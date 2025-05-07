The 4A state tournament is shaping up to be a two-team race after Wednesday’s opening round, while Orem’s Kaylee Westfall is in the driver’s seat for the medalist crown.
Westfall fired a 2-under 69 at Southgate Golf Course in St. George, and will have a four stroke advantage over two-time defending state champ Kate Walker heading into Thursday’s final round.
Crimson Cliffs’ Walker, who’s playing with a broken pinky finger, shot a 4-over 73, while her teammate Brynlee Welch sits in third after shooting a 3-over 74.
Cedar’s Breelle Evans and Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto are tied for fourth after shooting 77s.
In the team title chase, Crimson Cliffs will have a two-stroke advantage of Ridgeline heading into the final day after they shot 329 and 331 respectively. Defending state champ Cedar sits in third with a 342.
Class 4A state tournament
At Southgate Golf Course
Team scores (Day 1)
1. Crimson Cliffs, 329
2. Ridgeline, 331
3. Cedar, 342
4. Pine View, 352
5. Orem, 358
6. Sky View, 360
7. Park City, 367
7. Dixie, 367
Individual leaders (Top 20)
- 69 — Kaylee Westfall, Orem
- 73 — Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs
- 74 — Brynlee Welch, Crimson Cliffs
- 77 — Breelle Evans, Cedar
- 77 — Maddie Fujimoto, Ridgeline
- 78 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar
- 80 — Molli Mulhall, Pine View
- 80 — Rylee Holman, Ridgeline
- 81 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River
- 82 — Brynlee Bandley, Crimson Cliffs
- 83 — Mattisen Wieland, Pine View
- 85 — Denym Bohn, Cedar
- 86 — Kamry Bryan, Stansbury
- 86 — Bentley Hansen, Ridgeline
- 86 — Amelie Vallieres, Park City
- 86 — Rena McMullin, Green Canyon
- 87 — Avery Sutterfield, Dixie
- 87 — Ava Miller, Park City
- 88 — Kate Hansen, Ridgeline
- 89 — Lily Dunkley, Sky View
- 89 — Christy Merrell, Uintah
- 89 — Piper Burgess, Dixie
- 89 — Brynn Staples, Dixie