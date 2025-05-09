Members of the Crimson Cliffs girls golf team pose with the championship trophy following the 4A Girls High School Golf State Championship at Southgate Golf Course in St. George on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

The Crimson Cliffs Mustangs won the 4A state girls golf championship on Thursday, pulling away from runner-up Ridgeline on the second and final day of the tournament.

Playing at Southgate Golf Club in St. George, the Mustangs had led Ridgeline by two strokes after Wednesday’s round, 329 to 331. Crimson Cliffs then shot a 325 on Thursday to Ridgeline’s 344, to end up winning a comfortable 21-stroke margin (654 to 675).

The defending state champion Cedar Reds finished in third place with a team score of 679, just four strokes behind Ridgeline.

Leading the way for Crimson Cliffs was junior Kate Walker, who shot a 2-over-par score of 73 on the first day, followed by a 1-under score of 70 on Thursday.

It marked Walker’s first competitive rounds of golf since she broke her pinky finger in a car crash in St. George in mid-April, which caused her to miss the final two weeks of the regular season.

“If I’d needed surgery, then I couldn’t play (at state),” Walker said afterward. “So I was really lucky I didn’t need it.”

Although Walker had won top individual honors at state in both her freshman and sophomore years, she wasn’t able to achieve a three-peat this year. Top medalist honors instead went to Orem junior Kaylee Westfall, who shot a 6-under-par score of 136 (69 on Wednesday and 67 on Thursday).

“I knew what I wanted to do and where I wanted to hit the shots,” Westfall said. “I felt like I was playing very consistent. A lot of putts that I wanted didn’t drop, but the greens just weren’t super easy. But I was consistent and my putting was good. My tee shots were great. I just played well.”

Westfall finished with five birdies, two eagles and only three bogeys over 36 holes.

On Thursday, Westfall ended the tournament on a high note, birdying the par-5 17th hole before making an eagle on the par-5 18th. A short time later, Walker repeated the feat, but with the eagle and birdie reversed.

“It’s hard to come back after not practicing and playing for two weeks and then try to shoot your best,” Walker said. “But, you know, honestly, I was just not emotionally and mentally ready. But, you know, I did it for my team. You know, we took a win for it, so I’m glad I came.”

Crimson freshman Brynlee Welch and senior Brynlee Bandlee also finished among the top 10 individual scorers. Welch placed third overall with a plus-4 score of 146, while Bandlee took eighth with a 21-over 163.

Rounding out Crimson’s top four scorers was sophomore Eliza Huddleston, who posted a 100 the first day followed by a 102 the second day.

“I’m so proud of this group of girls,” said Crimson Cliffs coach Jared Huddleston. “They really came together as a team and played solid,” Huddleston added. “Each of them at one point struggled through a stretch of holes, but they kept their heads in it and didn’t give up.”

Final Team scores

Crimson Cliffs, 654 Ridgeline, 675 Cedar, 679 Pine View, 697 Orem, 711 Park City, 721 Sky View, 728 Dixie, 732 Green Canyon, 752 Bear River, 774

