pitcher Chloe Byrd struck out 12 batters, keeping San Juan’s hitters in check despite their lone run in the third inning.

In a strong performance, Gunnison Valley (19-9) won 9-1 against Wayne (3-10) in a 2A playoffs non-region game. Gunnison Valley’s offense erupted with five runs in the third inning, followed by three more in the fifth. Mazzie Hunt’s 12 strikeouts stifled Wayne’s efforts at the plate. Khora Marker went 1 for 3, driving in two runs for the Bulldogs as they advanced to the next stage of the tournament.

Altamont (16-7) secured a thrilling 10-9 win over Millard (12-12) in a 2A playoffs nonregion matchup, advancing to the state tournament bracket. Millard took the lead with 3 runs in both the third and fourth innings, but Altamont rallied back with a late surge, tying it up in the seventh and clinching the win in extra innings. Hazlie Bagley and Lacie Long powered the Longhorns, each hitting 1 double and combining for five RBIs. Millard’s Maren Davies countered with a triple and drove in three runs, but it wasn’t enough to hold off Altamont’s momentum.

Milford (18-9) secured a spot in the 2A state tournament bracket play with a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Panguitch (13-6) in a 9-8 win. Panguitch initially led with two early runs in the first inning, but Milford rallied with four runs in the third to take control. A tie game in extra innings was decided by Milford’s two-run surge in the sixth inning, pushing them ahead for good. Despite committing seven errors, Milford matched Panguitch with 11 hits each, demonstrating resilience in their playoff matchup.

Millard (12-13) won 13-3 against Kanab (6-15) in a 2A playoffs elimination game. Kanab took an early lead with three runs in the first inning, but Millard rallied with six runs in the third and five more in the fourth. M Stephens went 2 for 4 while E Stephens went 2 for 3 to help the Eagles secure their comeback victory.

Panguitch (13-7) used a strong start to secure a 14-8 win over Piute (7-11) in a 2A playoff contest. Panguitch built an 8-0 lead by the third inning before Piute rallied with three runs in the fourth and four in the sixth. Panguitch countered with a late surge in the fifth and sixth innings to maintain its lead. Brooklyn Harland led Panguitch with 10 strikeouts while Olivia Jessop went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

San Juan (14-13) defeated Parowan (4-22) 16-4 in a 2A playoffs game. San Juan broke open the game with an eight-run second inning and sealed the win with six more in the fourth. M. Mcpherson went 2 for 3 with a home run and drove in seven runs for the Broncos. Parowan managed to score single runs in the first and second innings and two in the third, but could not keep up with San Juan’s offensive momentum.