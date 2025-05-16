Alta plays Maple Mountain in a 5A quarterfinal boys soccer game at Alta High School in Sandy on Friday, May 16, 2025.

5A Playoffs

Jayden Cosper’s header four minutes into the first overtime secured No. 4 Wasatch’s 2-1 victory over No. 5 Granger in the 5A state tournament quarterfinals.

Tayten Remund also contributed a goal for Wasatch (16-2), while Kevin Hall provided two assists. Granger (15-3) managed to score once in the second half, but Wasatch’s solid performance propelled it to the next round.

East 1, Northridge 1 (East wins in PKs 5-4)

Braulio Tafoya’s crucial save in the penalty shootout secured East’s victory over Northridge in the 5A state tournament quarterfinals, with a final score of 5-4 in penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Ángel Mendoza scored for No. 1 East (16-2), assisted by Manuel Enriquez, while Matthew Christiansen equalized for No. 9 Northridge (11-5).

The match was tightly contested, with both teams scoring once in regular time before East prevailed in the shootout to advance.

No. 2 seed Alta advanced to the semifinals of the 5A state tournament with a 3-1 victory over No. 10 seed Maple Mountain.

The Hawks (16-2) took an early lead with first-half goals from Zach Lovell and Max Wimmer. Josh Glazier added another goal for Alta in the second half, while Maple Mountain (11-8) responded with a goal from Luke Belot.

Aston Glass, Beckham Butler, and Zach Lovell each recorded assists to help secure the win for Alta.

No. 3 Bountiful edged out No. 6 Skyline 3-2 in a tight 5A state tournament quarterfinal.

Austin Childers played a pivotal role for Bountiful (17-1), contributing one goal and two assists, while Cody Forbes and Noah Hilton each added a goal.

For Skyline (11-5), Grayson Orum and Nico Golesis each scored one goal. Bountiful advances to the semifinals with this victory.