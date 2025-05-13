Wasatch’s Isaac Roylance (12) takes a shot at the goal during a high school boys lacrosse 5A first-round game between Wasatch and Salem Hills at Wasatch High School in Heber City on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Wasatch claimed victory with a final score of 11-5.

6A Playoffs

In a 6A first round game, Syracuse (4-14) defeated Layton (2-15) with a final score of 16-10. The Titans managed to establish a strong lead early on and maintained their momentum throughout the game.

Liam Stott’s three goals powered Pleasant Grove (4-14) to a first-round 5-4 victory over American Fork (3-14) in the 6A Playoffs. Despite an earlier overtime loss to American Fork, Pleasant Grove capitalized on its defensive prowess, limiting American Fork to just 13 shots on goal with Zahir Velazquez making six crucial saves.

5A Playoffs

Wasatch (8-9) defeated Salem Hills (5-10) in a 5A first round game, with a final score of 11-5. Jace Jorgenson led the Wasatch attack with four goals and three assists, while Isaac Roylance and Jack Peagram added three and two goals, respectively, to help secure the victory. Wasatch showcased a strong offense to advance to the next round.

1 of 19 Wasatch’s Jonah Ware (5) and Salem Hills’ Bradley Horrocks (16) both chase the ball during a high school boys lacrosse 5A first-round game between Wasatch and Salem Hills at Wasatch High School in Heber City on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Wasatch claimed victory with a final score of 11-5. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 2 of 19 Scenes from a high school boys lacrosse 5A first-round game between Wasatch and Salem Hills at Wasatch High School in Heber City on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Wasatch claimed victory with a final score of 11-5. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 3 of 19 Scenes from a high school boys lacrosse 5A first-round game between Wasatch and Salem Hills at Wasatch High School in Heber City on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Wasatch claimed victory with a final score of 11-5. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 4 of 19 Scenes from a high school boys lacrosse 5A first-round game between Wasatch and Salem Hills at Wasatch High School in Heber City on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Wasatch claimed victory with a final score of 11-5. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 5 of 19 Scenes from a high school boys lacrosse 5A first-round game between Wasatch and Salem Hills at Wasatch High School in Heber City on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Wasatch claimed victory with a final score of 11-5. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 6 of 19 Scenes from a high school boys lacrosse 5A first-round game between Wasatch and Salem Hills at Wasatch High School in Heber City on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Wasatch claimed victory with a final score of 11-5. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 7 of 19 Scenes from a high school boys lacrosse 5A first-round game between Wasatch and Salem Hills at Wasatch High School in Heber City on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Wasatch claimed victory with a final score of 11-5. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 8 of 19 Scenes from a high school boys lacrosse 5A first-round game between Wasatch and Salem Hills at Wasatch High School in Heber City on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Wasatch claimed victory with a final score of 11-5. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 9 of 19 Scenes from a high school boys lacrosse 5A first-round game between Wasatch and Salem Hills at Wasatch High School in Heber City on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Wasatch claimed victory with a final score of 11-5. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 10 of 19 Scenes from a high school boys lacrosse 5A first round game between Wasatch and Salem Hills at Wasatch High School in Heber City on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Wasatch claimed victory with a final score of 11-5. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 11 of 19 Scenes from a high school boys lacrosse 5A first-round game between Wasatch and Salem Hills at Wasatch High School in Heber City on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Wasatch claimed victory with a final score of 11-5. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 12 of 19 Scenes from a high school boys lacrosse 5A first-round game between Wasatch and Salem Hills at Wasatch High School in Heber City on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Wasatch claimed victory with a final score of 11-5. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 13 of 19 Scenes from a high school boys lacrosse 5A first-round game between Wasatch and Salem Hills at Wasatch High School in Heber City on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Wasatch claimed victory with a final score of 11-5. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 14 of 19 Scenes from a high school boys lacrosse 5A first-round game between Wasatch and Salem Hills at Wasatch High School in Heber City on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Wasatch claimed victory with a final score of 11-5. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 15 of 19 Wasatch’s Jack Peagram (4) celebrates a goal with Jace Jorgenson (20) after a goal by Jorgenson during a high school boys lacrosse 5A first-round game between Wasatch and Salem Hills at Wasatch High School in Heber City on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Wasatch claimed victory with a final score of 11-5. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 16 of 19 Wasatch’s Isaac Roylance (12) takes a shot at the goal during a high school boys lacrosse 5A first-round game between Wasatch and Salem Hills at Wasatch High School in Heber City on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Wasatch claimed victory with a final score of 11-5. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 17 of 19 Scenes from a high school boys lacrosse 5A first-round game between Wasatch and Salem Hills at Wasatch High School in Heber City on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Wasatch claimed victory with a final score of 11-5. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 18 of 19 Wasatch’s Xander Edwards (18) reaches to block a shot by Salem Hills during a high school boys lacrosse 5A first-round game between Wasatch and Salem Hills at Wasatch High School in Heber City on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Wasatch claimed victory with a final score of 11-5. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 19 of 19 Wasatch’s Jonah Ware (5) pushes through a Salem Hills player’s stick while driving down the field during a high school boys lacrosse 5A first-round game between Wasatch and Salem Hills at Wasatch High School in Heber City on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Wasatch claimed victory with a final score of 11-5. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Spanish Fork 16, Viewmont 7

