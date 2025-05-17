Pine View’s girls track team celebrates their victory in the 4A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Pine View’s girls track team snapped a decades-long state title drought with impressive performance at BYU on Saturday to win its first 4A state title since 1997.

Orem’s boys, meanwhile, got some clutch performances in difficult circumstances on Saturday to win the 4A boys title.

Class 4A Top 3

Boys

Orem, 74 Park City, 56 Mountain View, 55

Girls

Pine View, 122 Snow Canyon, 97 Park City, 56

4A Championship storylines

Orem rides balance to state championship

Heading into this weekend’s 4A state meet at BYU, Orem coach Andy Jacobs knew his team would be in the mix, especially with a big injury spoiling Crimson Cliffs’ hopes.

Jacobs figured it would probably take 70 points to get the job done. He was right. His team won its first state title since back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022.

“We’ve been tracking stuff all year. We felt like we had a good plan for our runners, what races we were going to pull them out of, what races we were going to run them in. We bolstered up some relays this year a little better than we normally do. You can plan everything out, but the kids executed on every single race,” said Jacobs.

The biggest stretch came during back-to-back events on the track — the 300 meter hurdles and the 800 meters.

Isaac Strong was not seeded to win the race, but did so anyway as his coach said he showed the heart of the lion down the straightaway.

In the next 4A race, Peter Mecham won the 800 meters despite dealing with a 104-degree fever the previous four days. His fever broke in time for him to race, and he won it.

Pine View girls win first title since 1997

Pine View’s girls track team hadn’t won a state title since 1997, but coach David Holt said this year’s senior class helped change all that.

“The senior girls that have led this team for four years turned the program around completely, just their dedication to each other, and every year, the next group of girls is just fed into that and that’s who we are,” said Holt.

“That’s what we’re supposed to do as members of Pine View track team, and they just sacrifice. These girls today, sacrificing individual events to be on relays and score points, sacrificing individual titles.”

That camaraderie helped the Panthers hold off Snow Canyon for the title as they scored team points in 15 different events, some multiple points.

“We really scored everywhere. It was an amazing team. We scored all over the place,” said Holt.

“Kiera Sam Fong epitomizes that overall success. One of the top 4A athletes in the shot put and discus, two weeks ago knowing that Pine View could use some help in the javelin at state, she said I’ll give it a shot. She placed fourth, picking up four valuable points.”

Along with Ashley Leavitt and Jade Reimer in the sprint, the Panthers were simply too good this weekend.

4A Record Breakers

Eli Connelly, Crimson Cliffs (long jump, 23′10.25) – tied previous record of 23′10.25 by Orem‘s Puka Nacua in 2019.

“I feel good about it. I mean, obviously I want more, but I feel good about it still. A seven inch PR. I just know I can go farther, so it kind of disappoints me,” said Connelly, who a day later cleared 7′0 in the high jump.

Amellia Nadauld, Snow Canyon (100 meters, 11.82 & 200 meters, 23.96) – She broke her own record in both. A 11.83 in 100 and a 24.05 in 200.

“I was so surprised at PR in the 200 and 100 because I thought I strained my quad a little bit or something. But I saw my 200 I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” said Nadauld.

Sebastian Bodily, Park City (47.21, 400 meters) – Previous record was 47.52 by West’s Brian Ely in 1996.

“I’m proud. I’m pumped. My goal was just to win and the record came with it, so that was an added bonus,” said Bodily.

“Throughout the season my coaches pushed on me to go close to 46, low 47. They knew that was possible for me and I just worked for it.”

4A Multi-event winners

Deiderik Witt, Timpanogos – 1,600 and 3,200 meters

“Winning the 32 and 16 at state will definitely be the best moments in my running career.

“I’m not known for winning or having a kick but I really showed up this weekend and kicked down the best boys in the state and took two state titles. Truly blessed to come this far.”

Julie Moore, Mountain View – 800, 1,600, 3,200 meters & 4x800 relay

“I felt confident coming in that I could (win all four) but it wasn’t my goal. I was just trying to race my best and stay confident and have fun.

