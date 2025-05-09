Timpanogos head coach Kim Nelson fist-bumps his players after they defeated Pine View 18-0 during the second game of a super-regional series in the 4A high school baseball state tournament held at Timpanogos High School in Orem on Friday, May 9, 2025.

6A Playoffs

Farmington (5-20) rallied with three runs in the sixth and another in the seventh to defeat Westlake (5-20) 4-3 in the 6A Regionals playoff series opener. Despite trailing 2-0 after three innings, Farmington found momentum late in the game. Westlake’s Kade Daniels contributed with a double and two RBIs, while Gage Farr of Farmington delivered a strong pitching performance, striking out seven and securing the win.

Copper Hills (4-21) won the first game of the 6A regionals playoff series against Weber (3-21) with a 6-1 victory.

5A Playoffs

Salem Hills (10-15) capitalized on strong innings early and late to beat Springville (11-13) 17-6 in a 4A Regionals Game 1 matchup. The SkyHawks took an early 3-1 lead in the first inning, but it was Guss Johnson’s six RBIs that propelled them to victory. Despite Springville’s five-run second inning, they couldn’t keep pace, as Salem Hills secured the game with a decisive late-game surge, adding seven runs. Peyton Higginson earned the win on the mound for the SkyHawks.

In a 5A Playoffs game, Woods Cross (16-9) dominated Box Elder (7-17) with a decisive 11-0 victory. Coleman Burbidge led the Wildcats’ pitching efforts with 12 strikeouts. Offensive contributions came from Beau Blackwell with a home run and Jackson Bodily’s two RBIs, as the Wildcats scored three runs in the second inning, seven in the third, and one in the fourth.

Skyline (13-13) won Game 1 of the 5A regionals series against Bountiful (11-15) with a 9-4 victory. Skyline scored four runs in the first inning and added another four in the fourth, pushing ahead early. Jackson Kyhl of Bountiful went 1 for 4, hitting a home run and driving in three runs, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap. Peyton PapaDakis of Skyline went 1 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs, while Nico Wharton secured the win on the mound with two strikeouts.

Spanish Fork (10-16) delivered a commanding 9-0 win against Clearfield (13-13) in the 5A state tournament regional game. The visitors took control with a five-run surge in the fourth inning and added insurance runs over the following innings. Spanish Fork’s Pratt Morley went deep with a home run and drove in three runs to highlight the offensive showcase, as Swae Nielson notched 10 strikeouts to shut out Clearfield.

The Jordan Beetdiggers (16-10) triumphed over the Roy Royals (11-15) with a decisive 14-1 victory in their 5A playoffs region game. Jordan charged out of the gate, scoring three runs in the first inning and continuing their offensive momentum with four runs in both the second and third innings. Jackson Rosvall’s performance, which included a triple and two RBIs, contributed to the team’s commanding lead. Roy managed just one run in the second inning and was unable to mount a comeback throughout the remainder of the game.

Northridge (15-10) secured a 10-1 win over Taylorsville (11-13) in their 5A region tournament matchup. The Knights capitalized on early scoring opportunities, establishing a commanding lead that the Warriors could not overcome.

Wasatch (14-11) scored four runs in the first inning, setting the stage for a 5-3 win over Cedar Valley (7-17) in Game 1 of the 5A regionals series. Cedar Valley attempted a late rally with two runs in the fourth and one in the sixth, but Wasatch’s Blake Sweat, who collected eight strikeouts, quelled their comeback hopes. Talen Ryan drove in two for the Aviators, while Grant Mahoney contributed one RBI for the Wasps.

Viewmont (16-9) dominated in a 5A Playoffs victory over Bonneville (9-16), winning 10-0. The Vikings’ offense was relentless, scoring two runs in the first inning, adding three in both the second and third, and sealing the deal with a final two runs split between the fourth and fifth. Jack Owen led the Viewmont pitching, striking out six, while Kade Marriot went 2 for 5, contributing two doubles and two RBIs. Bonneville struggled, managing no hits and committing two errors in the game.

