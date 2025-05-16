The NCAA and Power Four conferences (plus the Pac-12) have filed their response to objections about the revised House settlement, specifically as it relates to proposed roster limits and how to manage them equitably.

The response is the last major filing that will be read by the judge before a final decision is made about the settlement.

Unsurprisingly, the defendants (the NCAA) believe they have done enough to address the concerns of U.S. district judge Claudia Wilken, and hope that Wilken approves the House settlement and ushers in a new era of college athletics that will involve revenue sharing with student-athletes.

“Defendants maintain that the parties have fully addressed the Court’s remaining concerns and that there are no legal obstacles standing in the way of this historic settlement,” the NCAA’s supplemental reply reads. “The Court’s decision whether to approve the settlement amounts to ‘an amalgam of delicate balancing, gross approximations and rough justice.’

“There can be no question that the settlement, which will provide life-changing opportunities to hundreds of thousands of student-athletes while also protecting the group of student-athletes the Court identified — satisfies that test. The Court should grant final approval and allow the Injunctive Relief Settlement Class Members to participate, without delay, in the groundbreaking new structure created by the settlement."

How the NCAA responded to objectors’ criticisms

The revised version of the House settlement filed by the NCAA met with fierce opposition from objectors during the last week.

Concerns from the objectors centered around many things specific to roster limits and the welfare of student-athletes who lost their roster spots in anticipation of the House settlement being approved.

Those concerns included:

Roster spots, at any school, not being ensured for student-athletes who were cut from teams.

Lack of guarantees for student-athletes to return to their former schools/teams, in the event they transferred away after being cut.

Inability for student-athletes to challenge why they were cut in the first place, be it roster limit related, or something else, like poor academics.

A lack of “adequate safeguards to prevent harm to all class members,” specifically as it relates to schools being allowed to go above roster limits on a voluntary basis, but not compelled to bring student-athletes back onto teams.

The NCAA responded to those concerns/criticisms, stating that most of the wants of the objectors went beyond what Wilken asked for when she asked for revisions to the settlement or went well beyond how college athletics programs have always functioned.

Moreover, the NCAA believes its revisions to the settlement — as it relates to roster limits and the welfare of those student-athletes affected — are more than fair.

“All student-athletes on a roster during the current season (the 2024-25 academic year) who were or would have been removed from a roster because of the implementation of roster limits will not count against any school’s roster for the duration of their eligibility,” the NCAA’s response reads. “All newly incoming student-athletes who were assured of a roster spot by a member institution, and then told they no longer had a roster spot because of the implementation of roster limits, will not count against any school’s roster for the duration of their eligibility;

“Schools participating in the Pool structure will be required to prepare lists of the student-athletes falling in these two groups, called ‘designated student-athletes,’ in good faith with copies of the lists going to Class Counsel; designated student-athletes will not count against roster limits wherever they go, e.g. if they transfer to another member institution; designated student-athletes will always have the opportunity to return to the school that had them on a roster, or assured them of a roster spot, regardless of NCAA rules.”

The NCAA went on to argue that its solutions to roster limit concerns did enough to ensure that “the settlement treats all class members equitably relative to each other,” and that there is no legal precedent that a class action settlement must provide equal and identical “relief to each and every member of the class.”

The NCAA further contended that its revisions of the House settlement “(maintain) some aspects of the status quo where appropriate ... and also (create) unprecedented new benefits for large swaths of student-athletes, even though the latter is legally unnecessary for the settlement to be approved.”