“I think today was all about having fun, because it was the last race in my high school career. I think I’m most proud (of my 800). It’s kind of the culimnation of everything and I haven’t hit that time for a few years.”

Eli Connelly, Crimson Cliffs – high jump, long jump

“If I wasn’t injured I’m going 7′6 probably, but I’m injured right now. Every time I push I lose my power and I can’t get up," said Connelly about jumping seven feet in high jump.

“I’m hoping to hit 7′4, 7′6 next year and I want to qualify for the L.A. Olympics, but I mean that’s in 2028 so that’s a ways away."

Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon — 100, 200 and 400 meters, long jump

“I did so well at BYU, just breaking so many state records, I was like I’m just here to place and do well for my team. If I PR, amazing,” said Nadauld.

Sebastian Bodily, Park City — 400, 4x200 relay

4A Champs Key Performances

Peter Mecham, Orem — First in 800 meters, fifth in 1,600 meters

Isaac Strong, Orem — First in 300 hurdles, fifth in 100 hurdles, fifth in 200 meters

Takashi Shipp, Orem — Fourth in 3,200 meters

Chase Horne, Orem — Third in 300 hurdles

Ashley Leavitt, Pine View — First in 400, second in 100, third in 200

Jade Reimer, Pine View — Second in 200, third in 100

Emmalee Williams, Pine View — Second in 800, third in 3,200, fifth in 1,600

Kiera Sam Fong, Pine View — First in shot put, third in discus, fifth in javelin

4A Boys State Championship

Team scores

Orem, 74 Park City, 56 Mountain View, 55 Desert Hills, 45 Pine View, 44 Snow Canyon, 36 Crimson Cliffs, 34 Payson; Green Canyon, 33

Boys Individual results

100 meters — 1. Ran Sawyer, Dixie, Sr., 10.55; 2. Elijah Warner, Park City, Jr., 10.83; 3. Kyler Helt, Desert Hills, Sr., 10.87; 4. Graham Livingston, Ridgeline, Jr., 10.89; 5. Soakai Fa, Snow Canyon, Jr., 10.91; 6. Jenner Fulton, West Field, Jr., 11.00; 7. Kaden Krebs, Green Canyon, Sr., 11.04; 8. Boston Rowley, Stansbury, So., 11.09.

200 meters — 1. Graham Livingston, Ridgeline, Jr., 21.73; 2. Sebastian Bodily, Park City, Sr., 21.76; 2. Jenner Fulton, West Field, Jr., 21.76; 4. Kyler Helt, Desert Hills, Sr., 21.87; 5. Isaac Strong, Orem, Jr., 22.02; 6. Noah Haskins, Orem, Sr., 22.09; 7. Skyler Connelly, Mountain View, Sr., 22.25; 8. Elijah Warner, Park City, Jr., 22.26.

400 meters — 1. Sebastian Bodily, Park City, Sr., 47.21; 2. Skyler Connelly, Mountain View, Sr., 48.25; 3. Landon Myers, Green Canyon, Sr., 48.48; 4. Aidan Pehrson, Stansbury, Sr., 49.25; 5. Ryan Parker, Desert Hills, Sr., 49.62; 6. Warner Ellis, Crimson Cliffs, So., 49.80; 7. Kade Jenson, Payson, Sr., 49.92; 8. Greyson Chinn, Desert Hills, Jr., 50.03.

800 meters — 1. Peter Mecham, Orem, Jr., 1:54.24; 2. Bridger Jaggi, Pine View, Sr., 1:54.29; 3. Van Talbott, Park City, Sr., 1:55.19; 4. Deiderik Witt, Timpanogos, Sr., 1:55.30; 5. Kyle Rimmasch, Pine View, Jr., 1:56.38; 6. Benjamin Judd, Snow Canyon, Jr., 1:56.52; 7. Evan Reinhart, Stansbury, Sr., 1:56.53; 8. Wes Peterson, Orem, Jr., 1:56.71.

