6A Playoffs

Westlake (5-21) surged in the fourth with four runs and sealed their 14-8 victory over Farmington (6-20) with six more in the decisive fifth inning of this regional series game. Lincoln Wilde went 3 for 5, while Gage Hartle went 2 for 4 with a win and two strikeouts on the mound. Farmington’s two-run effort in the final inning was not enough to close the gap.

Copper Hills (5-21) rallied with a late-game surge to secure a 17-8 victory over Weber (3-22) in game 2 of the 6A regional series. The Grizzlies scored two runs each in the second, third, and fifth innings before exploding for four runs in the sixth and six in the seventh. Jace Barker went 1 for 4 at the plate with 4 RBIs, while Gage Lintz went 1 for 1, driving in three runs. Despite Ridge Torman’s 1 for 3 performance with one RBI for the Warriors, Weber’s early three-run second inning was not enough to hold back Copper Hills’ onslaught.

Farmington (6-20) defeated Westlake (5-21) with a 9-2 victory in the 6A playoffs. Easton Hunt led Farmington, going 1 for 4 with four RBIs, contributing significantly to the team’s late-game surge, scoring three runs in the seventh inning to solidify the win. Westlake managed two runs, scoring in the first and seventh innings, but was ultimately hindered by five errors throughout the game.

5A Playoffs

Wasatch (15-11) secured a decisive 10-2 victory over Cedar Valley (7-18) in the 5A Playoffs with Bridger Shaw striking out four. The Wasps set the tone early, scoring three runs in the first inning and adding another three in the third. Cedar Valley managed just two runs, one each in the fourth and fifth innings, unable to catch up as Wasatch added four more runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

Woods Cross (17-9) overcame an early deficit to beat Box Elder (7-18) with a 5-1 victory in their 5A Playoffs matchup. Box Elder’s lone run came in the first inning, but Woods Cross responded with two runs in the fourth, another two in the fifth, and one more in the sixth inning. Heston White led the Wildcats’ pitching efforts with 10 strikeouts, while Tyson Devore contributed three strikeouts. Paxton Healy, Camden Olsen, and Jackson Bodily each drove in a run for the Wildcats.

The Roy Royals (11-15) secured a decisive 12-2 victory over the Jordan Beetdiggers (16-10) in the 5A regional series Game 2, sweeping the series 2-0. The Royals built a substantial lead with seven runs in the second inning, followed by two in the third and two in the fourth. James Cochran went 2 for 3 for Roy, contributing to their 14 total hits, while Jordan struggled with five errors and only four hits.

In a crucial 5A Playoffs matchup, Talon Cloward homered and drove in four runs to propel Salem Hills (12-15) past Springville (11-15) with a decisive 8-1 victory. Salem Hills jumped to an early lead with four runs in the first two innings, while Springville’s only response came in the fourth inning. Trig Richards’ performance was formidable, striking out six without allowing a walk.

Northridge (16-10) scored four runs in the fifth inning to power past Taylorsville (11-14) in this playoff matchup, winning 8-1. Taylorsville took an early lead with a run in the first inning but was unable to score again. Jon Olsen was instrumental on the mound for the Knights, securing the win with two strikeouts.

Spanish Fork (10-16) claimed Game 2 in the 5A state tournament regionals, besting Clearfield (13-13) with a final score of 7-1. Spanish Fork jumped ahead early with three runs in both the first and second innings. Jackie Sorenson powered Spanish Fork with two doubles, collecting three RBIs, while Boston Duvall added a solo home run. Clearfield managed to score its only run in the fifth, as Sammy Dart struck out eight for Spanish Fork.

Skyline (13-13) triumphed over Bountiful (11-15) with an 18-11 victory in a 5A playoffs game. Despite trailing in the initial innings, the Eagles exploded with a six-run seventh and a seven-run eighth to seal their win. Mason Papadakis contributed with a home run and two RBIs, while Charlie Billick added four RBIs for the Eagles. Bountiful’s Mickey Willis went 3 for 4 with two RBIs in their playoff defeat.

Viewmont (17-9) outpaced Bonneville (9-17) in a 5A regionals clash, winning 12-6. After Bonneville took an early 4-2 lead through three innings, Viewmont surged ahead with five runs in the fifth inning and an insurance run in the seventh. Beckham Smith went 2 for 5, contributing three RBIs to bolster the Vikings’ offense. The Lakers managed a single run in the seventh inning but couldn’t close the gap.