Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna reacts after scoring against New York Red Bulls during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Diego Luna gave Real Salt Lake an early lead, Dallas’ Anderson Julio tied it in the second half and the two teams played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night.

Luna won a battle for possession in front of the box, then blasted a shot that ricocheted off the left post for a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute.

Julio tied it for Dallas in the 53rd minute, scoring with a left-footed shot from the center of the box.

A few minutes later, William Agada of RLS was shown his second yellow card and subsequent red card but Dallas could not take advantage.

RLS led 3-2 in shots on goal. Maarten Paes had two saves for Dallas and Rafael Cabral one for Real Salt Lake.

FC Dallas (4-4-4) was coming off a 5-0 loss at San Diego.

Real Salt Lake (4-7-1) had lost three of their last four and six of eight.

RLS hosts Portland on Wednesday and Dallas hosts Houston on May 17.