Skyridge Falcons Troy Chamberlain (52) yells out after blocking the Weber Warriors from scoring during a high school boys soccer 6A quarterfinal game held at Skyridge High School in Lehi on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

A quarterfinal matchup between perennial 6A championship contenders Skyridge and Weber didn’t disappoint in the slightest Thursday. The quarterfinal contest between the Falcons and Warriors reached extra time and included several incredible saves by both keepers, before a Ryder Gentry golden goal gave Skyridge the 1-0 victory.

The very beginning of the game featured a few potent attacks by Skyridge which were thwarted by three diving saves by Warriors’ keeper Boston Smith. Smith finished the season with five shutouts and the senior in the net was stellar throughout Thursday’s game.

Skyridge head coach Jerry Preisendorf was confident his team would score, though.

“I thought the dam was going to break eventually,” Preisendorf said. “We were very good in the second half and I thought we felt that team out pretty good. I told our boys, ‘Just keep playing our same way, eventually it’s going to give.’”

And give it did in a big way when just two minutes into the first overtime period sophomore Jack Webster delivered a beautiful ball from the right side which the junior Gentry powered through into the back of the net.

“The goal was just given to me, it was awesome,” Gentry said. “(We’re) so blessed to win, it was such a fight.”

The entire Skyridge team and the field-storming student section immediately swarmed Gentry in the corner of the field, a moment where he thought — jokingly — that “he was going to get injured”.

Preisendorf never doubted his team, even though victory took overtime heroics.

“We’re young, but I’ve got some good senior leaders,” he said. “I don’t expect anything less from these guys, I expect them to get where they need to be.”

Skyridge will face off against a Region 3 foe next week in the 6A semifinals, either American Fork or Pleasant Grove.