1,600 meters — 1. Deiderik Witt, Timpanogos, Sr., 4:16.59; 2. Kyle Steadman, Mountain View, Sr., 4:18.63; 3. Bridger Jaggi, Pine View, Sr., 4:21.52; 4. Kyle Chipman, Mountain View, So., 4:21.70; 5. Peter Mecham, Orem, Jr., 4:21.92; 6. Josh Martin, Hillcrest, Sr., 4:22.39; 7. Carter Sisam, Jordan, Sr., 4:22.50; 8. Jarren Ence, Hurricane, Sr., 4:25.11.

3,200 meters — 1. Deiderik Witt, Timpanogos, Sr., 9:08.54; 2. Kyle Steadman, Mountain View, Sr., 9:09.06; 3. Bridger Jaggi, Pine View, Sr., 9:09.11; 4. Takashi Shipp, Orem, Jr., 9:25.55; 5. Maverick Dutson, Mountain View, So., 9:27.59; 6. Kyle Chipman, Mountain View, So., 9:28.26; 7. Braxton Williams, Tooele, Jr., 9:34.89; 8. Jarren Ence, Hurricane, Sr., 9:36.43.

110 hurdles — 1. Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Sr., 14.40; 2. Caiden Garcia-Casey, Crimson Cliffs, Sr., 14.76; 3. Ryan Moser, Sky View, Jr., 14.90; 4. Cameron Hill, Snow Canyon, Jr., 15.16; 5. Isaac Strong, Orem, Jr., 15.23; 6. Samuel Simmons, Cedar, So., 15.38; 7. Matthew Fassbinder, Jordan, Sr., 15.42; 8. Dylan Dye, Orem, Jr., 15.45.

300 hurdles — 1. Isaac Strong, Orem, Jr., 38.37; 2. Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Sr., 38.42; 3. Chase Horne, Orem, Jr., 39.32; 4. Luke Heiner, Ridgeline, Sr., 39.36; 5. Matthew Fassbinder, Jordan, Sr., 39.44; 6. Caiden Garcia-Casey, Crimson Cliffs, Sr., 39.60; 7. Oliver Timpson, Park City, So., 39.92; 8. Ryan Moser, Sky View, Jr., 39.98.

4x100 relay — 1. Desert Hills (Malikhi Perry, Kyler Helt, Jamison Ray, Evan Renner), 41.92; 2. Orem, 41.94; 3. Dixie, 42.53; 4. Snow Canyon, 42.74; 5. Green Canyon, 42.82; 6. Ridgeline, 42.92; 7. Park City, 43.34; 8. Sky View, 43.37.

4x200 relay — 1. Park City (Sebastian Bodily, Owen Osorio, Noah Scherf, Elijah Warner), 1:26.65; 2. Green Canyon, 1:27.17; 3. Mountain View, 1:28.41; 4. Desert Hills, 1:28.49; 5. Orem, 1:29.73; 6. Snow Canyon, 1:29.82; 7. Mountain Crest, 1:29.87; 8. Uintah, 1:30.80

4x400 relay — 1. Park City (Leo Gorder, Van Talbott, Trey Hudson, Owen Osorio), 3:20.02; 2. Desert Hills, 3:20.47; 3. Green Canyon, 3:23.01; 4. Stansbury, 3:24.03; 5. Orem, 3:25.90; 6. Sky View, 3:26.31; 7. Payson, 3:27.20; 8. Hillcrest, 3:27.57.

4x800 relay — 1. Stansbury (Forest Call, Evan Reinhart, Caleb Deeter, Jaxon Allen), 7:52.27; 2. Orem, 7:54.20; 3. Mountain View, 7:57.89; 4. Hurricane, 8:07.89; 5. Pine View, 8:07.92; 6. Snow Canyon, 8:08.73; 7. Timpanogos, 8:09.56; 8. Desert Hills, 8:15.24.

Long jump — 1. Eli Connelly, Crimson Cliffs, Jr., 23′10.25; 2. Brody Jacobs, Hurricane, Jr., 21′09.25; 3. Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Sr., 21′06.75; 4. Henry Bush, Mountain View, Jr., 20′10.0; 5. Sawyer Kohler, Desert Hills, Sr., 20′09.0; 6. Aaron Rawlings, Logan, Sr., 20′07.5; 7. Eli Russo, Jordan, Sr., 20′07.0; 8. Micah Wells, Desert Hills, Sr., 20′06.75.

