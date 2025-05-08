4A Playoffs

Ava Buttars went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run and four RBIs to lead Ridgeline (17-13) to an 11-6 victory over Timpanogos (16-8) in the Super Regionals. Ridgeline scored five runs in the third inning to take the lead, then cemented its win with a late-game surge, adding two runs in the seventh inning. Timpanogos managed three runs in the fourth and two in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to overcome their opponent.

Bear River (26-2) dominated Stansbury (12-10) in the Super Regionals, winning 11-0 in a nonregion matchup. Bella Douglas went 2 for 3 at the plate, hitting two home runs and driving in five runs. Bear River took an early lead with four runs in the first inning and maintained momentum, scoring in every subsequent inning to secure the victory. Katelyn Wilson pitched a complete game no-hitter, striking out 11 Stansbury batters.

Desert Hills (26-2) delivered a strong performance, winning 10-0 against Tooele (12-13) in a region game at the 4A Super Regionals. Lily Ringel’s contribution included a powerful home run in the final inning, going 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Desert Hills sealed the victory with a seven-run surge in the finale, holding Tooele to just one hit while benefiting from four errors by Tooele.

Sadie Parson dominated with 12 strikeouts as Cedar City (22-5) won 4-2 over Orem (17-10) in this 4A Super Regional matchup. Cedar City took the lead with a run in both the second and third innings before sealing the win with a two-run rally in the sixth. Orem’s Kiley Hoshnic struck out seven but couldn’t hold back Cedar City’s offense as the Reds out-hit the Tigers 6-3.

In a tightly contested 4A Super Regionals game, Crimson Cliffs (14-10) edged past Logan (17-10) in a 1-0 victory, with Isabelle Baird driving in the decisive run in the fifth inning. Despite some fielding errors, the Mustangs managed to secure the win with just 3 hits, secured by a strong pitching performance from Gracee Stucki, who struck out 13 batters. Logan’s Cambree Cooper nearly matched Stucki with 12 strikeouts, but the Grizzlies were unable to garner the necessary offensive support, managing just 2 hits.

In a dominant 4A Super Regional game, No. 3 seed West Field (15-4) defeated No. 14 Sky View (11-18) by a decisive 17-2 margin. The Longhorns jumped out to an early lead, scoring 6 runs in the first inning and following it with 9 more in the second. Brylee Leatherwood contributed with a double and 2 RBIs. Clair Neesen went 3-4 with 3 RBIs, while Brinklee Hadley secured the win, striking out 8. Sky View managed 5 hits, but their efforts were hindered by 3 errors.

Payson (19-6) secured a 9-4 victory over Mountain Crest (11-16) in a nonregion Super Regional playoff matchup. Sage Walker of Mountain Crest hit a home run in the final inning, accounting for all four of the Mustangs’ runs. The Lions capitalized with a combination of payouts, including two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. Peyton Staheli excelled on the mound for Payson, pitching a complete game and recording 16 strikeouts.

Hurricane (13-17) rallied late to secure a 6-5 win over Uintah (16-7) in a Super Regionals playoff matchup. Hurricane trailed 4-1 after four innings, with Lizzy Horsley’s solo home run and Ruby Seely’s two RBIs contributing to the comeback. Uintah added a run in the seventh inning, but it was not enough to overcome their earlier deficit.