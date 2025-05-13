Bingham forward Sam Knox (7) celebrates his goal against Herriman with midfielder Eli Laroza (6) during a second-round game in the 6A high school boys soccer state tournament held at Herriman High School in Herriman on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

6A Playoffs

Davis advanced past Farmington with a narrow 1-0 victory in the second round of the 6A playoffs. Despite a scoreless first half, Davis’s late goal clinched the game, pushing their record to 10-5. Farmington, with a record of 5-7, was unable to overcome Davis’s defense.

Brock Alleman scored twice to lead No. 3 Skyridge to a dominant 5-0 victory over No. 14 Syracuse in the second round of the 6A playoffs. Skyridge jumped out to an early lead with a goal by Hunter Rowe in the first half, followed by four goals in the second half. Kaden Lierd and McKay Haskins also found the back of the net for the Falcons (12-5). Troy Chamberlain earned the shutout, keeping Syracuse (8-10) scoreless throughout the matchup.

Pleasant Grove 0, Fremont 0 (Pleasant Grove wins in PKs 5-4)

In the 6A second-round matchup, Pleasant Grove defeated Fremont n a penalty shootout after a scoreless regulation. Pleasant Grove’s Rexton Atkinson secured the shutout, ultimately allowing the Vikings (10-7) to prevail in the shootout with a 5-4 victory. Fremont’s season ends with an 11-5 record following the close defeat.

American Fork 2, Copper Hills 2 (American Fork wins in PKs 5-4)

Lewis Knecht scored twice for No. 2 American Fork as they edged past No. 18 Copper Hills 5-4 in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 tie in the 6A second round. Copper Hills saw goals from Camden Anderson and Edwin Alanis, but the 6-10 Grizzlies couldn’t advance against the 10-4 Cavemen. Despite the tie in regulation, American Fork secured their spot in the next round with a superior shootout performance.

Sam Knox’s two goals led No. 13 Bingham past No. 4 Herriman with a 2-1 victory in the 6A second-round matchup. Knox scored once in each half to give Bingham (7-7) the edge. Herriman (12-4) managed to put one on the board in the second half but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Patrick Stevenson and Juan Cubillas each scored a goal and notched an assist to lead Lone Peak past Corner Canyon 2-1 in a 6A Playoffs game. Stevenson opened the scoring in the first half, while Cubillas added another goal in the second half. Corner Canyon’s Eli Mcmullin scored the lone goal for the Chargers, bringing the game to within one. Lone Peak improves to 15-2, while Corner Canyon falls to 7-10.

Lincoln Wunderli and Heber MacPherson each scored to lead No. 8 Riverton past No. 9 Salt Lake Academy 2-1 in the second round of the 6A playoffs. After a scoreless first half, Angelo Dennet put Salt Lake Academy (9-4) on the board, but Riverton’s Silverwolves (13-4) secured the win with two goals in the second half. Assists from Jack Macpherson and Cameron Blanchard helped in Riverton’s victory.

Weber 1, Layton 1 (Layton wins in PKs 5-4)

In the 6A second round, Boston Smith’s crucial block of Layton’s third kicker in the shootout secured a victory for No. 6 Weber over No. 11 Layton, 5-4 in penalty kicks, after a 1-1 draw in regulation. Luke Pack scored early for Weber, with an assist from Mavrick Baker, while Gage Young equalized for Layton in the second half. Weber advances in the playoffs with a record of 12-4, while Layton concludes its season at 7-6.

5A Playoffs

Pim DeJonge’s decisive second-half goal propelled No. 3 seed Bountiful to a 2-1 victory over No. 14 seed Olympus in the 5A second round. The Redhawks (16-1) advanced thanks to a tense game winner after Cody Forbes and Arden Harris each scored in the first half for their respective teams. The Titans (4-10) were unable to match Bountiful’s intensity in the final half, sealing their exit from the playoffs.

Nico Golesis scored twice to lead No. 6 Skyline past No. 11 Salem Hills 2-1 in the second round of the 5A playoffs. Golesis netted once in each half, helping the Eagles (10-5) secure the victory on their home field. Brooks Barker scored the lone goal for the SkyHawks (10-7) in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Skyline’s lead.

Kai Rader and Lyric Featherston each scored to lead No. 9 Northridge to a 2-0 victory over No. 8 Viewmont in the second round of the 5A Playoffs. Northridge (10-5) secured the shutout win with Jonah Hensley guarding the net, while Viewmont (11-6) was unable to find the back of the net against the Knights’ defense. The victory advances Northridge further in the playoff competition.

