A baseball remains on the field after a high school baseball game held at the Magna Copper Baseball Field in Magna on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

This story will be updated.

A year ago, Juab lost in disappointing fashion after what was otherwise a strong season. The Wasps were double eliminated by Union as it went on to win a 3A title.

No. 2 Juab had extra motivation in this years’ 3A bracket and as a result has qualified for the 3A championship series after a 5-3 victory over No. 7 Grantsville on Wednesday.

“I think it’s just a couple of breaks here and there,” said Juab head coach Josh Park. “I felt like our team last year had great talent. This year we’ve just had a few more breaks go our way. We’re throwing strikes, we’re making the outs that we need to make and we’re getting some clutch hits at times where we need clutch hits.”

Its lead was never overbearing, but Juab was never in a position where its lead was in jeopardy. The Wasps jumped up to a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a home run from Austin Park with a runner on base. It was Park’s second home run of the postseason.

Grantsville scored in the top of the third inning, but Luke Marostica had a sacrifice RBI to keep its lead at two with a 3-1 score. The Wasps built its lead up to 5-1 in the fourth with an RBI single from Trevin Park and an RBI triple from Connor Cowan.

While Juab never trailed, things got a little scary for the Wasps in the sixth inning with Grantsville’s Guhner Kimber hitting a single which brought home two runs to cut the lead to 5-3.

As the Cowboys went up to bat in the seventh inning, Juab knew it just had to get out of the inning without giving up two runs. Marostica delivered with two strikeouts as Juab held Grantsville away from a seventh-inning comeback.

“Luke came in right there and pitched really well,” Park said. “He came in and pounded the strike zone and made some big, big pitches.”

It was a big win for Juab. Had they lost to Grantsville, the Wasps would’ve had to play another championship qualifier on Thursday. However, winning guarantees a championship appearance and a day of rest for the pitchers’ arms.

“It’s actually huge because it resets our pitching back to where we need it to be for that that championship series, so this was a big game for us,” said Park. “We did not want to drop this one. We wanted to take care of business today and kudos to our kids for doing just that.”