High jump — 1. Eli Connelly, Crimson Cliffs, Jr., 7′0.0″; 2. Max Oliver, West Field, Jr., 6′6.0″; 3. Nathan Briggs, Cedar, Sr., 6′4.0″; 4. Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Sr., 6′4.0″; 5. Blake Wallis, Sky View, Jr., 6′2.0″; 6. Gage Huntsman, Hurricane, Sr., 6′0.0″; 6. Blake Palmer, Ridgeline, Jr., 6′0.0″; 6. Zach Sickler, Sky View, Sr., 6′0.0″.

Shot put — 1. Kingston Bailey, Dixie, Jr., 53′2.75″; 2. Ethan Sam Fong, Pine View, Jr., 50′0.5″; 3. Tobias Johnson, Stansbury, Sr., 49′9.25″; 4. Tydon Jones, Bear River, Sr., 48′11.25″; 5. Gideon Owen, Uintah, Sr., 48′7.0″; 6. Adam Collins, Hillcrest, Sr., 48′5.5″; 7. William Poulsen, Green Canyon, Sr., 47′11.75″; 8. Titus Tuinei, Hurricane, Sr., 47′3.5″.

Discus — 1. Gideon Owen, Uintah, Sr., 153′11.0; 2. Ethan Sam Fong, Pine View, Jr., 149′09.0; 3. Tydon Jones, Bear River, Sr., 147′11.0; 4. William Poulsen, Green Canyon, Sr., 142′05.0; 5. Adam Collins, Hillcrest, Sr., 141′04.0; 6. Phoenix Hogge, Snow Canyon, So., 138′05.0; 7. Caleb Argyle, Ridgeline, Sr., 137′10.0; 8. Nathan Purcell, Mountain Crest, Jr., 136′05.0.

Javelin — 1. Joseph Smith, Snow Canyon, Sr., 195′5.0″; 2. Treysen Colmenares, Uintah, Sr., 195′3.0″; 3. Bristol Woods, Dixie, Jr., 181′8.0″; 4. Jacob Proctor, Tooele, Sr., 170′7.0″; 5. Austyn Stratz, Uintah, Sr., 160′6.0″; 6. Tydon Jones, Bear River, Sr., 158′4.0″; 7. Owen Penrod, Orem, Jr., 154′9.0″; 8. Kayden Barlow, Tooele, Sr., 152′1.0″.

Pole vault — 1. Brennan Powell, Timpanogos, So., 13′00.0; 2. Carter Hill, Hillcrest, Sr., 11′06.0.

4A Girls State Championship

Team scores

Pine View, 122 Snow Canyon, 97 Park City, 56 Mountain View, 46 Orem, 37 Sky View, 35.5 Desert Hills, 33 Green Canyon, 32

Girls Individual results

100 meters — 1. Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Jr., 11.82; 2. Ashley Leavitt, Pine View, Jr., 11.91; 3. Jade Reimer, Pine View, Sr., 12.03; 4. Macey Woolley, Crimson Cliffs, So., 12.21; 5. Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Sr., 12.41; 6. Estella Salyers, Park City, Sr., 12.50; 7. McKenna Taylor, Payson, So., 12.53; 8. Aliysa Hunting, Uintah, Jr., 12.61.

200 meters — 1. Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Jr., 23.96; 2. Jade Reimer, Pine View, Sr., 24.23; 3. Ashley Leavitt, Pine View, Jr., 24.45; 4. Macey Woolley, Crimson Cliffs, So., 24.48; 5. Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, Sr., 24.69; 6. Sierra Darling, Park City, Jr., 24.89; 7. Aimee Lynn Sapp, Hurricane, Jr., 25.38; 8. Estella Salyers, Park City, Sr., 25.55.