Max Wimmer scored two goals to lead No. 2 Alta to a 3-0 victory over No. 15 Brighton in the second round of the 5A playoffs. Alta’s Beckham Butler added another goal, while Brady Christensen provided an assist. Alta goalkeeper Chase Radford secured the shutout, keeping Brighton scoreless. The win improves Alta’s record to 14-2 as they advance in the playoffs. Brighton concludes their season with a record of 7-8.

Jorge Beltrán and Manny Enríquez each scored for East (15-2) as they secured a 2-1 victory over Roy (9-9) in the second round of the 5A playoffs. Francisco Gandarilla scored the lone goal for Roy in the second half, but East maintained their lead with Charlie Spencer providing an assist to Enríquez. The Leopards move on to the next round following the win.

Granger scored four unanswered goals in the second half to beat Timpview 4-1 in the 5A second-round playoffs. Timpview (5-11) initially took the lead with a first-half goal, but Granger (14-3) responded after the break with goals from Jean Toro Troconis, Christian Molina, Adrian Hernandez, and Kevin Bautista. Adrian Hernandez also contributed an assist, setting up Kevin Bautista’s goal that sealed their commanding victory.

Jayden Cosper and Cole Simpson each scored in the second half, leading No. 4 Wasatch to a 2-0 victory over No. 13 West in the second round of the 5A playoffs. Wasatch goalkeeper Joshua Williams secured a shutout, helping the Wasps improve to 15-2. West (7-10) struggled to find the net and was unable to overcome Wasatch’s late offensive surge.

Corbin Gardner’s goal and assist helped lead No. 10 Maple Mountain past No. 7 Spanish Fork 3-2 in the second round of the 5A playoffs. Both teams traded goals in the first half, with Max Seeley’s two goals keeping Spanish Fork (11-4) in contention. However, Carter Egbert and Luke Belot each added goals for Maple Mountain (10-7), securing the win for the Golden Eagles. Sam Swain also contributed an assist to Maple Mountain’s victory.

4A Playoffs

No. 7 Timpanogos advanced to the next round of the 4A playoffs by edging No. 10 Sky View 6-5 in a penalty shootout after a scoreless regulation and overtime. Timpanogos (9-4) held firm throughout the match, while Sky View (10-6) was unable to break the deadlock before the shootout.

Top-seeded Murray defeated No. 16 Hillcrest 2-0 in the second round of the 4A playoffs. Michael Martinez opened the scoring for the Spartans with a first-half goal, assisted by Preston Lawson, while Jason Adams sealed the win with a goal in the second half. Murray’s goalkeeper, Easton Toone, secured the shutout, improving the Spartans to a 16-1 record. Hillcrest ended their season with a balanced 9-9 record.

Cody Anderson scored three second-half goals to lead No. 3 Orem to a 4-2 comeback victory over No. 14 Park City in the second round of the 4A playoffs. Park City (9-9) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half with goals from Quinn Kelly and Nicolas Janssen, assisted by Alan Marin. However, Orem (12-2) responded with Alfredo Solorzano setting up two goals, and Max Liechty added another goal to complete Orem’s advance to the next round.

Taylor Kogan and Pablo Diaz each scored twice as No. 2 Dixie defeated No. 15 Logan 5-1 in a 4A second-round playoff game. Dixie (13-2) surged to a 3-0 lead in the first half with goals from Kogan, Diaz, and Kimball Carter, who also had an assist. Logan (7-9) managed a single goal in the second half from Kyonosuke Chikamoto, but could not close the gap as Dixie added two more goals to secure the win.

Portman Busk’s goal and assist helped lead No. 4 Crimson Cliffs to a 4-0 victory over No. 13 Uintah in the second round of the 4A playoffs. After a scoreless first half, Travis Murdock, Bitner Mitchell, and Austin Lyman each found the net in the second half to secure the win. Brody Fielding recorded a shutout for the Mustangs (12-3), while the Utes ended their season with an 8-8 record.

Green Canyon’s offense erupted in the second half, scoring six goals to defeat No. 12 Stansbury 6-1 in the 4A playoffs second round. Initially trailing after Stansbury’s early goal, the Wolves surged after halftime to secure the win. Green Canyon improves to 13-4, while Stansbury concludes their season at 11-7.

Mountain View defeated Provo 1-0 in a 4A second round playoff game. The win advances Mountain View with a record of 10-5, while Provo finishes their season at 10-8.

Ben Kotter scored twice to lead No. 6 Ridgeline to a decisive 5-1 victory over No. 11 Snow Canyon in the second round of the 4A playoffs. Ridgeline (12-3) took an early lead with two first-half goals, including one from Ivan Leon, and maintained their momentum with second-half contributions from Ethan Howes and Miguel Gustave. Reggie Mackay scored the lone goal for Snow Canyon (8-6) in the second half. Dean Denaeyer also added a goal for Ridgeline.