Old Dominion's Bryce Duke (4) runs during the second half of an NCAA football game against Georgia State on Saturday, Oct.12 , 2024 in Atlanta.

For the second time Monday, Utah has landed a player from the transfer portal.

To start the day, the Utes signed 6-foot-5 Cal wide receiver Tobias Merriweather, who had 11 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown a season ago.

Later in the day, Utah bolstered its running back depth by signing Old Dominion running back Bryce Duke.

Last year, Duke toted the ball 46 times for 285 yards (6.2 yards per carry) with a long of 48 yards, and had nine receptions for 58 yards.

Prior to his time in Norfolk, Virginia, Duke played for Virginia Tech, where he had 29 carries for 128 yards.

The addition of Duke helps shore up the Ute running backs room, which is headlined by sophomore Wayshawn Parker, who had 137 carries for 735 yards and four touchdowns in his true freshman season at Washington State.

Duke should figure into the fall camp competition for RB2 and provide Utah with some valuable depth at the position.

Behind Parker are three other new-to-Utah running backs — senior NaQuari Rogers (382 yards and five touchdowns on 74 carries at New Mexico), sophomore Devin Green (123 yards and one score on 29 carries at UNLV) and true freshman Daniel Bray, who turned heads in spring camp.