400 meters — 1. Ashley Leavitt, Pine View, Jr., 54.92; 2. Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, Sr., 55.63; 3. Sierra Darling, Park City, Jr., 55.88; 4. Aliysa Hunting, Uintah, Jr., 56.99; 5. Makiah Turner, Snow Canyon, Jr., 57.21; 6. Alexis Daynes, Cedar, Fr., 57.87; 7. Gracie Meeds, Bear River, Sr., 58.09; 8. Hadley Millsap, West Field, Fr., 58.36.

800 meters — 1. Julie Moore, Mountain View, Sr., 2:14.25; 2. Emmalee Williams, Pine View, Jr., 2:15.06; 3. Alexis Daynes, Cedar, Fr., 2:15.91; 4. Kylee McKinlay, Desert Hills, Jr., 2:17.04; 5. Paige Wagner, Park City, Jr., 2:17.07; 6. Elise Wright, Ridgeline, Sr., 2:17.43; 7. Hailey Atwater, West Field, So., 2:18.04; 8. Sierra Ferguson, Jordan, Jr., 2:18.74.

1,600 meters — 1. Julie Moore, Mountain View, Sr., 5:06.45; 2. Lily Knowles, Mountain Crest, So., 5:07.79; 3. Leah Larsen, Stansbury, Jr., 5:10.89; 4. Madelyn Embley, Orem, Sr., 5:11.65; 5. Emmalee Williams, Pine View, Jr., 5:11.75; 6. Charlotte Felt, Green Canyon, Sr., 5:12.20; 7. Tatum Flach, Park City, Fr., 5:12.31; 8. Hailey Atwater, West Field, So., 5:12.87.

3,200 meters — 1. Julie Moore, Mountain View, Sr., 10:48.18; 2. Madelyn Embley, Orem, Sr., 10:55.16; 3. Emmalee Williams, Pine View, Jr., 10:58.91; 4. Hailey Shakespear, Green Canyon, Sr., 11:01.64; 5. Chelsea Shakespear, Green Canyon, Sr., 11:03.86; 6. Tatum Flach, Park City, Fr., 11:06.27; 7. Charlotte Felt, Green Canyon, Sr., 11:09.39; 8. Sophia Waite, Mountain View, Jr., 11:09.91.

100 hurdles — 1. Tia Brown, Snow Canyon, Sr., 14.27; 2. Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Sr., 14.58; 3. Samantha Johansen, Crimson Cliffs, Jr., 14.77; 4. Brecke Boyer, Crimson Cliffs, So., 15.00; 5. Tori Conrad, Pine View, Sr., 15.08; 6. Sadie Stewart, Sky View, Jr., 15.20; 7. Kate Sundstrom, Sky View, Sr., 15.33; 8. Aimee Lynn Sapp, Hurricane, Jr., 15.61.

300 hurdles — 1. Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Jr., 41.39; 2. Tia Brown, Snow Canyon, Sr., 42.62; 3. Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Sr., 43.07; 4. Abby Egbert, Orem, Sr., 44.32; 5. Brecke Boyer, Crimson Cliffs, So., 44.41; 6. Leah Albrecht, Cedar, Sr., 44.53; 7. Kate Sundstrom, Sky View, Sr., 44.64; 8. Kambri Muir, Payson, Jr., 45.08.

4x100 relay — 1. Park City (Sierra Darling, Rachel Roderick, Estella Salyers, Charley Weight), 48.28; 2. Timpanogos, 48.57; 3. Snow Canyon, 48.86; 4. Mountain View, 48.89; 5. Crimson Cliffs, 49.18; 6. Payson, 49.30; 7. Pine View, 49.32; 8. Desert Hills, 49.75.

4x200 relay — 1. Park City (Ivabella Brown, Rachel Roderick, Estella Salyers, Charley Weight), 1:41.74; 2. Pine View, 1:41.89; 3. Snow Canyon, 1:43.50; 4. Orem, 1:44.38; 5. Ridgeline, 1:44.39; 6. Desert Hills, 1:44.61; 7. Green Canyon, 1:44.86; 8. Cedar, 1:45.29.