1 of 10 Timpanogos pitcher Canyon Clegg (8) delivers a pitch against Pine View during the second game of a super-regional series in the 4A high school baseball state tournament held at Timpanogos High School in Orem on Friday, May 9, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 2 of 10 Pine View pitcher JJ Johnson (23) delivers a pitch against Timpanogos during the second game of a super-regional series in the 4A high school baseball state tournament held at Timpanogos High School in Orem on Friday, May 9, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 3 of 10 Pine View outfielder Porter Campbell (28) makes a catch for an out against Timpanogos during the second game of a super-regional series in the 4A high school baseball state tournament held at Timpanogos High School in Orem on Friday, May 9, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 4 of 10 Timpanogos’ Teagen Jensen (28) beats the tag by Pine View first baseman Daxton Chase (5) during the second game of a super-regional series in the 4A high school baseball state tournament held at Timpanogos High School in Orem on Friday, May 9, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 5 of 10 Timpanogos outfielder Carter Hall (15) makes a catch for an out against Pine View during the second game of a super-regional series in the 4A high school baseball state tournament held at Timpanogos High School in Orem on Friday, May 9, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 6 of 10 Timpanogos pitcher Carter Hall (15) delivers a pitch against Pine View during the second game of a super-regional series in the 4A high school baseball state tournament held at Timpanogos High School in Orem on Friday, May 9, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 7 of 10 Timpanogos pitcher Corbin Hardy (26) runs third base as he makes his way toward home plate for a run against Pine View during the second game of a super-regional series in the 4A high school baseball state tournament held at Timpanogos High School in Orem on Friday, May 9, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 8 of 10 Timpanogos shortstop Collin Morgan (4) celebrates his run with first baseman Dash McCann (14) during the second game of a super-regional series against Pine View in the 4A high school baseball state tournament held at Timpanogos High School in Orem on Friday, May 9, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 9 of 10 Timpanogos center fielder Shane Eaquinto (17) makes a catch for an out against Pine View during the second game of a super-regional series in the 4A high school baseball state tournament held at Timpanogos High School in Orem on Friday, May 9, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 10 of 10 Timpanogos head coach Kim Nelson fist-bumps his players after they defeated Pine View 18-0 during the second game of a super-regional series in the 4A high school baseball state tournament held at Timpanogos High School in Orem on Friday, May 9, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

4A Playoffs

Timpanogos (19-7) defeated Pine View (14-13) 18-0 in a dominant performance to sweep the Super Regionals series and advance to next week’s 4A state tournament bracket play. Timpanogos scored four runs in the first inning, one in the second, eight in the third, and added five more in the fifth. Canyon Clegg had a standout performance, going 1 for 1 with three RBIs for the Timberwolves.

Bear River (18-7) rallied with a six-run fifth inning to edge Provo (18-9) in a high-scoring 13-12 region playoff game, sweeping the series and advancing to the 4A state tournament. Broxton Gardner went 2 for 3 with five RBIs, including a key double. Provo’s late push with five runs in the seventh fell short as Bear River held on for the win.

Dixie (17-9) triumphed over West Field (17-12) with a 5-3 victory in a critical playoff matchup, forcing a decisive Game 3. Despite trailing in the second inning as West Field scored three runs, Dixie’s Carson Hunt went 2 for 3 and struck out seven batters to help regain the lead. Dixie scored in four different innings, including a crucial insurance run in the seventh.

Crimson Cliffs (17-8) rallied from an early deficit to defeat Mountain Crest (17-8) 7-4, securing both games of the series to advance in the 4A Super Regionals. Mountain Crest scored in the second and third innings, but Crimson Cliffs tied it with runs in the third and fourth, before scoring three more late in the sixth for the final edge. Brecken Park and McKay Wright each contributed with triples for Crimson Cliffs.

Ridgeline (22-4) defeated Payson (11-18) 9-6 in the second game of the 4A Super Regionals, completing the series sweep and advancing to next week’s bracket play of the 4A state tournament. Easton Hammond’s two-run homer in the seventh inning highlighted Ridgeline’s late game surge. Payson managed three runs in the fourth inning, but it wasn’t enough to stop Ridgeline from winning the series.

Park City (20-6) defeated Cedar 6-4 in Game 2 of the 4A Super Regionals playoff series to complete the sweep and advance to next week’s bracket play at Utah Tech. Cedar, despite a late surge with three runs in the sixth inning, couldn’t overtake Park City’s lead from earlier innings. Wesley DeWitt and Alex Brannigan each contributed home runs for the Miners. Cedar’s K. Giles went 1 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs.

