6A Playoffs

Preston Osborne’s hat trick propelled No. 2 seed American Fork to a 3-2 victory over No. 10 Pleasant Grove in the 6A state tournament quarterfinals. After a scoreless first half, Osborne scored all three goals for the Cavemen (11-4), while Pleasant Grove’s Golden McMurtrey and Jared Ruvalcaba found the net in the second half. Pleasant Grove (11-7) was unable to equalize, despite assists from Trey Okey and Demitri Larsen for the Vikings. American Fork advances to the semifinals with the win.

Top-seeded Lone Peak secured a 2-0 victory over No. 8 Riverton in the 6A state tournament quarterfinals. Caden Shin opened the scoring for the Knights with a first-half goal, assisted by Patrick Stevenson. Crozier Zabriskie added a second goal in the second half, with Seth Larkin providing the assist. With the win, Lone Peak (16-2) advanced in the playoffs, while the Silverwolves concluded their season at 14-4.

Ryder Gentry scored a golden goal in the third minute of overtime as No. 3 Skyridge defeated No. 6 Weber 1-0 in a 6A state tournament quarterfinal game. Skyridge goalkeeper Troy Chamberlain earned a shutout to help improve the Falcons’ record to 14-5. Skyridge’s Jack Webster contributed an assist on Gentry’s decisive goal. The Warriors ended their season with a record of 13-4.

1 of 18 Skyridge Falcons Cam Parry (3), right, celebrates with friends after the Skyridge Falcons won 1-0 in overtime against the Weber Warriors during a high school boys soccer 6A quarterfinal game held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 2 of 18 Skyridge Falcons Hunter Rowe (4) jumps over Weber Warriors Brighton Burrup (10) during a high school boys soccer 6A quarterfinal game held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 3 of 18 Skyridge Falcons Troy Chamberlain (52) pulls Weber Warriors Jace Rydalch’s (9) shirt during a high school boys soccer 6A quarterfinal game held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 4 of 18 Skyridge Falcons Brady Wangsgard (19) and Weber Warriors Mavrick Baker (5) fight for possession of the ball during a high school boys soccer 6A quarterfinal game held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 5 of 18 Skyridge Falcons Troy Chamberlain (52) jumps up to block a shot at the goal made by the Weber Warriors during a high school boys soccer 6A quarterfinal game held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 6 of 18 Skyridge Falcons Troy Chamberlain (52) and Weber Warriors Jace Rydalch (9) jump up in the air during a high school boys soccer 6A quarterfinal game held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 7 of 18 Skyridge Falcons defender Max Johnson (8) steals possession of the ball from Weber Warriors Luke Pack (17) during a high school boys soccer 6A quarterfinal game held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 8 of 18 Skyridge Falcons Cam Parry (3), right, celebrates with a friend after the Skyridge Falcons won 1-0 in overtime against the Weber Warriors during a high school boys soccer 6A quarterfinal game held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 9 of 18 Weber Warriors Jace Rydalch (9) trips over Skyridge Falcons Griffin Wall (18) during a high school boys soccer 6A quarterfinal game held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 10 of 18 Skyridge Falcons Troy Chamberlain (52) yells out after blocking the Weber Warriors from scoring during a high school boys soccer 6A quarterfinal game held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 11 of 18 Skyridge Falcons Brady Wangsgard (19) and Weber Warriors Mavrick Baker (5) fight for possession of the ball during a high school boys soccer 6A quarterfinal game held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 12 of 18 Skyridge Falcons Cam Parry (3), right, celebrates with friends after the Skyridge Falcons won 1-0 in overtime against the Weber Warriors during a high school boys soccer 6A quarterfinal game held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 13 of 18 Skyridge Falcons fans cheer for the Skyridge Falcons during a high school boys soccer 6A quarterfinal game against the Weber Warriors held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 14 of 18 Weber Warriors midfielder Jonah Sheen (20) takes control of the ball during a high school boys soccer 6A quarterfinal game against the Skyridge Falcons held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 15 of 18 Skyridge Falcons fans cheer for the Skyridge Falcons during a high school boys soccer 6A quarterfinal game against the Weber Warriors held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 16 of 18 The Skyridge Falcons celebrate after winning 1-0 in overtime against the Weber Warriors during a high school boys soccer 6A quarterfinal game held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 17 of 18 Weber Warriors midfielder Jonah Sheen (20) loses control of the ball during a high school boys soccer 6A quarterfinal game against the Skyridge Falcons held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 18 of 18 Weber Warriors Mavrick Baker (5) loses control of the ball during a high school boys soccer 6A quarterfinal game against the Skyridge Falcons held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Taylor Kogan scored two goals and assisted another to lead No. 2 Dixie to a commanding 5-0 victory over No. 7 Timpanogos in the 4A state tournament quarterfinals. Dixie (14-2) jumped out to a 4-0 lead by halftime with goals from Melvin Contreras, who also scored twice, Dawson Ellett, and Kogan. Mason Randolf secured the shutout for the Flyers. Timpanogos finishes their season with a record of 9-4.

Mountain View 2, Murray 2 (Mountain View wins in PKs 4-3)

No. 8 seed Mountain View advanced in a thrilling penalty shootout, defeating top-seeded Murray after a 2-2 draw in regulation and overtime in the 4A state tournament quarterfinals. Mountain View’s Kalvin Floyd scored both goals in regular time, while Cash Grow and Rodrigo Cuevas provided assists. Preston Lawson and Ryan Diaz found the net for Murray, but it wasn’t enough as Mountain View prevailed 4-3 in the shootout. Murray ends the season with a record of 17-1, while Mountain View improves to 10-5.

Ridgeline 2, Orem 2 (Ridgeline wins in PKs 4-2)

Ridgeline advanced to the semifinals of the 4A state tournament after defeating Orem 4-2 in a penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw during regulation. Orem took an early lead with goals from Weston Warnick and Nephi Chumpitaz, but Ridgeline leveled the score in the second half with goals from Junior Vargas and Ben Kotter, the latter assisted by Ivan Leon. Both teams stood firm in overtime, leading to the decisive shootout where Ridgeline emerged victorious. Ridgeline (13-3) progresses in the tournament, while Orem finishes with a 13-2 record.

Crimson Cliffs, the No. 4 seed, defeated No. 5 Green Canyon 5-1 in a 4A state tournament quarterfinal game. Jayden Eaton opened the scoring for the Mustangs, and Bitner Mitchell, with an assist from Kaden Parrish, added another goal. Trevor Cox and Ezekiel Weir continued the scoring momentum, both contributing one goal each, with assists from Bo Lawrence and Portman Busk. Kaden Parrish also added a goal to cap off Crimson Cliffs’ dominating win.