Spanish Fork’s offense exploded in the second half, propelling the Dons (10-8) to a commanding 16-7 victory over the Viewmont Vikings (6-10) in a 5A first round playoff game. Trailing 3-2 at halftime, Spanish Fork found its rhythm, scoring 13 goals after the break and eight in the fourth quarter to seal the game. Every offensive starter contributed with at least one goal, while the defense held Viewmont to five goals in the second half.

Kaleb Davis scored six goals and Bridger Dastrup provided eight assists as Cedar Valley (10-5) dominated Bonneville (1-12) in a nonregion 5A first round game, winning 19-1. Dastrup also added three goals in Cedar Valley’s decisive victory. The Aviators showed control throughout the contest to cruise into the next round of the playoffs.

Isaac Funk led the charge with six goals as Box Elder (7-10) secured a decisive 16-2 victory over Springville (6-10) in their first round 5A game. Jett Henrie’s impressive 83% save rate in goal helped the Bees maintain control throughout. Box Elder advances in the tournament, building on their consistent performance.

Will Pearson-Ortolani scored three goals, leading East (10-9) to a dominant 14-1 victory over West Jordan (0-16) in a 5A first round. Bryant Bergman contributed significantly on defense for the Leopards with five caused turnovers and three ground balls. The Jaguars struggled to find their rhythm and remained scoreless against East’s resolute defense.

Dawson Allsop scored five goals and assisted on three others, leading Bountiful (12-6) to a decisive 17-3 victory over Roy (4-13) in a 5A first-round playoff game. Senior defensive standout Britton Tidwell notably achieved eight ground balls and five takeaways. The Redhawks dominated from start to finish, advancing in the region playoffs.

Highland (9-7) demonstrated its dominance in a commanding 19-0 victory over West (0-13) in the 5A first round nonregion playoff match. Brennan Nielsen led the Rams with four goals while Rory Allen contributed significantly with two goals and three assists. Highland will advance following this strong performance, showcasing their prowess on both ends of the field.

4A Playoffs

Timpanogos (9-7) showcased a defensive masterclass, holding Hurricane (5-12) to just three shots on goal in a decisive 14-2 victory in the 4A first round. The Timberwolves’ offense was equally formidable, highlighted by Brenner Bolt’s hat trick, while Jameson Jones, Brooks Jensen, and Kendall Hansen each contributed two goals. Tash Litster and Tate Dawson led a sturdy defense that bolstered Timpanogos’ playoff aspirations.

Mountain Crest (7-8) defeated Logan (2-13) with a score of 12-8 in a 4A first-round playoff game. Tag Petersen and Davis Cooper each netted three goals to propel the Mustangs to victory. Logan was unable to recover from an early deficit, ultimately falling short despite their efforts.

Andrew Johnson scored five goals to lead Ridgeline (5-12) to a decisive 10-1 victory over Orem (5-10) in a 4A first round playoffs game. Ridgeline pulled away with three goals in the second quarter and maintained control throughout the match. Orem managed to score only once in the second quarter but couldn’t keep up with Ridgeline’s offensive rally.

Dash May contributed seven assists and one goal, leading Jordan (5-13) to a 10-5 victory over Cedar City (8-8) in the first round of the 4A playoffs, a nonregion game. The Beetdiggers’ resolute defense held the Reds to just five goals. Jordan advances in the postseason after this decisive win.

Juan Diego (7-9) dominated Provo (1-16) in this 4A first-round playoff game, securing a commanding 15-1 victory. The Soaring Eagle maintained control throughout the matchup, limiting the Bulldogs’ offensive opportunities and capitalizing on their own.

In a decisive 18-10 victory over Hillcrest, Green Canyon (9-9) was propelled by Hayden Reeder’s impressive eight points, featuring three goals and five assists in this 4A first-round matchup. Baxter Martin was flawless in the faceoff circle, securing 11 out of 11 faceoffs, contributing to the Wolves’ control of possession. Brycen Pabst added to the offensive strength with a hat trick, helping the Wolves advance past the Huskies (2-13).

Luke Alfano led Dixie (11-7) with four goals and one assist, while Keason Grover recorded seven saves and a shutout in a decisive 10-0 victory over Crimson Cliffs (2-16) in the first round of the 4A Playoffs. Dixie, seeded 11th, controlled the match from the outset, demonstrating strong offensive and defensive performances. With this win, Dixie advances further in the regional tournament.