Snow Canyon (19-6) secured its place in next week’s 4A state tournament bracket play by defeating Uintah (14-14) 7-2, completing the sweep of the Super Regionals series in this region game. Trey Vaughan went 2 for 3 with one RBI for the Warriors, while Ledger Shipp also contributed by going 2 for 4. Snow Canyon took an early lead, scoring three runs in the first inning, and remained dominant throughout the game.

Desert Hills (22-4) completed the sweep over Stansbury (16-13) with a decisive 10-0 victory in this 4A Super Regionals series, advancing to the 4A state tournament’s bracket play next week. Desert Hills surged in the third inning with seven runs and added three more across the fourth and fifth innings. Jace Fillmore contributed significantly to the offense, going 2 for 3 and hitting a home run with two RBIs.

3A Playoffs

North Sanpete (10-13) advanced to next week’s bracket play of the 3A state tournament by defeating Carbon (10-14) in a Super Regionals game, winning 4-3 to complete the series sweep. Tyson Guidos led the Hawks, going 2 for 3 at the plate and driving in three runs. Carbon managed to put up one run each in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings, but it wasn’t enough to overcome North Sanpete’s early and consistent scoring.

Canyon View (21-5) swept the series against Ogden (5-21) with a 16-2 win to advance to next week’s bracket play of the 3A state tournament. The Tigers took an early lead with two runs in the first inning, but the Falcons responded with a combined 15 runs across the third, fourth, and fifth innings. Price Attwood led Canyon View, going 2 for 4 with two triples and six RBIs. CJ McClellan picked up the win, adding three RBIs to their performance.

Morgan (18-8) clinched their spot in next week’s 3A state tournament with a 20-8 win over South Summit (7-15) in a Super Region game. Beck Sheffield led the charge, going 2 for 5 with a home run and six RBIs. The Trojans rallied with four runs in the first inning and sealed the game with an impressive late-game surge, scoring a total of six runs in the third and five in the fourth.

Grantsville (12-11) completed the sweep of Delta (11-13) in the Super Regionals with a 14-11 victory to advance to the 3A state tournament bracket play. After leading 4-3 through three innings, Grantsville surged with six runs in the seventh to secure the win. Mason Butler earned the win, striking out seven, while Cooper Castagno went 2 for 4 with a double and accounted for four RBIs. Delta’s rally, aided by Ty Steffanoff’s two doubles and four RBIs, fell short in the final inning.

Emery (9-17) secured a 9-7 win over Manti (12-12) in a 3A Super Regionals playoff matchup, forcing a decisive Game 3. Trailing 4-1 after the third inning, Emery scored five runs in the sixth inning to rally. Peyton Nielson led Emery with a key double, while Trygg Jensen went 1 for 1 with an RBI and Garrett Conover recorded five strikeouts.

Union (20-6) advanced to the next stage of the 3A state tournament after defeating Judge Memorial (9-14) with a final score of 15-3 in the second game of their series to complete the sweep. Union’s bats came alive early, scoring eight runs in the first inning and notching 10 hits overall. Dylan Watahomigie highlighted Union’s offensive effort, going 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Chase Nielson added four RBIs. Judge Memorial managed just five hits and three early runs in its loss.

Richfield (9-17) rallied from an early deficit to win 13-3 over Providence Hall (14-8) in a 3A playoff series, forcing a decisive Game 3. The Wildcats took charge with four runs in the first inning and added three in the second to establish a solid lead. Jess Curtis went 2 for 4 and contributed three RBIs to lead Richfield, while Austin Morgan struck out four for the win on the mound.

Juab (21-5) advanced to the 3A state tournament bracket play with a 9-5 win over American Leadership (7-17), completing a sweep in the best-of-3 Super Regionals. After an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, Juab found momentum again in the third and secured the game with clutch runs in the fifth and sixth. Connor Cowan powered Juab’s offense, going 2 for 3 and driving in four runs.

Richfield (9-17) rallied late to defeat Providence Hall (14-8) with a 7-4 victory in Game 3 of the Super Regional series. Tied 3-3 after four innings, Richfield surged with two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. Bridger Vincent went 2 for 3, including a double and two RBIs, to lead the Wildcats’ charge. Providence Hall scored three runs in the fourth, but Richfield’s pitching and defense shut them down the rest of the way.