Alta celebrates a goal during a 5A quarterfinal boys soccer game against Maple Mountain at Alta High School in Sandy on Friday, May 16, 2025.

The No. 2 Alta Hawks took care of business at home on Friday, defeating No. 10 Maple Mountain 3-1 in the 5A quarterfinals.

From the opening whistle the Hawks dictated possession with a relentless pressing attack, even pushing goalkeeper Chase Radford high up the pitch to help maintain field position.

In the 18th minute, they broke through on a corner from Beckham Butler. The ball skipped untouched through a crowded box before finding Zach Lovell at the back post, where he drove it cleanly into the corner to give Alta the early lead.

“I was in my position and just waiting for the ball,” Lovell said. “It bounced, bounced and I got a good left-footed volley and put it in the top of the net.

“That first goal gave us the momentum. It got us excited and we were able to just trust each other and play our game.”

1 of 15 Maple Mountain’s Ryan West and Alta’s Ashton Glass fight for possession of the ball during a 5A quarterfinal boys soccer game at Alta High School in Sandy on Friday, May 16, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 2 of 15 Maple Mountain’s Colton Ashby and Alta’s Tanner Kunz fight for the ball during a 5A quarterfinal boys soccer game at Alta High School in Sandy on Friday, May 16, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 3 of 15 Alta celebrates a goal during a 5A quarterfinal boys soccer game against Maple Mountain at Alta High School in Sandy on Friday, May 16, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 4 of 15 Alta plays Maple Mountain in a 5A quarterfinal boys soccer game at Alta High School in Sandy on Friday, May 16, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 5 of 15 Maple Mountain goalkeeper Josh Escobedo kicks the ball past Alta’s Brady Christensen in a 5A quarterfinal boys soccer game at Alta High School in Sandy on Friday, May 16, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 6 of 15 Maple Mountain’s Trey Bess and Alta’s Jack McAllister fight for possession of the ball during a 5A quarterfinal boys soccer game at Alta High School in Sandy on Friday, May 16, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 7 of 15 Maple Mountain’s Sam Swain and Alta’s Beckham Butler jump for the ball during a 5A quarterfinal boys soccer game at Alta High School in Sandy on Friday, May 16, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 8 of 15 Alta plays Maple Mountain in a 5A quarterfinal boys soccer game at Alta High School in Sandy on Friday, May 16, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 9 of 15 Alta plays Maple Mountain in a 5A quarterfinal boys soccer game at Alta High School in Sandy on Friday, May 16, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 10 of 15 Alta plays Maple Mountain in a 5A quarterfinal boys soccer game at Alta High School in Sandy on Friday, May 16, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 11 of 15 Alta plays Maple Mountain in a 5A quarterfinal boys soccer game at Alta High School in Sandy on Friday, May 16, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 12 of 15 Alta plays Maple Mountain in a 5A quarterfinal boys soccer game at Alta High School in Sandy on Friday, May 16, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 13 of 15 Alta plays Maple Mountain in a 5A quarterfinal boys soccer game at Alta High School in Sandy on Friday, May 16, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 14 of 15 Alta plays Maple Mountain in a 5A quarterfinal boys soccer game at Alta High School in Sandy on Friday, May 16, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 15 of 15 Alta plays Maple Mountain in a 5A quarterfinal boys soccer game at Alta High School in Sandy on Friday, May 16, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Alta stayed on the front foot and nearly doubled its lead in the 26th minute. A sharp run put a Hawks forward one-on-one with the keeper, but Josh Escobedo came up with a clutch deflection to steer the shot wide and keep it 1-0.

Still, the Hawks kept pressing, and six minutes later they broke through again when Connor Rasmussen weaved past defenders into the attacking third before linking up with Josh Glazier.

Maple Mountain forced Glazier wide, but he slipped past the last defender near the goal line and tucked a low shot inside the near post to make it 2-0.

“I knew I had to get around the defender,” Glazier said. “When I got around him, I was able to chip it over his leg. I knew it was an important goal for us. A one-goal lead in the playoffs is a dangerous lead.”

Max Wimmer added a third goal early in the second half off a quick throw-in and a tricky bounce.

Maple Mountain struggled to find its offensive rhythm, missing a decent chance in the final minute of the first half, though later in the game, Luke Belot scored after a high ball came off Radford’s hands.

Belot outmuscled a defender and fired a 20-yard rocket into the net.

Maple Mountain never seriously threatened though, and Alta secured a comfortable victory, bouncing back from last year’s home quarterfinal loss when it fell 1-0 to Hunter. This time, the Hawks were determined not to repeat that outcome.

“We knew Maple Mountain was going to be a great game,” said Alta coach Mackenzie Hyer. “They had gone to Spanish Fork twice and picked up wins. They had fight in them and were never going to quit.

“We had a great practice yesterday and the boys were able to do what we asked them to do, which was to keep the game calm and productive. Dawson Barney especially played tremendous today, swapping from an outside midfielder to inside. These seniors have seen it all and know what it takes to be a championship team. They are willing to put the work in. We always talk about being a family and having good relationships with each other, pushing each other, and it shows in games.”

The Hawks move on to play No. 3 Bountiful in the semifinals. The Redhawks picked up a 3-2 win over Skyline in their quarterfinal matchup.

The Alta-Bountiful matchup will take place on Monday afternoon at Zions Bank Stadium at 2:15 p.m.