4x400 relay — 1. Park City (Sierra Darling, Isabella Smilowitz, Paige Wagner, Havana Weight), 3:54.42; 2. Bear River, 3:59.18; 3. Pine View, 4:01.11; 4. Snow Canyon, 4:01.71; 5. Orem, 4:01.86; 6. Uintah, 4:03.47; 7. Hurricane, 4:04.91; 8. Cedar, 4:06.71.

4x800 relay — 1. Mountain View (June Zimmerman, Sophia Waite, Ashlyn May, Julie Moore), 9:20.05; 2. Orem, 9:25.30; 3. Pine View, 9:33.97; 4. Cedar, 9:35.96; 5. Park City, 9:47.30; 6. Stansbury, 9:51.66; 7. Green Canyon, 9:56.47; 8. Crimson Cliffs, 9:59.74.

Long jump — 1. Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Jr., 19Long jump — 1. Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Jr., 19′4.25″; 2. Tia Brown, Snow Canyon, Sr., 18′8.5″; 3. Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Sr., 17′11.0″; 4. Lili Madsen, Sky View, Fr., 17′10.0″; 5. Sadie Stewart, Sky View, Jr., 17′9.0″; 6. Kynzee Atkinson, Mountain Crest, So., 17′6.25″; 7. Makiah Turner, Snow Canyon, Jr., 17′3.5″; 8. Brené Hogan, Payson, Fr., 16′11.5″.

High jump — 1. Tori Conrad, Pine View, Sr., 5′06.0; 1. Sadie Stewart, Sky View, Jr., 5′06.0; 3. Abby Bodily, Ridgeline, Sr., 5′04.0; 3. Keyera Nyman, Sky View, Sr., 5′04.0; 5. Lili Madsen, Sky View, Fr., 5′04.0; 6. Claire LeFevre, Pine View, Sr., 5′02.0; 7. Julia Fawson, Ridgeline, Jr., 5′02.0; 8. Emelia Stewart, Sky View, Fr., 5′00.0.

Shot put — 1. Kiera Sam Fong, Pine View, Jr., 44′04.25; 2. Kennedy Scott, Snow Canyon, Sr., 40′06.25; 3. Alexis Brunstad, Hurricane, Sr., 40′03.25; 4. Kennedie Palmer, Stansbury, Sr., 38′03.75; 5. Kortnee Samuelu, Green Canyon, Sr., 37′07.25; 6. Kate Carter, Hurricane, Sr., 36′02.75; 7. Mya Hinds, Green Canyon, Jr., 34′09.5; 8. Jerri Togiai, Cedar, Jr., 33′11.25.

Discus — 1. Gianna Makaafi, Stansbury, Sr., 138′0.0″; 2. Mailey Rimmasch, Pine View, Fr., 134′0.0″; 3. Kiera Sam Fong, Pine View, Jr., 133′10.0″; 4. Kennedie Palmer, Stansbury, Sr., 126′9.0″; 5. Kate Carter, Hurricane, Sr., 116′5.0″; 6. Uese King, Logan, Jr., 114′6.0″; 7. Anna Thayer, Orem, Sr., 112′8.0″; 8. Paisley Bell, Uintah, Jr., 111′7.0″.

Javelin — 1. Chloe Glines, Uintah, Sr., 135′03.0; 2. Mya Hinds, Green Canyon, Jr., 129′00.0; 3. Kate Carter, Hurricane, Sr., 121′06.0; 4. Lindsey Hansen, Tooele, Sr., 115′09.0; 5. Kiera Sam Fong, Pine View, Jr., 111′09.0; 6. Alexandra Esplin, Cedar, So., 111′04.0; 7. Paisley Bell, Uintah, Jr., 107′07.0; 8. Ashlynn Dillman, Uintah, Sr., 105′08.0.

Pole vault — 1. Kallie Doverspike, Hillcrest, So., 8′00.0; 2. Sarah Lignell, Hillcrest, So., 7′06.0; 3. Charly Nelson, Hillcrest, Sr., 7′06.0; 4. Lindsay Siavrakas, Hillcrest, Jr., 7′00.0.