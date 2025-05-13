6A Playoffs

Weber (2-13) closed out a first-round victory over Layton (2-14) with a 14-11 win in the 6A first round. Returning to form, the Warriors managed to control the latter stages of the game after a tightly contested start. The triumph advances Weber in the 6A playoffs bracket.

American Fork (4-10) secured a decisive 13-5 win over Westlake (0-16) in a 6A first round matchup. Sophomore midfielder Claire Corbridge led the Cavemen with four goals, one assist, two ground balls, and three caused turnovers. The Cavemen’s defense was anchored by sophomore goalie Emma Knowlton, who made 12 saves, collected three ground balls, and added three caused turnovers to thwart the Thunder’s attack.

5A Playoffs

Shaylee Brown led the Golden Eagles with four goals as Maple Mountain (6-12) defeated Spanish Fork (3-10) 15-10 in a region game of the 5A Playoffs first round. Despite trailing earlier in the match, Maple Mountain regrouped and secured its win. The Dons were unable to maintain their early efforts against a strong defensive performance by the Golden Eagles.

Ella Clark’s five-goal performance propelled Cedar Valley (10-7) to a narrow 10-9 victory over Timpview (2-12) in a 5A playoff matchup. Ruby Bryan’s nine saves were crucial in maintaining the Aviators’ lead in the final moments against the Thunderbirds. This first-round win at home advances Cedar Valley further in the playoffs.

Miley Falk scored four goals and Stacey Tesch collected nine ground balls to lead Bonneville (3-12) to a 12-11 victory over Springville (7-8) in a nonregion 5A playoffs game. Bonneville rallied from a deficit to secure the win, advancing in the postseason. Springville’s effort fell short despite a strong start.

Clearfield (13-7) showcased its defensive strength as they defeated East (1-11) with a decisive 14-1 victory in a 5A playoff matchup. Adelaide Merrill led the way for Clearfield with four goals, while Rachel Lee contributed significantly with four caused turnovers. Jenika Wagstaff and Kaylie Jensen each added three ground balls to bolster the Falcons’ strong defensive effort.

Ava Andreasen scored six goals and Sydney Stutznegger added four to lead Box Elder (9-9) to a decisive 22-2 victory over Northridge (3-12) in a 5A first-round playoff game. Box Elder’s dominant performance secured their advancement in the 6A playoffs, showcasing a strong offensive display. Northridge struggled to find their rhythm, remaining scoreless across the board.

Alta (6-10) soared to a dominant 16-3 win over Bountiful (6-10) in a 5A playoff game. The visiting Hawks took control early and maintained their momentum throughout, stifling the Redhawks’ efforts to close the gap. Despite playing on their home turf, Bountiful was unable to match Alta’s strong offensive performance.

Sammy McMaster scored five goals to lead Skyline (9-6) to a 17-8 victory over Roy (4-10) in a 5A playoffs region game. McMaster’s performance was pivotal for the Eagles, as they built a decisive lead early in the match. Izzy Pope and Elizabeth Norat each contributed three goals to round out the team’s solid offensive output.

4A Playoffs

Heidi Delpouys led Judge Memorial (5-5) with eight goals, three assists, five ground balls, and five draw controls, propelling the Bulldogs to a dominant 20-6 victory over Crimson Cliffs (1-13) in the nonregion 4A first round game. Gianna Gustafson contributed four goals and eight draw controls, supporting their team’s comprehensive win. Judge Memorial’s performance sets the stage for their advancement in the playoffs.

Desert Hills (4-10) defeated Jordan (4-8) with a score of 6-3 in a 4A first round. Desert Hills secured the win by maintaining momentum after leading early in the matchup against the Beetdiggers. The Thunder’s defense played a crucial role in shutting down Jordan’s attempts to close the gap.

Abby Hunt’s impressive eight goals powered Sky View (8-6) to an 18-6 victory over West Field (1-14) in this 4A first round playoff game. Raney Smith contributed four goals and an assist to bolster the Bobcats’ offensive effort. West Field struggled to keep pace as Sky View took control of the match, ensuring their advancement in the first round.

Cedar City (7-6) dominated first round play with a decisive 13-2 victory over Juan Diego (1-11) in the first round. Defenders Kamilla Cox and Leksi Warby each found the back of the net for Cedar City, while their goalkeeper, Alyssa Johnson, contributed with impressive saves. Sofia Castaneda also added her first goal of the season, helping the Reds advance in the playoffs.

Orem (7-9) triumphed over Pine View (3-9) with an 8-5 victory in a 4A first round playoff game, highlighted by Ryann Hatch scoring her 200th goal. The Tigers showcased a balanced performance to secure the win, overcoming the Panthers in a decisive match. Pine View battled throughout but couldn’t keep pace with Orem’s offensive execution.

Sophie Jensen had an outstanding game for Logan (4-9), leading the team with five goals, five draw controls, six ground balls, and four caused turnovers in a 12-10 region victory over Mountain Crest (1-12). The Grizzlies displayed remarkable teamwork and effective transitions, which contributed to their success. Channing Karaghouli also added five goals for Logan as they advanced in the 4A Playoffs.

Zoey Hendrickson’s 1.000 draw percentage propelled Hillcrest (7-10) to a narrow 9-8 win over Green Canyon (2-11) in the first round of the 4A playoffs. Despite Green Canyon’s efforts, Hillcrest goalie Savvy Watson maintained a solid defense with a .600 save percentage. Meanwhile, Taylor Jones contributed significantly with a .667 draw percentage, helping Hillcrest advance in the tournament.

MJ Jensen recorded seven ground balls and two goals to lead Snow Canyon (7-8) past Uintah (3-15) for a 13-6 victory in a 4A Playoffs nonregion game. The Warriors used a strong second half to overcome an early deficit, securing their spot in the next round. Uintah struggled to find its footing despite glimpses of promise.