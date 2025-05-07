The 4A state tournament is shaping up to be a two-team race after Wednesday’s opening round, while Orem’s Kaylee Westfall is in the driver’s seat for the medalist crown.

Westfall fired a 2-under 69 at Southgate Golf Course in St. George, and will have a four stroke advantage over two-time defending state champ Kate Walker heading into Thursday’s final round.

Crimson Cliffs’ Walker, who’s playing with a broken pinky finger, shot a 4-over 73, while her teammate Brynlee Welch sits in third after shooting a 3-over 74.

Cedar’s Breelle Evans and Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto are tied for fourth after shooting 77s.

In the team title chase, Crimson Cliffs will have a two-stroke advantage of Ridgeline heading into the final day after they shot 329 and 331 respectively. Defending state champ Cedar sits in third with a 342.

Class 4A state tournament

At Southgate Golf Course

Full leaderboard

Team scores (Day 1)

1. Crimson Cliffs, 329

2. Ridgeline, 331

3. Cedar, 342

4. Pine View, 352

5. Orem, 358

6. Sky View, 360

7. Park City, 367

7. Dixie, 367

Individual leaders (Top 20)